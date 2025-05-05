Program Overview
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Energy Programs Office (EPO) is launching an eight-month pilot program, Technical Assistance for Community Energy and Resilience (TACER), to help nonprofits and community-based organizations (CBOs) develop energy affordability, energy efficiency, and community resilience projects.
Through free technical assistance, TACER will support participants in a range of efforts, to include identifying funding opportunities, strengthening project readiness, developing project plans, and preparing competitive grant applications. The pilot program is designed for high impact projects, built to reduce barriers, strengthen local capacity, and help organizations move promising projects toward implementation.
Participants Will Receive
- Free technical assistance
- Interactive group workshops and one-to-one support
- Opportunities to connect and network with other community-based organizations
- Help identifying funding opportunities
- Guidance and training to strengthen project readiness and grant applications
- Templates and resources to utilize for project planning
Project Focus Areas
Are you advancing a project that aims to help community groups and the people they serve in one of the following areas?
- Build Community Resilience: Prevent, withstand, or recover quickly from climate-related adverse events or impacts
- Community resilience, including flooding and nature-based stormwater solutions
- Distributed energy resources (DERs), including but not limited to solar, energy storage, and microgrids
- Improve Energy Efficiency: Use less energy to perform the same function, service, or achieve the same result.
- Energy assessments that identify opportunities for building efficiency upgrades
- Lower Energy Costs: Provide accessible, reliable, environmentally sustainable, and affordable energy.
- Residential weatherization and energy efficiency upgrades
Who Should Submit a TACER Interest Form
- Nonprofits and community-based organizations serving Pennsylvania communities, including those that serve under resourced and vulnerable communities.
- Other criteria:
- Must have projects in the planning, design, and application preparation stages.
- Who are searching and/or preparing to apply for funding.
- An interest and willingness to commit to the program.
- Nonprofits and CBOs may, but are not required to, partner with other groups including local governments, private sectors businesses or funders, and other nonprofit organizations. The interest form must be submitted by the nonprofit or CBO that will act as the lead organization for the project.
Program Snapshot, Timeline, and Commitment
DEP understands the many activities and efforts that nonprofits and community-based organizations are a part of. The TACER pilot program is designed for organizations that have the capacity to participate consistently, complete assignments with technical assistance, and remain a committed partner throughout the eight-month program period.
|August 2026
|September 2026
|October 2026
|November 2026
|December 2026
|January 2027
|February 2027
|March 2027
- Total Hours in Session: 20
- Minimum Hours Outside of Session: 5-7 per month working on assignments,m 40-56 over the course of pilot program
- 1:1 Consultations: 1-hour, scheduled TBD at a time convenient for you
- Required Sessions for both Primary and Secondary participants*: Opening Session (8/26/26), Midpoint Session, and Closing Session
- Monthly Group Sessions: 1.5 hours, exact date and time to be determined
Organizational Participants
Each nonprofit organization must have two participants:
- Primary participant: an administrator or someone from your organization with decision-making authority, such as an Executive Director/CEO or Director.
- Secondary participant: Staff, volunteer, board, or committee member (left to the discretion of the organization depending on their goals in participating in the program).
- The primary participant should complete the Interest Form.
Attendance requirements apply to both participants.
Apply Now
Complete the eligibility screening to see if your organization and project are a fit. Application deadline: July 21, 2026, 5:00 PM ET.
Questions? Contact energy@yourstrategicconsultant.com or call: 717-783-4885 | 717-787-9096.