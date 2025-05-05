The following is a compilation of the most recent 5 years of information that is currently available for posting. For any reports that have a certification from the District Attorney’s Office barring the release of the report, the information that is not permitted to be released will be blank/grayed out until the time that it is no longer certified.
If you are looking to request a specific report (reports will be redacted in accordance with privacy and protections for the victims and their families), please submit a request for a specific report (if available) form.
2026 Fatality/Near Fatality Reports
The following is a compilation of the most recent 12 months of information that is currently available for posting. To see further information, please download the full fatality/near fatality spreadsheet.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.