Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Do You Have Questions or Comments About CHC?

    CHC call centers are open to take your call! The Commonwealth also maintains a mailbox that stakeholders can use at any time to ask questions or make comments.

    Participant Call Center

    Call: 1-800-757-5042

    Provider Call Center

    Call: 1-800-938-0939

    PA Relay

    Dial 711

    Email CHC

    Email PA-PWCHC@pa.gov

    CHC Managed Care Organization (MCO) Contacts

    AmeriHealth Caritas
    Keystone First
    PA Health & Wellness
    UMPC Community HealthChoices

    PA Independent Enrollment Broker (IEB)

    CHC Media Inquires

    If you have media-related questions concerning CHC, please contact the DHS Press and Communications Office at 717-425-7606.

    Make a Media Inquiry