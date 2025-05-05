​Emission Inventory

Facilities in Allegheny County no longer report their annual emissions using the Department’s GreenPort website. Allegheny County facilities should go here: Regulated Entities Portal | Health Department | Allegheny Home (alleghenycounty.us) to report emissions for calendar year 2021 and after.



Allegheny County Point Source Emission Inventories for 2021 and after can be located at ACHD Air Quality - Public Submittal Records (govonlinesaas.com).

Self-reported emissions data consisting of information submitted to the Department by sources subject to reporting under 25 Pa. Code § 135.3. DEP staff are constantly reviewing the data for accuracy and consistency, and the information is subject to change. DEP expressly disclaims any liability for errors or omissions related to the data and any representation or warranty that might be otherwise implied is expressly disclaimed.

Each year, the Bureau of Air Quality (BAQ) processes approximately 1,800 Annual Emission Statement (AES) reports. The AES contains operating schedules, throughputs, and emission estimates to calculate air emissions from industrial sources. The reports are due March 1 of each year. The instructions for 2023 (2700-BK-DEP1936) (PDF) and beyond contain information about preparing inventory data, reporting requirements and additional resources.

For owners/operators of activities related to unconventional natural gas development activities, well activity data and mid-stream/processing activity data is required. Unconventional natural gas is natural gas from an "unconventional formation" as defined in Act 13 of 2012. For owners/operators of natural/coal bed methane gas development activities not meeting the unconventional definition, only activity data and emission estimates from the mid-stream/processing activity is required. The DEP is not requesting emissions data and source reports from well development activities for traditional gas/coal bed methane wells.

Annual Emission Fee Prices

In accordance with 127.705(e), the emissions fee for air pollutants emitted in calendar year 2024 is $113.92/ton of "regulated pollutant" as defined in 127.705(d).

We currently offer two different options for reporting online:

Online Reporting

To use either option, you must have an account on the Departments' GreenPort website. If you don't already, please download the form below, complete it, and mail or fax it to the address on the form. You can also email it to the contact below.

Registration Form (PDF, Word)

Contact: Jordan McGregor

Division of Air Information

717-772-3426 phone

717-772-2303 fax

Ra-epair@pa.gov

AES*Online

AES*Online is a secure website introduced in 2004 for online emissions data entry, data validation, and reporting. It offers automatic data validation and error checking, document attachment and notes capabilities, online help, a printable user manual, and a secure submission process. Data is automatically reviewed for completeness, and immediate feedback is provided to ensure a successful submission.

Use AES*Online if your facility has a personal computer with internet access, and your emissions inventory data is now collected manually or maintained in hardcopy throughout the year. This option is appropriate for all facilities, regardless of the size of their emissions inventories.

if your facility has a personal computer with internet access, and your emissions inventory data is now collected manually or maintained in hardcopy throughout the year. This option is appropriate for all facilities, regardless of the size of their emissions inventories. Introductory Presentation (PDF)

Training/FAQ

AES*XML

AES*XML is a secure web site introduced in 2005 for completely automated, seamless emissions data reporting using XML (in .xml format). It also offers automatic data validation and error checking, document attachment and notes capabilities, online help, a printable user manual, and a secure submission process. To use AES*XML, the facility user maps their data to the XML specifications provided by BAQ. The resulting dataset is automatically generated as an .xml file with no additional data entry. With a few mouse clicks, the .xml file is uploaded to AES*XML, validated, and submitted to DEP over the internet.

Use AES*XML if your facility has a personal computer with internet access, and your emissions inventory data is now collected in database or spreadsheet format. This option is most attractive to facilities with larger emission inventories, particularly those who use an automated, or semi-automated method to collect data, although facilities of any size may participate. You must map your raw data to the XML data set provided by DEP to automatically generate your data in .xml format.

