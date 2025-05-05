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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Communities across Pennsylvania have a story to tell. Whether it's the successful cleanup of a town's former industrial complex or the remediation of the corner gas station, these brownfields success stories illustrate the improved quality of life for people living and working in Pennsylvania.