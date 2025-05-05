On December 10, 2022, the regulations “Control of VOC Emissions from Unconventional Oil and Natural Gas Sources” 25 Pa. Code §§ 129.121 – 129.130) and “Control of VOC Emissions from Conventional Oil and Natural Gas Sources” (25 Pa. Code §§ 129.131-129.140) were published.



Both regulations require annual reporting of specific compliance information. DEP has developed annual report templates [Annual Report Template for Unconventional O&G (XLSX) and Annual Report Template for Conventional O&G (XLSX)] to assist owners and operators comply with the reporting requirements. The template has a tab for each component that has a reporting requirement. Reports are required to include information on the specific equipment that meets the applicability of the regulations. The use of the Annual Report Template is not required but may be helpful to affected entities for compliance with this requirement. If you choose not to use the template, your annual report must be in spreadsheet format, preferably Excel.

An instructional video for using the template to report VOCs from conventional oil and natural gas resources can be found below.