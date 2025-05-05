​Publications

HealthChoices General Information
- HealthChoices Weekly Report — September 8-12, 2025
- View the weekly numbers to see how many Pennsylvanians are enrolled in Medicaid due to the expansion. This report includes a breakdown of the numbers by county.
- 2024 HealthChoices Agreement including Exhibits and Non-financial Appendices
- 2025 HealthChoices Agreement including Exhibits and Non-Rate Financial Appendices Draft (pending Commonwealth signatures and CMS approval)
- How to Apply for HealthChoices and Medicaid
- Learn more about HealthChoices and Medicaid
- Income requirements for HealthChoices
- Medical Assistance Quality Strategy for Pennsylvania
- HealthChoices Audit Guide
- HealthChoices Performance Trending Report 2022
- Medical Assistance Citizenship Frequently Asked Questions
- Flyer: Enhanced Member Supports Unit (formerly Special Needs)
- HealthChoices 2021 Model Member Handbook
- MCO Accreditation Status
- Encounter and Financial Data Triennial Review CY2022 HC PH and CHIP
Physical HealthChoices Transition Letters
Transition Letters from Physical Health MCO to Community HealthChoices MCO for the Southeast Region:
HealthChoices Physical Health Databooks
Monthly Physical Health Managed Care Program Enrollment Reports
- January 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- February 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- March 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- April 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- May 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- June 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- July 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- August 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- September 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- October 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- November 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- December 2024 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- January 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- February 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- March 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- April 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- May 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- June 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- July 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- August 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- September 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- October 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- November 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- December 2023 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- January 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- February 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- March 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- April 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- May 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- June 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- July 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- August 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- September 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- October 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- November 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- December 2022 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- January 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- February 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- March 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- April 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- May 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- June 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- July 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- August 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- September 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- October 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- November 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- December 2021 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- January 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- February 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- March 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- April 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- May 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- June 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- July 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- August 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- September 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- October 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- November 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
- December 2020 HealthChoices Enrollment Report
Quality Measures Reports
- 2023 Annual Technical Report — AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania
- 2023 Annual Technical Report — Geisinger Health Plan
- 2023 Annual Technical Report — Health Partners Plans
- 2023 Annual Technical Report — Highmark Wholecare
- 2023 Annual Technical Report — Keystone First
- 2023 Annual Technical Report — United Healthcare Community Plan
- 2023 Annual Technical Report — UPMC for You
- 2023 Annual Technical Report — Statewide
- 2022 Annual Technical Report — Aetna Better Health
- 2022 Annual Technical Report — AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania
- 2022 Annual Technical Report — Geisinger Health Plan
- 2022 Annual Technical Report — Health Partners Plans
- 2022 Annual Technical Report — Highmark Wholecare
- 2022 Annual Technical Report — Keystone First
- 2022 Annual Technical Report — United Healthcare Community Plan
- 2022 Annual Technical Report — UPMC for You
- 2022 Annual Technical Report — Statewide
- 2021 Annual Technical Report — Aetna Better Health
- 2021 Annual Technical Report — AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania
- 2021 Annual Technical Report — Geisinger Health Plan
- 2021 Annual Technical Report — Health Partners Plans
- 2021 Annual Technical Report — Highmark Wholecare
- 2021 Annual Technical Report — Keystone First
- 2021 Annual Technical Report — United Healthcare Community Plan
- 2021 Annual Technical Report — UPMC for You
- 2021 Annual Technical Report — Statewide
- 2020 Annual Technical Report — Aetna Better Health
- 2020 Annual Technical Report — AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania
- 2020 Annual Technical Report — AmeriHealth Caritas Northeast
- 2020 Annual Technical Report — Gateway Health
- 2020 Annual Technical Report — Geisinger Health Plan
- 2020 Annual Technical Report — Health Partners Plans
- 2020 Annual Technical Report — Keystone First
- 2020 Annual Technical Report — United Healthcare Community Plan
- 2020 Annual Technical Report — UPMC for You
- 2020 Annual Technical Report — Statewide