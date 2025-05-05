This tool was designed for community partners to help residents navigate new work requirements for Medicaid.

Important legal information

This tool is an informational resource about what Medicaid coverage Medicaid applicants or renewing members may be qualified for. This is not an official application or renewal. It is not intended to provide official eligibility decisions or determinations and cannot be used as proof that you are complying with, or exempted from, work requirements, if applicable. To officially apply for or renew Medicaid coverage, you must contact the State Department of Health & Human Services or log into State portal for more information.

The information provided in this tool is for general informational and educational purposes only. All information in the tool is provided on an "as-is" and "as-available" basis. We make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability of the tool or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained therein for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.