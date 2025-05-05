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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    The following is a compilation of the most recent 5 years of information that is currently available for posting.  For any reports that have a certification from the District Attorney’s Office barring the release of the report, the information that is not permitted to be released will be blank/grayed out until the time that it is no longer certified.  

    If you are looking to request a specific report (reports will be redacted in accordance with privacy and protections for the victims and their families), please submit a request for a specific report (if available) form.  

    Download Data for Fatality/Near Fatality Reports (xlsx)
    Submit a request for a specific report (if available)

    2026 Fatality/Near Fatality Reports

    The following is a compilation of the most recent 12 months of information that is currently available for posting.  To see further information, please download the full fatality/near fatality spreadsheet.

    Date of Report Referral Type DA Certification Exists Child's age at time incident. Child's gender County Relationship to Child Type of Abuse/Neglect Determined Cause(s)
    May 12, 2026 Near Fatality Yes 1-month old Female Delaware County Children & Youth Services      
    April 21, 2026 Near Fatality Yes 3-year-old Male Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau      
    January 21, 2026 Fatality No 3-year-old Female Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth, & Families Parent Serious Physical Neglect Lack of supervision
    November 8, 2025 Fatality Yes 2-month old Male Butler County Children & Youth Services      
    October 17, 2025 Near Fatality No 3-year-old Male Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth, & Families Parent Serious Physical Neglect  Delay/failure to provide medical care & Ingestion - lack of supervision
    September 30, 2025 Near Fatality No 6-month old Female Cambria County Children & Youth Services Parent Serious Physical Neglect Delay/failure to provide medical care 
    July 17, 2025 Fatality No 1-day-old Female Potter County Children & Youth Services Parent Physical Abuse Violent act

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.