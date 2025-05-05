​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Radon Services Directory

Certified Testers:

Certified Mitigators:

Certified Laboratories:

Above lists updated August 3, 2026



This directory contains a listing of Pennsylvania approved:

Certified individuals

Certified firms

DEP listed testing firm employees

All DEP-listed Testing Firm Employees have an ID number in the 8000 series

All DEP-listed Testing Firm Employees have an ID number in the 8000 series DEP-listed mitigation firm employees

All DEP-listed Mitigation Firm Employees have an ID number in the 7000 series



The coding description for the different types of radon test devices is listed below:

E Electret Ion Chamber

A Alpha Track Detector

C Charcoal Canister

CW Continuous Working Level Monitor

CR Continuous Radon Monitor

LS Liquid Scintillation

Since certification status may change, the Bureau of Radiation Protection updates these lists monthly. To verify certification, check for a current DEP ID Card and/or certification certificate.