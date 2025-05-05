Funding Options for Energy Efficiency Improvements

By reducing your energy costs, you can improve your operations and profit, while guarding the natural resources your farm depends on.

Farming and Energy Use: Funding For Your Energy Projects - Thinking of investing in an energy-efficient grain dryer, LED lighting, or other equipment, or a cleaner fuel vehicle? Yes, there's likely funding help available through State, Federal, or utility programs, for example the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is now offering the Agricultural Innovation Grant, which can help fund energy efficiency and renewable energy innovation projects on your farm.

Act 129 provides for incentives and rebates for energy efficiency projects through your electric distribution company (Act 129 excludes REC’s, but if you are located in an REC territory, we suggest inquiring with them about any possible incentives).

DEP’s Small Business Advantage Grant provides 50% matching grants, up to a maximum of $12,000, to enable Pennsylvania small businesses to purchase energy efficient or pollution prevention equipment, to adopt waste reduction processes, or reduce nutrient and sediment pollution in our waterways.

DEP’s Pollution Prevention Assistance Account provides low-interest, fixed-rate loans to small businesses undertaking projects which reduce waste, pollution or energy use.

Energy Use, Energy Savings, and Energy Efficiency Policy Recommendations for Pennsylvania Agriculture - This research report examined energy use on farms. Farms analyzed in Pennsylvania were found to spend a whopping $54.4 million annually in electricity costs!

Ways to Increase Your Operation's Energy Efficiency

Whether your ag operation is large or small, if you're interested in reducing your energy costs, check out these flyers from the DEP Energy Programs Office. They're a great first step.

Farming and Energy Use: Energy Efficiency on the Dairy Farm - As one of the most energy-intense agricultural sectors, the dairy industry has multiple opportunities to reduce energy use and lower operational expenses with more efficient equipment.

Farming and Energy Use: Understanding Energy Efficiency - The number one priority of an energy efficiency project is to cut the amount of energy used to successfully complete a task. Find out the top six ways to do this on your farm.

Farming and Energy Use: Finding Hidden Opportunities for Energy Savings - From simple utility bill analysis to full farm operations assessment, several types of technical assistance are available to help Pennsylvania farmers uncover hidden potential energy savings while maintaining or even improving operations.

Farming and Energy Use: Solar Power on the Farm - Solar can be a good investment for on-site renewable energy after energy efficiency improvements have taken place on your farm. Also check out DEP’s Solar Energy Resource Hub for current information and landowner resources.

Farm Energy Day Webinars

DEP in partnership with Penn State Extension held an 8-part Farm Energy Day webinar series. Topics included High-Efficiency Lighting, Analyzing Your Farm’s Utility Bills, Dairy Farm Energy Efficiency Opportunities, Poultry Farm Energy Efficiency Opportunities, Solar Power on the Farm, Energy Answers for Beginning Farmers and Ranchers, Making the Most of Your Heating Options and Biogas Digesters for Heat and Power. The webinar recordings are posted here.

Additional Resources

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s PA Business One-Stop Shop provides resources and financing information for small businesses.

Penn State Agricultural Extension Office is an educational organization providing technical assistance and training to the ag community through energy assessments, in-person learning experiences, and on-demand access to articles, videos, and online courses. Your County Extension Office is a great resource.

USDA has numerous online tools to assist farmers and growers with energy management.

The USDA Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement Loans & Grants, when available, provides funding for energy efficiency or renewables projects for ag producers and rural small businesses.

AgStar promotes the use of biogas recovery systems to reduce methane emissions from livestock waste.

The Alternative and Clean Energy Program (ACE), when available, provides financial assistance in the form of grant and loan funds for the utilization, development and construction of alternative and clean energy projects in the state.

On-site energy assessments are provided through USDA’s Renewable Energy Development Assistance (REDA) program, through which the REDA grant recipients assist farmers with energy assessments. Please contact your USDA State Rural Development Energy Coordinator for more information on this program.

Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) is an on-farm energy initiative through NRCS that provides financial assistance for the development of an Agricultural Energy Management Plan (AgEMP). The AgEMP, or energy audit, is completed by NRCS-certified Technical Service Providers. NRCS can also cost-share equipment upgrades that result from the audit.

Pennsylvania’s four Sustainable Energy Funds offer varying levels of financing in the form of loan and grant programs to promote deployment of energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies:

Not finding what you are looking for? Additional questions may be directed to DEP’s Energy Programs Office at 717-783-8411 or miferguson@pa.gov.