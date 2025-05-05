State Digital Interactive Guide (DIG) for Medicaid Work Requirements
This tool was designed for community partners to help residents navigate new work requirements for Medicaid.
- This is not a determination or an application.
- This is not designed to assess Medicaid eligibility in general. For more information about general eligibility, visit SDHHS' Medicaid website.
- Information provided here cannot be used as proof when applying for or renewing Medicaid benefits.
- For more details about Medicaid work requirements, visit SDHHS' State Expansion Plan (SEP) website.
This tool is an informational resource about what Medicaid coverage Medicaid applicants or renewing members may be qualified for. This is not an official application or renewal. It is not intended to provide official eligibility decisions or determinations and cannot be used as proof that you are complying with, or exempted from, work requirements, if applicable. To officially apply for or renew Medicaid coverage, you must contact the State Department of Health & Human Services or log into State portal for more information.
The information provided in this tool is for general informational and educational purposes only. All information in the tool is provided on an "as-is" and "as-available" basis. We make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability of the tool or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained therein for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.
State Digital Interactive Guide (DIG) for Medicaid Work Requirements
- This is not a determination or an application.
- This is not designed to assess Medicaid eligibility in general. For more information about general eligibility, visit SDHHS' Medicaid website.
- Information provided here cannot be used as proof when applying for or renewing Medicaid benefits.
- This tool does not save or store any information. Download, print, or copy the summary when you're done if you need a record.
- For more details about Medicaid work requirements, visit SDHHS' State Expansion Plan (SEP) website.
Household members
State Expansion Plan (SEP)
State Expansion Plan (SEP): Do any of these situations apply to this person?
(Check all that apply)
Disability + health conditions
Health-related exemptions: Do any of these situations apply to this person?
(Check all that apply)
What counts under the law: The law describes the following categories when defining medically frail: blindness or disability; substance use disorder; a disabling mental disorder; a physical, intellectual, or developmental disability that significantly limits daily activities; or a serious or complex medical condition. The law also clarifies that these conditions must make it hard to work to count as an exemption. People can self-attest in 2027 — they do not need formal documentation to claim this exemption at this time.