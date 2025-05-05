Anthracite Coal - AUGR, Inc. agrees to provide 14 team members. Must have at least three years undergorund experience. Always must maintain 12 team members minimum.

Bituminous Coal - Underground operators are required to provide one employee for every 36 underground employees and two employees for 37 or more. Must have at least three years underground experience. Always must maintain 12 team members minimum.

Industrial Minerals - One employee per underground mine or one per 25 underground employees. Must have at least one year underground experience. Due to the small number of mining operations in the commonwealth, additional personnel may be requested to maintain a minimum of twelve team members. Always must maintain 12 team members minimum.