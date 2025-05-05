|May 12, 2026
|Near Fatality
|Yes
|1-month old
|Female
|Delaware County Children & Youth Services
|
|
|
|April 21, 2026
|Near Fatality
|Yes
|3-year-old
|Male
|Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau
|
|
|
|January 21, 2026
|Fatality
|No
|3-year-old
|Female
|Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth, & Families
|Parent
|Serious Physical Neglect
|Lack of supervision
|November 8, 2025
|Fatality
|Yes
|2-month old
|Male
|Butler County Children & Youth Services
|
|
|
|October 17, 2025
|Near Fatality
|No
|3-year-old
|Male
|Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth, & Families
|Parent
|Serious Physical Neglect
| Delay/failure to provide medical care & Ingestion - lack of supervision
|September 30, 2025
|Near Fatality
|No
|6-month old
|Female
|Cambria County Children & Youth Services
|Parent
|Serious Physical Neglect
|Delay/failure to provide medical care
|July 17, 2025
|Fatality
|No
|1-day-old
|Female
|Potter County Children & Youth Services
|Parent
|Physical Abuse
|Violent act