Shapiro Administration Invests Nearly $3.5 Million to Help Small Businesses Cut Energy Costs and Reduce Air Pollution Across Pennsylvania

Hershey, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Jessica Shirley announced nearly $3.5 million in grants to 15 small businesses across Pennsylvania at Tröegs Independent Brewing in Dauphin County through the Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania (RISE PA) Small-scale Award Track (SAT), helping businesses cut energy costs, improve energy efficiency, and reduce air pollution.

Collectively, the projects are expected to save businesses more than $470,000 in energy costs and reduce approximately 2,500 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in their first year. The greenhouse gas reductions are equivalent to removing 575 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for one year, recycling 209,447 trash bags of waste instead of sending them to a landfill, or growing 40,741 tree seedlings for 10 years.

Tröegs, one of the grant recipients, will use its $204,284 award to help offset the cost of installing a carbon dioxide reclamation system at its facility. The system will capture carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from the fermentation process and reuse it in later stages of beverage production, reducing the amount of CO 2 the company needs to purchase for its production process.

“Pennsylvania has a long industrial history, and these RISE PA grants are helping manufacturers build their business with lower energy costs, create more energy focused jobs, and reduce air pollution for surrounding communities,” said DEP Secretary Shirley. “This program offers tailored grants to increase energy efficiency, use renewable energy, and help reduce or eliminate pollution, while also continuing to support our economy and position Pennsylvania as an energy and industrial leader.”

The RISE PA grant program is a $396 million statewide industrial decarbonization grant program funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grants. The $40 million Small-scale Award Track is administered by the Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Program (PennTAP) at Penn State and supports small businesses across Pennsylvania.

RISE PA offers grants for small-, medium-, and large-scale projects at industrial facilities that reduce emissions through investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, electrification, and other pollution-reduction technologies. PennTAP also provides participating small businesses with no-cost energy assessments to help identify opportunities to lower operating costs and reduce environmental impacts.

“On-site visits to Round 1 awardees, our team is learning more about RISE PA’s broader impact. In addition to helping manufacturers improve air quality in their local communities, these funded SAT projects will yield significant cost savings that is earmarked for re-investment in furthering energy efficiency initiatives, adding jobs, and expanding production,” said PennTAP Director Tanna Pugh. “Funding is also driving corporate investment in these Pennsylvania facilities, growing local operations and the state’s manufacturing economy. We look forward to hearing similar outcomes from Round 2 awardees.”

This is the second round of SAT grants being awarded; the first round was announced on April 1, 2026. Additional funding rounds are planned through 2029. Round three has been closed and awardees are expected to be announced later this year. In addition, PennTAP is now accepting applications for the fourth round through August 17, 2026.

The following small businesses have been awarded the second round of RISE PA SAT grants:

Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Projects

Allegheny County

Bearing Service Company — $179,280 : Replace aging roof top units (RTUs), wall-mounted AC, and overhead natural gas heating system with new roof top units and updated HVAC ducting. Four new cooling-only RTUs will have variable air volume kits installed. Also, install a new building control system to optimize HVAC use within the facility. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $4,325

: Replace aging roof top units (RTUs), wall-mounted AC, and overhead natural gas heating system with new roof top units and updated HVAC ducting. Four new cooling-only RTUs will have variable air volume kits installed. Also, install a new building control system to optimize HVAC use within the facility. Schroeder Industries — $179,280: Replace two ground-level air handling units and a RTU with a single, more efficient air handling unit. Install HVAC controls and a new lighting control system. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $14,421

Blair County

Blair Image Elements — $65,761 : Replace three existing RTUs with three new, efficient RTUs. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $9,880

: Replace three existing RTUs with three new, efficient RTUs. Curry Rail Services — $149,930: Replacing an outdated air compressor and dryer with a new variable speed air compressor and dryer. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $111,491

Bucks County

Dunmore International — $233,484: Replace remaining lighting to high-efficiency LED lighting, replace outdated HVAC unit with updated, high-efficiency HVAC system. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $9,936

Butler County

Standard Bent Glass — $347,490: Replace two existing kilns with a new kiln that enables parallel processing, improved heating efficiency, and significantly shorter production cycles. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $39,264

Montgomery County

Accupac — $149,303: Replace existing indoor lighting with highly efficient LED lighting and fixtures. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $19,058

Lebanon County

Plain and Fancy Custom Cabinetry — $63,465: Replace all remaining indoor fluorescent lights with LED lights and fixtures. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $11,806

Luzerne County

Ball Corporation — $365,268: Install equipment to capture waste heat, allowing that heat to preheat hot water used in production. Will reduce production boilers’ operations. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $75,697

Somerset County

West Salisbury Foundry — $32,424: Replace all plant lighting with LED lighting and upgrade HVAC to three wall-mounted split HVAC units. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $5,969

Renewable Energy Projects

Allegheny County

DMI Companies — $216,945: Install a renewable energy microgrid system that will include six wind turbines. Power will be stored and managed through a battery system to ensure consistent availability. Will offset 2.7 percent of the facility’s annual electricity use. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $3,784

Lancaster County

Fox Meadows Creamery — $281,755: Install a rooftop-mounted solar system to offset nearly all (99.6 percent) of the facility’s annual electricity use. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $35,238

Luzerne County

A Rifken Company — $495,000: Replace an existing, aging roof top solar system with a new, three times larger roof top system at the facility to offset 30.4 percent of the facility’s annual electricity use. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $30,654

Electrification Project

Berks County

The New Enterprise Stone & Lime — $496,383: Electrify processes at the crushing plant by replacing two diesel generators with line power. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $45,383

Carbon Capture Project

Dauphin County

Tröegs Brewing Company — $204,284: Install a Carbon dioxide reclamation system within their existing facility to capture CO 2 from the fermentation process and reuse in later stages of beverage production. This will reduce the amount of CO 2 that the facility purchases for their production process. Annual Estimated Energy Savings: $53,416

To learn more about RISE PA’s SAT program, please visit the DEP website and the PennTAP website.

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