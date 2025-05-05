Partnering with Mine Operators for State-Wide Rescue Coverage Under 30 CFR Part 49, underground mine operators are required to maintain dedicated, fully trained mine rescue coverage. Recognizing the significant resource, manpower, and equipment burden this places on operations—especially smaller mines—the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, through the DEP Bureau of Mine Safety, offers a cooperative solution through the Mine Rescue Team Training Agreement (MRTTA).

Rather than requiring each operator to build and maintain an isolated rescue infrastructure, Pennsylvania partners directly with mine operators to pool resources:

Shared Manpower Commitment: Mine operators designate qualified underground employees to serve as team members. In return, Pennsylvania provides MSHA-certified instructors, specialized apparatus, and routine training across the state's four mine rescue stations (New Stanton, Ebensburg, Marion Center, and Tremont) as well as mandatory semi-annual underground training at the participating mines.

Comprehensive Operator-Specific Coverage: Agreements are tailored to operator specs, covered mine sites, and employee counts while establishing designated operator liaisons to streamline emergency call-outs.

Integrated Emergency Call-Out & Response: By binding participating operators into a unified network, the Bureau ensures a rapid, highly trained mine rescue team is available 24/7/365 to respond to underground mine emergencies across the Commonwealth.





Bureau Contact & Program Coordination

For inquiries regarding Mine Rescue Team Training Agreements, training schedules, or operator compliance coverage:

Emergency Response & Training Manager: Dustin Mowery

Office Phone: (724) 404-3146

Email: dumowery@pa.gov