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    Radon Divison

    ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Radon Services Directory

    The Radon Services Directory provides a list of currently certified individuals and their firms, if applicable, for radon testing, radon mitigation, and radon laboratory analysis for the public. The directory is updated and posted monthly and is prepared alphabetically by name and alphabetically by county.

    Certified Testers:

    Certified Mitigators:

    Certified Laboratories:

    Above lists updated August 3, 2026

    This directory contains a listing of Pennsylvania approved:

    • Certified individuals
    • Certified firms
    • DEP listed testing firm employees
      All DEP-listed Testing Firm Employees have an ID number in the 8000 series
    • DEP-listed mitigation firm employees
      All DEP-listed Mitigation Firm Employees have an ID number in the 7000 series

    The coding description for the different types of radon test devices is listed below:

    • E Electret Ion Chamber
    • A Alpha Track Detector
    • C Charcoal Canister
    • CW Continuous Working Level Monitor
    • CR Continuous Radon Monitor
    • LS Liquid Scintillation

    Since certification status may change, the Bureau of Radiation Protection updates these lists monthly. To verify certification, check for a current DEP ID Card and/or certification certificate.