Changes to Medicaid

The federal budget bill makes changes to Medicaid for certain Medicaid recipients. If people are eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid expansion, starting in 2027, they will:

Have to work, be in school or a work program, and/or volunteer for 80 hours a month or meet an exemption. They must also report they are meeting the requirements or are exempt.

Need to renew coverage every six months instead of once a year.

In addition, starting January 1, 2027, retroactive Medicaid coverage timeframes will decrease for Medicaid applicants. Retroactive coverage is for medical expenses that occurred prior to the month of application. Retroactive coverage can currently be approved for up to three months prior to the month of application for Medicaid.

As of January 1, 2027, retroactive coverage windows will shorten to the following:

One month for Medicaid expansion adults (age 19-64)

Two months for all other Medicaid recipients

Learn more about changes to Medicaid starting in 2027

Medicaid recipients who are affected by these new rules will get more information form PA DHS about their benefits and what they need to do to maintain their Medicaid coverage before the end of 2026.

People's benefits will not change without notice from DHS. They will have the opportunity to update their case information before any changes are made.



DHS will help people prepare for changes to their benefits as they come. Be on the lookout for more information from DHS.