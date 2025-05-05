Program Overview

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Energy Programs Office (EPO) is launching an eight-month pilot program, Technical Assistance for Community Energy and Resilience (TACER), to help nonprofits and community-based organizations (CBOs) develop energy affordability, energy efficiency, and community resilience projects.

Through free technical assistance, TACER will support participants in a range of efforts, to include identifying funding opportunities, strengthening project readiness, developing project plans, and preparing competitive grant applications. The pilot program is designed for high impact projects, built to reduce barriers, strengthen local capacity, and help organizations move promising projects toward implementation.