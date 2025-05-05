Brownfield Assistance and Funding

Funding Programs
This page shows you how to acquire funding to aid in the assessment and cleanup of your site and helps you find assistance to guide you through the brownfield redevelopment process.
State
- Department of Environmental Protection: A comprehensive list of DEP funding programs
- Department of Community & Economic Development: Various funding programs & other incentives to help business, communities and municipalities succeed in Pennsylvania. Remediators & Brownfield redevelopers routinely use funds from the following three programs:
- PENNVEST Brownfields Remediation Loan Program
Federal
- Housing and Urban Development (HUD) - Offers opportunities for financing brownfield redevelopment activities.
- Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) - Provides direct funding for brownfields assessment, cleanup, revolving loans, and environmental job training
- Brownfields Grants Homepage
- Targeted Brownfields Assessments EPA provides environmental assessment services free of charge to communities through the Targeted Brownfields Assessment (TBA) program. Services typically include Phase I and II assessments and cleanup planning. To request a TBA, please read how to apply below.
- Using Targeted Brownfields Assessments to Revitalize Your Community (YouTube)
- US Department of Agriculture (USDA) - While the USDA does not have grant funds specifically targeted for Brownfields projects, they have a number of grants that would support brownfield redevelopment activities.
Economic Development Assistance
Many business decisions and real estate transactions contain an environmental component, but not as the driver for the project. DEP recognizes this fact and provides economic development assistance with this in mind. Our regional project specialists can facilitate effective partnerships with local municipalities, municipal associations, economic and industrial development associations, and your business and economic development activities. Furthermore, we partner with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), the Governor's Office and other key state agencies and departments to provide needed information and assistance for economic development. By promoting Commonwealth policies and initiatives, this Office fosters a climate of economic growth while balancing sensitive environmental issues.
What we do:
- Serve as a primary point of contact for economic development agencies, businesses, legislators, as well as local, regional, and other state government officials to provide information, training, and special assistance.
- Work with new or expanding businesses to facilitate their interactions with DEP.
- Work with DCED's Governor's Action Team to provide DEP support to businesses and communities.
- Confer with economic development agencies and businesses on highly sensitive or controversial issues and recommend strategies for reaching resolution.
- Participate in inter- and intra- agency special project teams addressing issues of high priority to the Secretary and the Governor.
- Promote effective communication and collaborative problem solving for DEP staff and the regulated community.