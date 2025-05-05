Communities across Pennsylvania have a story to tell. Whether it's the successful cleanup of a town's former industrial complex or the remediation of the corner gas station, these brownfields success stories illustrate the improved quality of life for people living and working in Pennsylvania.
- City of Lancaster, Lancaster County View Video
- Altoona and Hollidaysburg, Blair County View video
- Pittsburgh Almono site, Allegheny County View video
- Pittsburgh Area Brownfields Projects (produced for the 2012 Pennsylvania Brownfields Conference mobile workshop) View video
- Grays Ferry Crescent (PDF) - Philadelphia View video
- Hamilton Health Center (PDF) - Harrisburg, Dauphin County View video
- Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market (PDF) - Philadelphia View video
- Bakery Square (PDF) - Pittsburgh, Allegheny County View video
- Greater Johnstown High School (PDF) - Johnstown, Cambria County View video
- Vantage Healthcare (PDF) - Meadville, Crawford County View video
- Keystone Commons (PDF) - Pittsburgh, Allegheny County View video
- Lancaster Northwest Gateway Project (PDF) - Lancaster, Lancaster County View video
- Keystone Industrial Port Complex (PDF) - Fairless Hills, Bucks County View video
- Former Bethlehem Steel Mill (PDF) - Bethlehem, Northampton County View video
- The Wharf at Rivertown (PDF) - Chester, Delaware County
- Wyomissing Square (PDF) - Wyomissing, Berks County
- Summerset at Frick Park (PDF) - Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
- Cambria Iron Works (PDF) - Johnstown, Cambria County
- South Side Works (PDF) - Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
- Carlisle Big Three (PDF) – Carlisle, Cumberland County
- Homes at Thackston Park (PDF) – York, York County