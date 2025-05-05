The Bureau must respond to a variety of emergencies including mine disasters, mine fires, explosions, inundations, and entrapments. In order to respond to emergencies, the Bureau must maintain specialized equipment and conduct emergency response training. Experience has shown that certain responses can be quite extensive and can last for extended periods of time.

Considerable resources in the form of employee training, manpower, equipment maintenance, and equipment purchases are required to accomplish this function. Evaluation of existing emergency response procedures have been undertaken. Training is a critical component of emergency response. Check out our training page.