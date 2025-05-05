Important Notice​ Pertaining to Accreditation

The Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Act (Act 25 of 2002) requires that all environmental laboratories register with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection within six months of the effective date of the Act, April 2, 2002, on a registration form prepared by the Department. An environment laboratory is defined in the Act as a facility engaged in the testing or analysis of environmental samples as required by an environmental statute administered by the Department.

