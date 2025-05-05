Skip to main content

    Air Quality's Source Testing Program provides an independent means to audit company source test results and emission compliance status. The program also provides a direct means of responding to citizen concerns with the capability of performing source tests for toxics, observing risk and trial burns at incinerators and other sources of concern. The Bureau maintains two source testing vans equipped with various instruments.

      The Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Act (Act 25 of 2002) requires that all environmental laboratories register with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection within six months of the effective date of the Act, April 2, 2002, on a registration form prepared by the Department. An environment laboratory is defined in the Act as a facility engaged in the testing or analysis of environmental samples as required by an environmental statute administered by the Department.

