Air Quality's Source Testing Program provides an independent means to audit company source test results and emission compliance status. The program also provides a direct means of responding to citizen concerns with the capability of performing source tests for toxics, observing risk and trial burns at incinerators and other sources of concern. The Bureau maintains two source testing vans equipped with various instruments.
- Contact the Source Testing Section
- Current Source Testing FAQ (June 18, 2024) (PDF)
- Source Testing FAQ (August 17, 2018) (PDF)
Important Notice Pertaining to Accreditation
The Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Act (Act 25 of 2002) requires that all environmental laboratories register with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection within six months of the effective date of the Act, April 2, 2002, on a registration form prepared by the Department. An environment laboratory is defined in the Act as a facility engaged in the testing or analysis of environmental samples as required by an environmental statute administered by the Department.
Manuals and Important Documents
- Source Testing Manual (PDF) (Revision 3.3)
This manual is intended to clarify the Department's existing regulatory requirements by providing guidance on how to conduct stationary source testing and report the results.
- Alcoa Method for Cold Rolling Mills (PDF) 3.8MB
- Standard Protocols (SPs)
In lieu of submitting a site-specific test protocol for review and approval, a SP may be utilized, without deviation.
- SP-001 Gas and No. 2 Oil Fired Small Combustion Units (effective 05/07/2025) (PDF)
- SP-005 Standard Protocol for 40 CFR 60 (NSPS), Subpart JJJJ and/or GP-5 (In development)
- SP-013 Standard Protocol for 40 CFR 60 (NSPS), Subpart I and/or GP-13 (effective 04/03/2024) (PDF)
- SP-101 Standard Protocol for 40 CFR 60 (NSPS), Subpart XX and/or 40 CFR 63 (MACT), Subpart BBBBBB (effective 01/03/2022) (PDF)