On December 10, 2022, the regulations “Control of VOC Emissions from Unconventional Oil and Natural Gas Sources” 25 Pa. Code §§ 129.121 – 129.130) and “Control of VOC Emissions from Conventional Oil and Natural Gas Sources” (25 Pa. Code §§ 129.131-129.140) were published.
Both regulations require annual reporting of specific compliance information. DEP has developed annual report templates [Annual Report Template for Unconventional O&G (XLSX) and Annual Report Template for Conventional O&G (XLSX)] to assist owners and operators comply with the reporting requirements. The template has a tab for each component that has a reporting requirement. Reports are required to include information on the specific equipment that meets the applicability of the regulations. The use of the Annual Report Template is not required but may be helpful to affected entities for compliance with this requirement. If you choose not to use the template, your annual report must be in spreadsheet format, preferably Excel.
An instructional video for using the template to report VOCs from conventional oil and natural gas resources can be found below.
Conventional Oil & Gas VOC Reporting Template Instructional Video
When is the Annual Report Due?
The Annual Report covering Calendar Year 2024 is due on or before June 1, 2025. Subsequent Annual Reports are due on or before June 1 of the following year.
How do I submit the Annual Report to DEP?
Submit the annual reports to DEP via the Public Upload System. Annual reports must be in spreadsheet format, preferably Excel.
- Submission Type - Air Quality Report or Miscellaneous Submission (No Payment)
- DEP Program Area – Air Quality AQ
- Request Type - Other
- Specify the County and Municipality for the first site covered by the Annual Report.
- Include the text “2024 129.130 Annual Report” (unconventional) or “2024 129.140 Annual Report” (conventional) in the Submission Notes Section
Please use the public upload guide (PDF) for assistance on submitting the Annual Report.
Questions?
Please contact RA-epAir@pa.gov with questions about the Annual Reporting requirements.
Small Business Assistance:
If you qualify as a Pennsylvania small business (less than 100 employees and not a major source of air pollution, you may contact the Pennsylvania Environmental Management Assistance Program (EMAP) for free, confidential assistance understanding and completing the reporting requirements. To contact EMAP, visit EMAP’s website at Environmental Management Assistance Program - Pennsylvania, email questions to questions@askemap.org or call the toll-free hotline at (877) ASK-EMAP (275-3627).