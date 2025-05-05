Apply for Medicaid Benefits

Eligibility

General Requirements

Based on factors such as income and employment, you may be eligible to receive Medicaid health benefits.

Medicaid eligibility is based on factors such as a person’s income, family size, age, and disability status. Eligibility for Medicaid can vary based on a person’s specific circumstance, and the best way to find out if you or your loved one are eligible is to complete an application.

The Department of Human Services can help you through the process to determine your eligibility, but as you apply, it’s helpful if you have an idea of how you or your loved one may qualify for Medicaid. This could be based on a need for health insurance, your income, a disability, a need for long-term care, or something else.

No matter your circumstance, there are things you’ll need to have available when you’re ready to apply for Medicaid for yourself and/or a loved one. Be prepared to submit information that verifies your identity, your income, whether you are a U.S. Citizen or legal resident, your Social Security Number, as well as information about anyone else who lives in your household

Eligibility based on Modified Adjusted Gross income (MAGI): Children aged 18 and under Pregnant women Parents and caretakers of children under 21 Adults ages 19-64 with incomes at or below 133 percent of the Federal Income Poverty Guidelines (FPIG) Family planning services

Eligibility not based on MAGI Individuals 65+ Individuals who are blind and/or disabled Medical Assistance for Workers with Disabilities (MAWD) Individuals receiving long-term care (LTC) Individuals receiving home and community-based services (HCBS)



Income Requirements

Medicaid eligibility is determined using income and household size in comparison to income limits set by the federal government.

Examples of income counted when determining eligibility include:

Wages and income

Spouse’s income (if living in the same household)

Interest & dividends on investments

Social Security

Veterans' Benefits (except in some cases)

Pensions

Examples of income not counted when determining eligibility include:

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits

Foster Care payments

Certain housing or utility subsidies

Weatherization Payments

Child Support Payments (only for MAGI MA)

Your Resources

Resources are also sometimes considered when applying for Medicaid. Resources include money contained in bank accounts, life insurance, vehicles, owned property (aside from your primary residence), and more.

When you’re completing your application, the Department of Human Services will tell you if your application needs a review of resources based on your specific circumstances.

Other Eligibility Requirements

Your Identity

Your identity can be verified by PA driver's license, PA identification card, or a government-issued passport.

Your Social Security Number (SSN)

A SSN must be provided for each person applying for Medicaid (with some exceptions). If you don’t have a social security number, reach out to your local County Assistance Office to apply for one.

Your PA Residency

Medicaid is available to Pennsylvania residents, regardless of how long you’ve been a Pennsylvania resident.

Your Citizenship

Medicaid is available to United States citizens, refugees, and lawfully admitted non-citizens. Other non-citizens may be eligible for limited Medical Assistance benefits if an emergency medical condition exists. U.S. citizens, refugees and lawfully admitted non-citizens may need to submit documentation proving U.S. citizenship or lawful non-citizen status if their citizenship can’t be verified through electronic sources.

Your Household

Your local County Assistance Office can help determine who the mandatory or optional budget group members are, based upon household relationships and individual needs, when you apply for Medicaid.