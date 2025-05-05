Medicaid Work Requirements

State Digital Interactive Guide (DIG) for Medicaid Work Requirements

This tool was designed for community partners to help residents navigate new work requirements for Medicaid.

  • This is not a determination or an application.
  • This is not designed to assess Medicaid eligibility in general. For more information about general eligibility, visit SDHHS' Medicaid website.
  • Information provided here cannot be used as proof when applying for or renewing Medicaid benefits.
  • For more details about Medicaid work requirements, visit SDHHS' State Expansion Plan (SEP) website.
This tool does not save or send any information to SDHHS. Download, print, or copy the summary when you're done to save information.
Important legal information

This tool is an informational resource about what Medicaid coverage Medicaid applicants or renewing members may be qualified for. This is not an official application or renewal. It is not intended to provide official eligibility decisions or determinations and cannot be used as proof that you are complying with, or exempted from, work requirements, if applicable. To officially apply for or renew Medicaid coverage, you must contact the State Department of Health & Human Services or log into State portal for more information.

The information provided in this tool is for general informational and educational purposes only. All information in the tool is provided on an "as-is" and "as-available" basis. We make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability of the tool or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained therein for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.

State Digital Interactive Guide (DIG) for Medicaid Work Requirements

This tool was designed for community partners to help residents navigate new work requirements for Medicaid.
  • This is not a determination or an application.
  • This is not designed to assess Medicaid eligibility in general. For more information about general eligibility, visit SDHHS' Medicaid website.
  • Information provided here cannot be used as proof when applying for or renewing Medicaid benefits.
  • This tool does not save or store any information. Download, print, or copy the summary when you're done if you need a record.
  • For more details about Medicaid work requirements, visit SDHHS' State Expansion Plan (SEP) website.

Household members

Only adults ages 19–64 are subject to work requirements. Add each adult separately — the tool tracks their status individually.

State Expansion Plan (SEP)

State Expansion Plan (SEP): Do any of these situations apply to this person?
(Check all that apply)

Work requirements only apply to people enrolled in SEP, sometimes called the Medicaid expansion population. Work requirements do not apply to someone if any of the following are true.

    Disability + health conditions

    Health-related exemptions: Do any of these situations apply to this person?
    (Check all that apply)

    People should report all applicable exemptions on their applications and renewals. At application, people should report exemptions that apply for the current month and last month — the month may determine the coverage start date. At renewal, people only need to have had an exemption for one month since their last renewal to be exempt.
    Why you might see this term: "Medically frail" is the legal term the law uses for some health-related exemptions — you may see it on state forms, guidance documents, or applications.

    What counts under the law: The law describes the following categories when defining medically frail: blindness or disability; substance use disorder; a disabling mental disorder; a physical, intellectual, or developmental disability that significantly limits daily activities; or a serious or complex medical condition. The law also clarifies that these conditions must make it hard to work to count as an exemption. People can self-attest in 2027 — they do not need formal documentation to claim this exemption at this time.

    Other exemptions + situations

    General exemptions: Do any of these situations apply to this person?
    (Check all that apply)

    People should report all applicable exemptions on their applications and renewals. At application, people should report exemptions that apply for the current month and last month — the month may determine the coverage start date. At renewal, people only need to have had an exemption for one month since their last renewal to be exempt.
    Based on the current selections, this person does not need to meet work requirements and can skip this section.

    Already meeting work requirements

    Already meeting work requirements: this person

    There are three ways to meet the Medicaid work requirement: meeting or exceeding a minimum household income threshold, being a student half-time or more, or reporting 80 hours of work activities in a month. Any one of these three is enough.
    🏠 Household question

    Household income: Does this household make at least $580 in monthly income?

    Households making $580 or more count as meeting the work requirement, using MAGI household income calculations. Income includes all jobs, gig work, seasonal work, and unearned income such as unemployment. States will try to verify this income using wage data before asking for additional verification. Income from seasonal work can be averaged across 6 months.
    This is about the whole household's income, not just this person — you'll only need to answer it once, no matter how many household members you add.
    This answer is autofilled because it's already determined by the household income answer in the "Parent of a child under 18" question above. To change it, update that answer instead — this one will update automatically.

    Student status: Is this person enrolled in a college, vocational, or GED equivalent program?

    Students enrolled at least half-time meet the work requirement. The number of hours considered as half-time enrollment is determined by each school or program. Part-time student hours can count towards the 80-hour requirement.

    Qualifying activities: Is this person already doing at least 80 hours of qualifying activities per month?

    Activities can be combined to reach 80 hours. Select each one that applies.
    Total hours0 out of 80
    On verification: States check wage data and other existing data records first. People may only need to provide proof if the state can't verify information automatically. It may help to have records available when possible such as pay stubs, class schedules, or letters from organizations they volunteer with.

    Your summary

    Selections will appear here as you work through the guide.