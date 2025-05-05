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    Date of Report Referral Type DA Certification Exists Child's age at time incident. Child's gender County Relationship to Child Type of Abuse/Neglect Determined Cause(s)
    May 12, 2026 Near Fatality Yes 1-month old Female Delaware County Children & Youth Services      
    April 21, 2026 Near Fatality Yes 3-year-old Male Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau      
    January 21, 2026 Fatality No 3-year-old Female Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth, & Families Parent Serious Physical Neglect Lack of supervision
    November 8, 2025 Fatality Yes 2-month old Male Butler County Children & Youth Services      
    October 17, 2025 Near Fatality No 3-year-old Male Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth, & Families Parent Serious Physical Neglect  Delay/failure to provide medical care & Ingestion - lack of supervision
    September 30, 2025 Near Fatality No 6-month old Female Cambria County Children & Youth Services Parent Serious Physical Neglect Delay/failure to provide medical care 
    July 17, 2025 Fatality No 1-day-old Female Potter County Children & Youth Services Parent Physical Abuse Violent act