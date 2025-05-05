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Certain SNAP recipients in Pennsylvania now must meet work requirements AND report they are meeting this requirement to the PA Department of Human Services. If SNAP recipients do not meet this requirement, they can only receive three months of SNAP benefits in a three-year period.
People's benefits will not change without notice from DHS. They will have the chance to update their case information before any changes are made.
Background
- SNAP applicants/recipients used to be able to verify reported shelter costs and utilities responsibility simply through their own statement.
- As long as there was nothing questionable about what was reported, shelter costs and utility responsibility were accepted as stated and there was no impact to the SNAP Payment Error Rate if documentation was not present.
New Policy
- As of February 9, 2026, SNAP applicants and recipients will need to provide verification of their shelter costs and utility responsibility for their current residence.
- If current SNAP recipients do not have verification(s) on file, they will need to provide a verification at their next renewal.
- There are several types of documents that households can provide to verify their shelter and utility expenses:
- Shelter: Rent/mortgage receipt, campground fee receipt, HUD statement, lease agreement, real estate tax receipt or statement, fire insurance bill or receipt, document with taxes and mortgage payment shown, statement from a person sharing the shelter costs
- Utilities: Utility bill, correspondence from utility company, cancelled check for utilities, statement or receipt for utilities from landlord
- Not providing shelter/utility cost verifications will not cause benefits to close or an application to be rejected.
- SNAP households that do not provide verification of shelter and utility costs will have their SNAP benefits evaluated without the shelter and utility deductions. This could result in a decrease in SNAP benefits.
Changes to Medicaid
The federal budget bill makes changes to Medicaid for certain Medicaid recipients. If people are eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid expansion, starting in 2027, they will:
- Have to work, be in school or a work program, and/or volunteer for 80 hours a month or meet an exemption. They must also report they are meeting the requirements or are exempt.
- Need to renew coverage every six months instead of once a year.
In addition, starting January 1, 2027, retroactive Medicaid coverage timeframes will decrease for Medicaid applicants. Retroactive coverage is for medical expenses that occurred prior to the month of application. Retroactive coverage can currently be approved for up to three months prior to the month of application for Medicaid.
As of January 1, 2027, retroactive coverage windows will shorten to the following:
- One month for Medicaid expansion adults (age 19-64)
- Two months for all other Medicaid recipients
Learn more about changes to Medicaid starting in 2027
Medicaid recipients who are affected by these new rules will get more information form PA DHS about their benefits and what they need to do to maintain their Medicaid coverage before the end of 2026.
People's benefits will not change without notice from DHS. They will have the opportunity to update their case information before any changes are made.
DHS will help people prepare for changes to their benefits as they come. Be on the lookout for more information from DHS.
Medical Frailty Exemptions
HR1 exempts certain individuals from new work requirements, including people who are “medically frail or otherwise have special medical needs." This slide deck describes DHS's approach to implementing medical frailty exemptions. This strategy has NOT been approved by CMS and DHS may update this approach as implementation planning continues, clinical and operational review advances, and final CMS guidance is issued.
For more details on Pennsylvania’s approach to medical frailty, please see the:
Information for Noncitizens
Federal law changed how certain noncitizens can receive benefits like SNAP and Medicaid. Eligibility changes for SNAP started in 2025, and changes for Medicaid will take effect October 2026. Benefits will not change without notice from DHS.
If they are not a citizen of the United States but they previously were able to receive assistance, learn how this law may affect people's benefits.
Preparing for Benefits Changes
People can prepare for any changes by keeping their address and other contact information up-to-date with DHS and the US Postal Service.
- Update their address with DHS: Log in to COMPASS at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app to check and update their address and other contact information
- Report address changes to the US Postal Service: Visit USPS.com/move to update their address.
- Sign up for texts and emails from DHS: Visit dhs.pa.gov/text to sign up for texts and emails to get even faster notifications about benefits.
Human Services Helpers
Join the Human Services Helpers Stubstack to get updates, resources, newsletters, and more that can help Pennsylvanians access services and supports, navigate change, and live healthier lives.
Meeting Work Requirements through Education and Training
PEERs can meet SNAP work requirements through engaging in an approved education or training program. Learn about available programs and verifying participation in an eligible program.
SNAP Toolkit
Our communications toolkit offers materials including: flyers, social media graphics, sample messages, and more; to help inform others about important changes for SNAP recipients.