2025 Healthcare Professionals Conference 5 5/13/2025 In-Person Allegheny Julian Gray Associate $80 Lori Petrel (412) 458-6000 lori@grayelderlaw.com

A Multifaceted Approach to Behavioral Management in Nursing Homes 1 4/24/2025 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowsheathcare.org

Abuse and Neglect in Health Care: What Every Health Care Professional Needs to Know 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Abuse and Neglect in Senior Care 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Abuse and Neglect Prevention and Reporting 6 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Penn State Dubois/Penn State Hazelton Call for Cost Unknown (814) 375-4772 duboisoutreach@psu.edu

ADHD: A Brief Review 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

ADLS and IADLS: The Importance of Cognitive Functioning 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Age-Friendly Health Systems: The 4Ms — Leading the Way with Lead Aides Restoring What Matters through Mobility 1 3/9/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Age-Friendly Health Systems: The 4Ms — Introduction to Mobility 1 3/2/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Age-Friendly Health Systems: The 4Ms — Acting on Mentation 1 2/23/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Age-Friendly Health Systems: The 4Ms — What Matters in Advance Planning 1 2/9/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Ageless Wisdom 3 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A UPMC Senior Services $35 Ronnie Edwards (866) 430-8742 EdwardsR@UPMC.edu

Ageless Wisdom 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jenna Reho Unknown reho@gatewayhospice.com

Ageless Wisdom-Train the Trainer 4 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A UPMC Senior Services $150 Ronnie Edwards (866) 430-8742 EdwardsR@UPMC.edu

Ageless Wisdom-Train the Trainer 4 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A UPMC Senior Services $150.00 Ronnie Edwards (866) 430-8742 upmcseniorservices@upmc.edu

Aging with HIV 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

AIDS and HIV: What Health Care Professionals Need to Know 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Alzheimer’s & Depression 1.5 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Alzheimer’s Disease and Communication 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Alzheimer's and Nutrition 1 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Care 8 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Foxdale Village Call for Cost Meg Clauser Unknown mclouser@foxdalevillage.org

Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia: A Brief Overview for Professional Caregivers 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Seminar 7.5 Ongoing Various N/A Good News Consulting $195.00 Tina Hess Unknown thess@goodnewsconsulting.com

Autism: A Brief Introduction 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Behavioral Assessment and Intervention for Individuals Residing in Community Settings 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Behavioral Health Considerations in Long-Term Care 1 6/8/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Behavioral Health Issues in Older Adults 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Behavioral Health Issues in Older Adults Webinar Series 15 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Behavior Management: The Person-Centered Way 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Behavioral Symptoms of Dementia 1 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A UPMC Senior Services Call for Cost Ronnie Edwards (866) 430-8742 upmcseniorservices@upmc.edu

BHSL Regional Forums 4 July-August 2025 In-Person Various PALA Call for Cost Janet Neidig (717) 695-9734 www.pala.org

Bipolar Disorder: An Overview 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Borderline Personality Disorder 3 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $59.00 Unknown (215) 348-3112 https://peppunlimited.com/?page_id=293

Borderline Personality Disorder: A Quick Exploration 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Budgeting, Financial Record Keeping and Residents' Records 4 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Penn State Beaver $64.00 Unknown (724) 773-3700 beaverce@psu.edu

Building Genuine Relationships and Trust in the Workplace: Two Ingredients to Success 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Burns and Scalds 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $10.00 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Care for Residents with Cognitive Impairments, Dementia and Other Special Needs 8 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Penn State Beaver $128.00 Unknown (724) 773-3700 beaverce@psu.edu

Care for Residents with Mental Illness 9 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Penn State Beaver $144.00 Unknown (724) 773-3700 beaverce@psu.edu

Care of the Resident with Alzheimer’s Disease 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jenna Reho Unknown reho@gatewayhospice.com

Caring for End of Life Patients 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White 412-681-1049 www.anovahomehealth.com

Caring for High Acuity Residents in Skilled Nursing 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Caring for Residents with Cognitive Impairments 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jenna Reho Unknown reho@gatewayhospice.com

CHF and COPD in the Elderly 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1050 www.anovahomehealth.com

Choking and Aspiration 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $10.00 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Clinical Ethics 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jim Hargis Unknown reho@gatewayhospice.com

Clinical Topics in Long-Term Care 13.5 10/1/2025-3/31/2026 Recorded/Self-Study N/A Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health $250 Catherine Corson (267) 359-6342 https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm

Compassion is a Necessity, not a Luxury! 1 10/31/2024 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Communication and Conflict Resolution 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Communication: What Are You Hearing 3 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $59.00 Unknown (215) 348-3112 https://peppunlimited.com/?page_id=293

Community Resources, Social Services and Activities in the Community 4 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Penn State Beaver $64.00 Unknown (724) 773-3700 beaverce@psu.edu

Covid-19 Anxiety Response 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jim Hargis Unknown reho@gatewayhospice.com

Crisis Intervention: Communication and De-escalation Techniques 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Cultivate and Nurture A+ Employees 6 6/24/2025 Virtual-Live Various P.E.P.P. Unlimited $119 Dawn Coffman (215) 348-3117 dcoffman@peppunlimited.com

Cultural Competency 3 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Penn State Beaver $48.00 Unknown (724) 773-3700 beaverce@psu.edu

Culture Change in Assisted Living 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $25.00 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Customer Service 4 Ongoing In-Person Butler Butler County Community College Free Kathleen Strobel Unknown kathleen.strobel@bc3.edu

Customer Service and Professionalism in Health Care 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Dealing with Difficult Families 1 Ongoing In-Person Various Bethany Hospice Free Crystal Macom (877) 781-2221 www.bethanyhospice.com ; info@bethayhospice.com

Dealing with Difficulties 6 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $99.00 Dawn Coffman (215) 348-3117 dcoffman@peppunlimited.com

Death and Dying: An Overview 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Delirium in the Hospital to Home: What Comes Next After Discharge? 1 2/15/2024 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Dementia & Depression 6 Ongoing In-Person Unknown Experience, Inc $25.00 Unknown (814) 723-3763 Unknown

Dementia and Mental Illness 1.5 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $25.00 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Dementia Behavior 4 Ongoing In-Person Unknown Experience, Inc $25.00 Unknown (814) 723-3763 Unknown

Dementia Recognized Series — AA 3 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Educare by Mirabelle Management Subscription Jennifer Anderson 952-288-3800 www.educaretraining.com

Demystifying Delirium, Dementia and Depression 1 9/5/2024 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Depression, Anxiety and Suicide in Older Adults 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Depression, Anxiety and Suicide in Older Adults: Assessment and Intervention 1.5-2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Developing Activities That Have Meaning for Those Living with Dementia 3 6/4/2025 In-Person Lehigh Lehigh Valley Aging in Place Coalition $40 Polly Logan (877) 334-8942 https://lehighvalleyaginginplace.org/

Developing the Baseline Care Plan — Ensuring the Resident's Voice is Heard 1 6/1/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Differentiating Depression, Dementia, and Delirium: Assessment and Intervention 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Diversion and Substance Abusing Health Care Professionals 1 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Diversity Equity and Inclusion in an Age Friendly World-Conference 4 Ongoing Virtual-Live Allegheny SWPPA $125/$175 Ann Conlin Unknown https://www.swppa.org/education/

Do You Know What I Mean? Communication Challenges 3 Ongoing In-Person Butler Butler County Community College $49.00 Diane Standish Unknown kelly.mckissick@bc3.edu

Eating with Your Eyes 1 12/18/2024 Virtual-Live N/A PALA Call for Cost Janet Neidig 717-695-9734 www.pala.org

Effectively Dealing with Difficult People 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Elder Abuse 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $10.00 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Elder Law 1 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Elevating the Employee Lifecycle 1 11/30/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Emergency Management in Long-Term Care Facilities 13.5 10/1/2025-3/31/2026 Recorded/Self-Study N/A Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health $250 Catherine Corson (267) 359-6342 https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm

Emergency Management Planning in Long-Term Care for Leaders and Managers 13.5 4/7/2025-7/21/2025 Recorded/Self-Study N/A Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health $1,200 Esther Chernak MD, MPH (267) 359-6038 https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm

Emergency Preparedness and Response 1 6/12/2024 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Employee Engagement 6 Ongoing Various Bucks P.E.P.P. Unlimited $99.00 Dawn Coffman Unknown dcoffman@peppunlimited.com

End of Life Planning: Legal Medical, and Mental Health 7 Ongoing In-Person Centre Foxdale Village $85.00 Jenna Reho Unknown mclouser@foxdalevillage.org

Ergonomics and Body Mechanics Part 2 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Ergonomics and Body Mechanics: The Basics and Beyond 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Ethics and Medical Marijuana 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Ethics in Death and Dying 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Ethics in Dementia Care 1 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Ethics in Health Care Part 2: Professional Conduct 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Ethics in Health Care Part 3: Boundaries and Boundary Violations 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Ethics in Healthcare: Remembering Our Values & Principles 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Ethics in Mental Health 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Ethics in Senior Care 1 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Falls and Fracture in Senior Care 1 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Fall Prevention: A Critical Concern for Seniors 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1053 www.anovahomehealth.com

Financing Long Term Care 1 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Anderson Elder Law Free Linda M. Anderson (610) 566-4700 https://www.andersonelderlaw.com/

Fire Safety and Emergency Response 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Various Fire & Safety Solutions, LLC Call for Cost Robert Muller (267) 496-3600 http://www.firelss.net

Fire Safety and Emergency Response Train-the-Trainer for PA Personal Care Homes 3 Ongoing In-Person Various Fire & Safety Solutions, LLC Call for Cost Robert Muller (267) 496-3600 http://www.firelss.net

Fire Safety Training 3 Ongoing In-Person Various Johnstown Safety Services Call for Cost Unknown (814) 619-1391 https://johnstownsafety.com/index.html

Fire Safety Training: PA Personal Care Home and Assisted Living Residence Train the Trainer 3 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Senior Living U $75.00 Rick Barley (717) 533-2474 www.seniorlivingu.com

First Aid 4.5 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center Call for Cost Unknown (800) 215-9555 Unknown

Food Protection Certification 12 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Allegheny County Health Department $135.00 Unknown (412) 578-7933 Unknown

Food Protection Recertification Course 7 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Allegheny County Health Department $105.00 Unknown (412) 578-7933 Unknown

Foundations of Supervision 6 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $119.00 Dawn Coffman (215) 348-3117 dcoffman@peppunlimited.com

From Burnt Out to On Fire! 1 10/17/2024 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Frontotemporal Degeneration: Misdiagnosed and Misunderstood 1 8/15/2024 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Grief and Loss 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White 412-681-1049 www.anovahomehealth.com

Grief and Mourning 3 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $59.00 Dawn Coffman (215) 348-3117 dcoffman@peppunlimited.com

Hand in Hand - Certified Dementia Training 1 Ongoing Various N/A Good News Consulting $99.00 Tina Hess (717) 843-1504 info@goodnewsconsulting.com

Helping Families Navigate Transitions for Personal Care Home Administrators 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1044 www.anovahomehealth.com

Heroin: A Deadly Epidemic 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

HIPAA and Social Networking 1 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

HIPAA: What Every Health Care Professional Needs to Know 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Hiring Compliance for Personal Care Home Administrators 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1045 www.anovahomehealth.com

Hospice 101 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jim Hargis Unknown reho@gatewayhospice.com

Incivility 2 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $39.00 Dawn Coffman (215) 348-3117 dcoffman@peppunlimited.com

Infection Control, Infection Prevention 1 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A PharmAmerica, Inc Unknown Scott Pegram Unknown scottpegram@pharmamerica.com

Infection Control: Getting a Grip on Blood Borne Pathogens, Exposure Control and Hand Washing 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Infection Control in Healthcare Settings 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White 412-681-1049 www.anovahomehealth.com

Infectious Disease in Long-Term Care 13.5 10/1/2025-3/31/2026 Recorded/Self-Study N/A Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health $250 Catherine Corson (267) 359-6342 https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm

Infection Prevention and Control in Long-Term Care 13.5 10/1/2025-3/31/2026 Recorded/Self-Study N/A Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health $250 Cathine Corson (267) 359-6342 https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm

Introduction to Transitions of Care 1 4/13/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Laughter and Humor 3 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $59.00 Dawn Coffman (215) 348-3117 dcoffman@peppunlimited.com

Leadership in Health Care: Using the Law of Attraction and Mindfulness 1 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Lewy Body Dementia: DIAMOND Lewy Management Toolkit 1 4/1/2025 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Managing Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in Senior Care 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Managing Complex Relationships: Setting Boundaries 3 Ongoing In-Person Butler Butler County Community College $49.00 Diane Standish Unknown kelly.mckissick@bc3.edu

Managing Dementia-Related Behaviors 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Managing Huntington's Disease in Senior Care 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Managing Parkinson's Disease in Senior Care 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Managing the Nutritional Needs of Seniors 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jenna Reho Unknown reho@gatewayhospice.com

Medical Marijuana 3 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Penn State Abington $79.00 Randy Ingbritsen Unknown rxi3@psu.edu

Medication Pass in Senior Care 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Memory Care Best Practces 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Luzerne Chestnut Knoll Free Shawn Barndt, BSW Unknown sbarndt@chestnutknoll.com

Memory Care: An Introduction 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Mental Health & Nursing 4 Ongoing In-Person Butler Butler County Community College $20.00 Kathleen Strobel Unknown kathleen.strobel@bc3.edu

Mental Health First Aid 8 Ongoing Various N/A Penn State Clearfield $35.00 Jacqueline Amor-Zitzelberger Unknown jla17@psu.edu

Mental Health Training for Personal Care Home Administrators 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1047 www.anovahomehealth.com

Mental Illness and Aging: A Brief Overview 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

More of A Good Thing: Using the 4Ms to Grow and Strengthen the PA Long-Term Care Careforce 1 10/12/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Navigating and Supporting Resiliency at Work 8 Ongoing Virtual-Live Centre Foxdale Village $80/$40 Meg Clauer Unknown mclouser@foxdalevillage.org

Navigating Educational Requirements 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jenna Reho Unknown reho@gatewayhospice.com

Navigating Nutritional Challenges 3 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $59.00 Dawn Coffman (215) 348-3117 dcoffman@peppunlimited.com

Navigating Opioid Use Disorder in Long-Term Care Facilities: Treatment, Screening, and Education 1 3/7/2024 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Neurodegenerative Disorders: A Review 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Normal Cognitive Changes that Accompany Aging 1.5-2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Nutrition & Hydration 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White 412-681-1049 www.anovahomehealth.com

Nutrition and Hydration: The Basics and Beyond 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Older Adult Bullying 2 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $39.00 Sherry Hill (215) 348-3117 dcoffman@peppunlimited.com

Older Adult Mental Health First Aid 8 Ongoing Various N/A Penn State Clearfield $35.00 Jacqueline Amor-Zitzelberger Unknown jla17@psu.edu

OSHA and Workplace Safety 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

PA Long Term Care Ombudsman Program 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Clarion Clarion County Area Agency on Aging Free Karen Reddick (814) 226-4640 kreddick@clarionaaa.org

Pain Management: A Review of the Causes, Types and Treatments 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

PALA Straight Talk 2025 1 2025 Virtual-Live N/A PALA Call for Cost Janet Neidig (717) 695-9734 https://pala.org/membership/provider-membership/

Perpetuating the Positive 3 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $59.00 Unknown (215) 348-3112 https://peppunlimited.com/?page_id=293

Person-Centered Care: What Does it Really Mean? 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Policy and Procedure Compliance 8 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Josie Wiley $230.00 Josie Wiley Unknown services@josiewiley.com / www.jcwiley.com

Positive Approach to Care Workshop A: Typical vs. Atypical Aging 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jenna Reho (724) 493-8495 jreho@gatewayhospice.com

Positive Approach to Care Workshop B: Positive Physical Approach and Hand under Hand 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jenna Reho (724) 493-8496 jreho@gatewayhospice.com

Positive Approach to Care Workshop C: Teepa's Gems-Using Skills that Make a Difference 1 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jenna Reho (724) 493-8497 jreho@gatewayhospice.com

Positive Approach to Dementia Care 7.5 Ongoing In-Person Berks Chestnut Knoll Free Janelle Jamison Unknown jjamison@chestnutknoll.com

Problem Use of Alcohol 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $10.00 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Promoting Independent Dining 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $10.00 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Promoting Independent Dressing 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $10.00 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Promoting Independent Personal Care 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $12.50 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Promoting Independent Toileting 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $12.50 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Promoting Mobility 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $12.50 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Promoting Social Interaction 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $10.00 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Promising Practices from LTC RISE 2.0 1 11/2/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Providing Person-Centered Care to Residents living with FTD in Facility-Based Settings (PART 2) 1 8/22/2024 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

PTSD: A Clinical Review 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

QA/QI Part 1: Foundation for Success 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $25.00 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

QA/QI Part 2: Developing Successful Action Plans 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $25.00 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) 15 Ongoing Various N/A Penn State Clearfield Free Jacqueline Amor-Zitzelberger Unknown jla17@psu.edu

Recognizing and Preventing Abuse 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1054 www.anovahomehealth.com

Recreation 4 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Penn State Beaver $64.00 Unknown (724) 773-3700 beaverce@psu.edu

Reducing Hospital Readmissions 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Reporting Major Incidents 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Resident Right 1 Ongoing In-Person Various Area Agency on Aging Free Carol Difenbach (570) 265-6121 Unknown

Resident Rights 1-1.5 Ongoing In-Person Lawrence Options in Aging Free Brian Hollins (724) 658-3729 ext 5112 Unknown

Resident Rights: A Comprehensive Overview 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Resident's Rights for Personal Care Home Administrators 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1048 www.anovahomehealth.com

Resident-Home Contracts 2 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Penn State Beaver $32.00 Unknown (724) 773-3700 beaverce@psu.edu

Respiratory Viruses of Public Health Interest in Long-Term Care Facilities 1 10/26/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Responding to Choking and Aspiration 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1051 www.anovahomehealth.com

Riding Out The Storm: Coping and Resilience 3 Ongoing In-Person Butler Butler County Community College $49.00 Diane Standish Unknown kelly.mckissick@bc3.edu

Safety in Home Care: Preventing Patient and Worker Hazards 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Safety in the Workplace 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White 412-681-1049 www.anovahomehealth.com

The Scoop on Poop: Enteric Pathogens in the Long-Term Care Setting 1 7/13/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Self Neglect as Elder Abuse 1 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Anderson Elder Law Free Linda M. Anderson (610) 566-4700 https://www.andersonelderlaw.com/

Sensitivity Training for Health Care Professionals 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Serving New and Diverse Populations 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

ServSafe: Food Safety Manager 8 Ongoing In-Person Various Carol H. Gilbert $185.00 Carol H. Gilbert (717) 669-2213 www.chgilbert.com

Simplifying the Pieces of Licensing and Plans of Correction 1 Ongoing In-Person N/A Heritage Senior Living Free Hope O'Pake Unknown hopake@heritagesl.com

Skin Care and Prevention of Pressure Injuries 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Skin Issues 3 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $59.00 Dawn Coffman (215) 348-3117 dcoffman@peppunlimited.com

Sound Sleep - Achieving a Higher Quality of Life Through Better Rest 1 12/7/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Spanish for the Medical Professional 6 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Penn State York Call for Cost Patty Bowen (717) 771-4032 pab166@psu.edu

The Spread Stops with Me – Minimizing Transmission in Long-Term Care Facilities 1 9/21/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Staff Retention 4 Ongoing Various Butler Butler County Community College Free Kathleen Strobel Unknown kathleen.strobel@bc3.edu

Staff Supervision and Staff Person Training Including Developing Orientation and Training Guidelines for Staff 8 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Penn State Beaver $128.00 Unknown (724) 773-3700 beaverce@psu.edu

Stress and Job Burn-Out 3 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $59.00 Unknown (215) 348-3112 https://peppunlimited.com/?page_id=293

Stress Management 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jim Hargis Unknown reho@gatewayhospice.com

Stress Management in Healthcare 4 Ongoing In-Person Armstrong Butler County Community College $15.00 Kathleen Strobel Unknown kathleen.strobel@bc3.edu

Stress Management: Understanding & Using the Law of Attraction 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Substance Use Disorders: Issues in Older Adults 1.5-2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Substance Use Disorders: Issues for Older Adults 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Substance Use Disorder and Impact on the Workplace 4 Ongoing Various N/A Penn State Beaver $49.00 Dana Alvetro Unknown dlb31@psu.edu

Suicide and Depression 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A LTC Learning Center $10.00 Unknown (540) 349-8074 Unknown

Supervision and Leadership Training for Personal Care Home Administrators 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1046 www.anovahomehealth.com

Team Building in Health Care 1 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

SWPPA Fall 2024 Conference-The Crisis for Aging Services: Caregiving, Housing Access, and Advocacy. What Do We do Now? 5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny SWPPA $25.00 Amy Beiersdorf (724) 741-1000 https://www.swppa.org/our-event/2024-swppa-conference/

Teamwork and Communication 4 Ongoing In-Person Butler Butler County Community College $20.00 Kathleen Strobel Unknown kathleen.strobel@bc3.edu

The Aging Process: A Crash Course for Professional Caregivers 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

The Dementia Experience 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jenna Reho Unknown reho@gatewayhospice.com

The Drug-Free Workplace: Part 1 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

The Drug-Free Workplace: Part 2 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

The Drug-Free Workplace: Part 3 for Supervisors 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

The Human Brain: An Overview 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

The Power of Purpose, Self-Motivation and Positive Attitudes 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

The Psychosocial Process of Dying and Death 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jim Hargis Unknown reho@gatewayhospice.com

The Truth about Employee Turnover: What Everyone in the Organization Can Do To Increase Retention 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

The Unwinding: How do we get back to normal 1 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Anderson Elder Law Free Kimberly Gizzio Unknown kgizzio@andersonelderlaw.com

There's No Place Like Home: Fostering a Homelike Environment 6 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A P.E.P.P Unlimited $109.00 Dawn Coffman (215) 348-3112 peppunlimted.com

Threat Assessment: Behaviors and Communications of Concern 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Transitions of Care for Residents with Serious Illness — Part 2 1 4/27/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Transitions of Care for Residents with Serious Illness — Part 1 1 4/20/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Trauma-Informed Approaches to Care: A Comprehensive Review 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Understanding and Working with Dementia & Alzheimer's 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1049 www.anovahomehealth.com

Understanding Advanced Directives 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White 412-681-1049 www.anovahomehealth.com

Understanding Burnout 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jim Hargis Unknown reho@gatewayhospice.com

Understanding Delerium 1 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A UPMC Senior Services Call for Cost Ronnie Edwards (866) 430-8742 upmcseniorservices@upmc.edu

Understanding Dementia 1.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A UPMC Senior Services Call for Cost Ronnie Edwards (866) 430-8742 upmcseniorservices@upmc.edu

Understanding GLP-1 (Glucagon like peptide) Role in Healthcare 1 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Penn State Beaver $39.00 Dana Alvetro (724) 773-3762 beaver.psu.edu/ce

Understanding Health and Aging Problems in Individuals with Chronic Mental Illness and Intellectual Disabilities 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Understanding Hoarding Behaviors 1.5-2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Understanding Health Disparities: Finding Community Solutions 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Understanding Normal Grief 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jim Hargis Unknown reho@gatewayhospice.com

Understanding the Continuum of Care 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1052 www.anovahomehealth.com

Universal Precautions 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Update on Alzheimer's Disease 1.5-2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Using Expressive Arts to Positively Impact Clinical Outcomes 1 8/10/2023 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowshealthcare.org

Vaccines in Long-Term Care 13.5 10/1/2025-3/31/2026 Recorded/Self-Study N/A Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health $250 Catherine Corson (267) 359-6342 https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm

Wellness is for Everyone 6 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $119.00 Dawn Coffman (215) 348-3112 peppunlimted.com

What it Means to Grow Old: Physical Changes that Accompany Aging 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/

Who is Guarding the Guardian 1 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Anderson Elder Law Free Linda M. Anderson (610) 566-4700 https://www.andersonelderlaw.com/

Workplace Bullying 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Workplace Violence, Sexual Harassment and Domestic Violence 1.25 Ongoing Recorded/Self-Study N/A Collins Learning $10.00 Jim Collins (330) 707-1691 https://collinslearning.com/

Writing, Completing and Implementing Initial Assessments, Annual Assessments and Support Plans 5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Penn State Beaver $80.00 Unknown (724) 773-3700 beaverce@psu.edu