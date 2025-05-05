Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    PCH & ALR Administrator Annual Training Directory

    Ongoing Trainings

    Training TitleTraining HoursTraining DateStatusIn-Person Location (County)SourceCostContact NamePhoneEmail/Website
    2025 Healthcare Professionals Conference55/13/2025In-PersonAlleghenyJulian Gray Associate$80Lori Petrel(412) 458-6000lori@grayelderlaw.com
    A Multifaceted Approach to Behavioral Management in Nursing Homes 1 4/24/2025 Virtual-Live N/A Long-Term Care Learning Network Free Stacie Bonenberger N/A www.tomorrowsheathcare.org
    Abuse and Neglect in Health Care: What Every Health Care Professional Needs to Know1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Abuse and Neglect in Senior Care1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Abuse and Neglect Prevention and Reporting6OngoingVirtual-LiveN/APenn State Dubois/Penn State HazeltonCall for CostUnknown(814) 375-4772duboisoutreach@psu.edu
    ADHD: A Brief Review1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    ADLS and IADLS: The Importance of Cognitive Functioning1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Age-Friendly Health Systems: The 4Ms — Leading the Way with Lead Aides Restoring What Matters through Mobility13/9/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Age-Friendly Health Systems: The 4Ms — Introduction to Mobility13/2/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Age-Friendly Health Systems: The 4Ms — Acting on Mentation12/23/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Age-Friendly Health Systems: The 4Ms — What Matters in Advance Planning12/9/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Ageless Wisdom3OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AUPMC Senior Services$35Ronnie Edwards(866) 430-8742EdwardsR@UPMC.edu
    Ageless Wisdom2OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyGateway HospiceFreeJenna RehoUnknownreho@gatewayhospice.com
    Ageless Wisdom-Train the Trainer4OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AUPMC Senior Services$150Ronnie Edwards(866) 430-8742EdwardsR@UPMC.edu
    Ageless Wisdom-Train the Trainer4OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AUPMC Senior Services$150.00Ronnie Edwards(866) 430-8742upmcseniorservices@upmc.edu
    Aging with HIV1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    AIDS and HIV: What Health Care Professionals Need to Know1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Alzheimer’s & Depression1.5OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00 (330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Alzheimer’s Disease and Communication1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Alzheimer's and Nutrition1OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Care8OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AFoxdale VillageCall for CostMeg ClauserUnknownmclouser@foxdalevillage.org
    Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia: A Brief Overview for Professional Caregivers1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Seminar7.5OngoingVariousN/AGood News Consulting$195.00Tina HessUnknownthess@goodnewsconsulting.com
    Autism: A Brief Introduction1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Behavioral Assessment and Intervention for Individuals Residing in Community Settings 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Behavioral Health Considerations in Long-Term Care16/8/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Behavioral Health Issues in Older Adults 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Behavioral Health Issues in Older Adults Webinar Series 15 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Behavior Management: The Person-Centered Way1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Behavioral Symptoms of Dementia1OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AUPMC Senior ServicesCall for CostRonnie Edwards(866) 430-8742upmcseniorservices@upmc.edu
    BHSL Regional Forums 4 July-August 2025 In-Person Various PALA Call for Cost Janet Neidig (717) 695-9734 www.pala.org
    Bipolar Disorder: An Overview1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Borderline Personality Disorder3OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/AP.E.P.P. Unlimited$59.00Unknown(215) 348-3112https://peppunlimited.com/?page_id=293
    Borderline Personality Disorder: A Quick Exploration1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Budgeting, Financial Record Keeping and Residents' Records4OngoingVirtual-LiveN/APenn State Beaver$64.00Unknown(724) 773-3700beaverce@psu.edu
    Building Genuine Relationships and Trust in the Workplace: Two Ingredients to Success1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Burns and Scalds1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$10.00Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Care for Residents with Cognitive Impairments, Dementia and Other Special Needs8OngoingVirtual-LiveN/APenn State Beaver$128.00Unknown(724) 773-3700beaverce@psu.edu
    Care for Residents with Mental Illness9OngoingVirtual-LiveN/APenn State Beaver$144.00Unknown(724) 773-3700beaverce@psu.edu
    Care of the Resident with Alzheimer’s Disease2OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyGateway HospiceFreeJenna RehoUnknownreho@gatewayhospice.com
    Caring for End of Life Patients1.5OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyAnova Healthcare SystemFreeMakenzie White412-681-1049www.anovahomehealth.com
    Caring for High Acuity Residents in Skilled Nursing1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Caring for Residents with Cognitive Impairments2OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyGateway HospiceFreeJenna RehoUnknownreho@gatewayhospice.com
    CHF and COPD in the Elderly 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1050 www.anovahomehealth.com
    Choking and Aspiration1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$10.00Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Clinical Ethics2OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyGateway HospiceFreeJim HargisUnknownreho@gatewayhospice.com
    Clinical Topics in Long-Term Care13.510/1/2025-3/31/2026Recorded/Self-StudyN/ADrexel University Dornsife School of Public Health$250Catherine Corson(267) 359-6342https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm
    Compassion is a Necessity, not a Luxury!110/31/2024Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Communication and Conflict Resolution1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Communication: What Are You Hearing3OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/AP.E.P.P. Unlimited$59.00Unknown(215) 348-3112https://peppunlimited.com/?page_id=293
    Community Resources, Social Services and Activities in the Community4OngoingVirtual-LiveN/APenn State Beaver$64.00Unknown(724) 773-3700beaverce@psu.edu
    Covid-19 Anxiety Response2OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyGateway HospiceFreeJim HargisUnknownreho@gatewayhospice.com
    Crisis Intervention: Communication and De-escalation Techniques1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Cultivate and Nurture A+ Employees 6 6/24/2025 Virtual-Live Various P.E.P.P. Unlimited $119 Dawn Coffman (215) 348-3117 dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
    Cultural Competency3OngoingVirtual-LiveN/APenn State Beaver$48.00Unknown(724) 773-3700beaverce@psu.edu
    Culture Change in Assisted Living1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$25.00Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Customer Service4OngoingIn-PersonButlerButler County Community CollegeFreeKathleen StrobelUnknownkathleen.strobel@bc3.edu
    Customer Service and Professionalism in Health Care1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Dealing with Difficult Families1OngoingIn-PersonVariousBethany HospiceFreeCrystal Macom(877) 781-2221www.bethanyhospice.com ; info@bethayhospice.com
    Dealing with Difficulties6OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AP.E.P.P. Unlimited$99.00Dawn Coffman(215) 348-3117dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
    Death and Dying: An Overview1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Delirium in the Hospital to Home: What Comes Next After Discharge? 12/15/2024Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Dementia & Depression6OngoingIn-PersonUnknownExperience, Inc$25.00Unknown(814) 723-3763Unknown
    Dementia and Mental Illness1.5OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$25.00Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Dementia Behavior4OngoingIn-PersonUnknownExperience, Inc$25.00Unknown(814) 723-3763Unknown
    Dementia Recognized Series — AA3OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/AEducare by Mirabelle ManagementSubscriptionJennifer Anderson952-288-3800www.educaretraining.com
    Demystifying Delirium, Dementia and Depression19/5/2024Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Depression, Anxiety and Suicide in Older Adults 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Depression, Anxiety and Suicide in Older Adults: Assessment and Intervention 1.5-2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Developing Activities That Have Meaning for Those Living with Dementia36/4/2025In-PersonLehighLehigh Valley Aging in Place Coalition$40Polly Logan(877) 334-8942https://lehighvalleyaginginplace.org/
    Developing the Baseline Care Plan — Ensuring the Resident's Voice is Heard16/1/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Differentiating Depression, Dementia, and Delirium: Assessment and Intervention 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Diversion and Substance Abusing Health Care Professionals1OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Diversity Equity and Inclusion in an Age Friendly World-Conference4OngoingVirtual-LiveAlleghenySWPPA$125/$175Ann ConlinUnknownhttps://www.swppa.org/education/
    Do You Know What I Mean? Communication Challenges3OngoingIn-PersonButlerButler County Community College$49.00Diane StandishUnknownkelly.mckissick@bc3.edu
    Eating with Your Eyes112/18/2024Virtual-LiveN/APALACall for CostJanet Neidig717-695-9734www.pala.org
    Effectively Dealing with Difficult People1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Elder Abuse1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$10.00Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Elder Law1OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Elevating the Employee Lifecycle111/30/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Emergency Management in Long-Term Care Facilities13.510/1/2025-3/31/2026Recorded/Self-StudyN/ADrexel University Dornsife School of Public Health$250Catherine Corson(267) 359-6342https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm
    Emergency Management Planning in Long-Term Care for Leaders and Managers13.54/7/2025-7/21/2025Recorded/Self-StudyN/ADrexel University Dornsife School of Public Health$1,200Esther Chernak MD, MPH(267) 359-6038https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm
    Emergency Preparedness and Response16/12/2024Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Employee Engagement6OngoingVariousBucksP.E.P.P. Unlimited$99.00Dawn CoffmanUnknowndcoffman@peppunlimited.com
    End of Life Planning: Legal Medical, and Mental Health7OngoingIn-PersonCentreFoxdale Village$85.00Jenna RehoUnknownmclouser@foxdalevillage.org
    Ergonomics and Body Mechanics Part 21.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Ergonomics and Body Mechanics: The Basics and Beyond1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Ethics and Medical Marijuana1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Ethics in Death and Dying1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Ethics in Dementia Care1OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Ethics in Health Care Part 2: Professional Conduct1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Ethics in Health Care Part 3: Boundaries and Boundary Violations1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Ethics in Healthcare: Remembering Our Values & Principles1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Ethics in Mental Health1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Ethics in Senior Care1OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Falls and Fracture in Senior Care1OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Fall Prevention: A Critical Concern for Seniors 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1053 www.anovahomehealth.com
    Financing Long Term Care1OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AAnderson Elder LawFreeLinda M. Anderson(610) 566-4700https://www.andersonelderlaw.com/
    Fire Safety and Emergency Response1.5OngoingIn-PersonVariousFire & Safety Solutions, LLCCall for CostRobert Muller(267) 496-3600http://www.firelss.net
    Fire Safety and Emergency Response Train-the-Trainer for PA Personal Care Homes3OngoingIn-PersonVariousFire & Safety Solutions, LLCCall for CostRobert Muller(267) 496-3600http://www.firelss.net
    Fire Safety Training3OngoingIn-PersonVariousJohnstown Safety ServicesCall for CostUnknown(814) 619-1391https://johnstownsafety.com/index.html
    Fire Safety Training: PA Personal Care Home and Assisted Living Residence Train the Trainer3OngoingVirtual-LiveN/ASenior Living U$75.00Rick Barley(717) 533-2474www.seniorlivingu.com
    First Aid4.5OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning CenterCall for CostUnknown(800) 215-9555Unknown
    Food Protection Certification12OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyAllegheny County Health Department$135.00Unknown(412) 578-7933Unknown
    Food Protection Recertification Course7OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyAllegheny County Health Department$105.00Unknown(412) 578-7933Unknown
    Foundations of Supervision6OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AP.E.P.P. Unlimited$119.00Dawn Coffman(215) 348-3117dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
    From Burnt Out to On Fire!110/17/2024Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Frontotemporal Degeneration: Misdiagnosed and Misunderstood18/15/2024Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Grief and Loss1.5OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyAnova Healthcare SystemFreeMakenzie White412-681-1049www.anovahomehealth.com
    Grief and Mourning3OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AP.E.P.P. Unlimited$59.00Dawn Coffman(215) 348-3117dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
    Hand in Hand - Certified Dementia Training1OngoingVariousN/AGood News Consulting$99.00Tina Hess(717) 843-1504info@goodnewsconsulting.com
    Helping Families Navigate Transitions for Personal Care Home Administrators 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1044 www.anovahomehealth.com
    Heroin: A Deadly Epidemic1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    HIPAA and Social Networking1OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    HIPAA: What Every Health Care Professional Needs to Know1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Hiring Compliance for Personal Care Home Administrators 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1045 www.anovahomehealth.com
    Hospice 1012OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyGateway HospiceFreeJim HargisUnknownreho@gatewayhospice.com
    Incivility2OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AP.E.P.P. Unlimited$39.00Dawn Coffman(215) 348-3117dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
    Infection Control, Infection Prevention1OngoingVirtual-LiveN/APharmAmerica, IncUnknownScott PegramUnknownscottpegram@pharmamerica.com
    Infection Control: Getting a Grip on Blood Borne Pathogens, Exposure Control and Hand Washing1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Infection Control in Healthcare Settings1.5OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyAnova Healthcare SystemFreeMakenzie White412-681-1049www.anovahomehealth.com
    Infectious Disease in Long-Term Care13.510/1/2025-3/31/2026Recorded/Self-StudyN/ADrexel University Dornsife School of Public Health$250Catherine Corson(267) 359-6342https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm
    Infection Prevention and Control in Long-Term Care13.510/1/2025-3/31/2026Recorded/Self-StudyN/ADrexel University Dornsife School of Public Health$250Cathine Corson(267) 359-6342https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm
    Introduction to Transitions of Care14/13/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Laughter and Humor3OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AP.E.P.P. Unlimited$59.00Dawn Coffman(215) 348-3117dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
    Leadership in Health Care: Using the Law of Attraction and Mindfulness1OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Lewy Body Dementia: DIAMOND Lewy Management Toolkit14/1/2025Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Managing Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in Senior Care1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Managing Complex Relationships: Setting Boundaries3OngoingIn-PersonButlerButler County Community College$49.00Diane StandishUnknownkelly.mckissick@bc3.edu
    Managing Dementia-Related Behaviors1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Managing Huntington's Disease in Senior Care1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Managing Parkinson's Disease in Senior Care1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Managing the Nutritional Needs of Seniors2OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyGateway HospiceFreeJenna RehoUnknownreho@gatewayhospice.com
    Medical Marijuana3OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/APenn State Abington$79.00Randy IngbritsenUnknownrxi3@psu.edu
    Medication Pass in Senior Care1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Memory Care Best Practces1.5OngoingIn-PersonLuzerneChestnut KnollFreeShawn Barndt, BSWUnknownsbarndt@chestnutknoll.com
    Memory Care: An Introduction1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Mental Health & Nursing4OngoingIn-PersonButlerButler County Community College$20.00Kathleen StrobelUnknownkathleen.strobel@bc3.edu
    Mental Health First Aid8OngoingVariousN/APenn State Clearfield$35.00Jacqueline Amor-ZitzelbergerUnknownjla17@psu.edu
    Mental Health Training for Personal Care Home Administrators 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1047 www.anovahomehealth.com
    Mental Illness and Aging: A Brief Overview1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    More of A Good Thing: Using the 4Ms to Grow and Strengthen the PA Long-Term Care Careforce110/12/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Navigating and Supporting Resiliency at Work8OngoingVirtual-LiveCentreFoxdale Village$80/$40Meg ClauerUnknownmclouser@foxdalevillage.org
    Navigating Educational Requirements2OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyGateway HospiceFreeJenna RehoUnknownreho@gatewayhospice.com
    Navigating Nutritional Challenges3OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AP.E.P.P. Unlimited$59.00Dawn Coffman(215) 348-3117dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
    Navigating Opioid Use Disorder in Long-Term Care Facilities: Treatment, Screening, and Education13/7/2024Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Neurodegenerative Disorders: A Review1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Normal Cognitive Changes that Accompany Aging 1.5-2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Nutrition & Hydration1.5OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyAnova Healthcare SystemFreeMakenzie White412-681-1049www.anovahomehealth.com
    Nutrition and Hydration: The Basics and Beyond1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Older Adult Bullying2OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AP.E.P.P. Unlimited$39.00Sherry Hill(215) 348-3117dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
    Older Adult Mental Health First Aid8OngoingVariousN/APenn State Clearfield$35.00Jacqueline Amor-ZitzelbergerUnknownjla17@psu.edu
    OSHA and Workplace Safety1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    PA Long Term Care Ombudsman Program1.5OngoingIn-PersonClarionClarion County Area Agency on AgingFreeKaren Reddick(814) 226-4640kreddick@clarionaaa.org
    Pain Management: A Review of the Causes, Types and Treatments1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    PALA Straight Talk 202512025Virtual-LiveN/APALACall for CostJanet Neidig(717) 695-9734https://pala.org/membership/provider-membership/
    Perpetuating the Positive3OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/AP.E.P.P. Unlimited$59.00Unknown(215) 348-3112https://peppunlimited.com/?page_id=293
    Person-Centered Care: What Does it Really Mean?1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Policy and Procedure Compliance8OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyJosie Wiley$230.00Josie WileyUnknownservices@josiewiley.com / www.jcwiley.com
    Positive Approach to Care Workshop A: Typical vs. Atypical Aging 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jenna Reho (724) 493-8495 jreho@gatewayhospice.com
    Positive Approach to Care Workshop B: Positive Physical Approach and Hand under Hand 2 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jenna Reho (724) 493-8496 jreho@gatewayhospice.com
    Positive Approach to Care Workshop C: Teepa's Gems-Using Skills that Make a Difference 1 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Gateway Hospice Free Jenna Reho (724) 493-8497 jreho@gatewayhospice.com
    Positive Approach to Dementia Care7.5OngoingIn-PersonBerksChestnut KnollFreeJanelle JamisonUnknownjjamison@chestnutknoll.com
    Problem Use of Alcohol1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$10.00Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Promoting Independent Dining1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$10.00Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Promoting Independent Dressing1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$10.00Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Promoting Independent Personal Care1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$12.50Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Promoting Independent Toileting1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$12.50Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Promoting Mobility1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$12.50Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Promoting Social Interaction1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$10.00Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Promising Practices from LTC RISE 2.0111/2/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Providing Person-Centered Care to Residents living with FTD in Facility-Based Settings (PART 2)18/22/2024Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    PTSD: A Clinical Review1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    QA/QI Part 1:  Foundation for Success1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$25.00Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    QA/QI Part 2:  Developing Successful Action Plans1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$25.00Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR)15OngoingVariousN/APenn State ClearfieldFreeJacqueline Amor-ZitzelbergerUnknownjla17@psu.edu
    Recognizing and Preventing Abuse 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1054 www.anovahomehealth.com
    Recreation4OngoingVirtual-LiveN/APenn State Beaver$64.00Unknown(724) 773-3700beaverce@psu.edu
    Reducing Hospital Readmissions1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Reporting Major Incidents1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Resident Right1OngoingIn-PersonVariousArea Agency on AgingFreeCarol Difenbach(570) 265-6121Unknown
    Resident Rights1-1.5OngoingIn-PersonLawrenceOptions in AgingFreeBrian Hollins(724) 658-3729 ext 5112Unknown
    Resident Rights: A Comprehensive Overview1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Resident's Rights for Personal Care Home Administrators 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1048 www.anovahomehealth.com
    Resident-Home Contracts2OngoingVirtual-LiveN/APenn State Beaver$32.00Unknown(724) 773-3700beaverce@psu.edu
    Respiratory Viruses of Public Health Interest in Long-Term Care Facilities110/26/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Responding to Choking and Aspiration 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1051 www.anovahomehealth.com
    Riding Out The Storm: Coping and Resilience3OngoingIn-PersonButlerButler County Community College$49.00Diane StandishUnknownkelly.mckissick@bc3.edu
    Safety in Home Care: Preventing Patient and Worker Hazards1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Safety in the Workplace1.5OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyAnova Healthcare SystemFreeMakenzie White412-681-1049www.anovahomehealth.com
    The Scoop on Poop: Enteric Pathogens in the Long-Term Care Setting17/13/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Self Neglect as Elder Abuse1OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AAnderson Elder LawFreeLinda M. Anderson(610) 566-4700https://www.andersonelderlaw.com/
    Sensitivity Training for Health Care Professionals1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Serving New and Diverse Populations1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    ServSafe: Food Safety Manager8OngoingIn-PersonVariousCarol H. Gilbert$185.00Carol H. Gilbert(717) 669-2213www.chgilbert.com
    Simplifying the Pieces of Licensing and Plans of Correction1OngoingIn-PersonN/AHeritage Senior LivingFreeHope O'PakeUnknownhopake@heritagesl.com
    Skin Care and Prevention of Pressure Injuries1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Skin Issues3OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AP.E.P.P. Unlimited$59.00Dawn Coffman(215) 348-3117dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
    Sound Sleep - Achieving a Higher Quality of Life Through Better Rest 112/7/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Spanish for the Medical Professional6OngoingVirtual-LiveN/APenn State YorkCall for CostPatty Bowen(717) 771-4032pab166@psu.edu
    The Spread Stops with Me – Minimizing Transmission in Long-Term Care Facilities19/21/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Staff Retention4OngoingVariousButlerButler County Community CollegeFreeKathleen StrobelUnknownkathleen.strobel@bc3.edu
    Staff Supervision and Staff Person Training Including Developing Orientation and Training Guidelines for Staff8OngoingVirtual-LiveN/APenn State Beaver$128.00Unknown(724) 773-3700beaverce@psu.edu
    Stress and Job Burn-Out3OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/AP.E.P.P. Unlimited$59.00Unknown(215) 348-3112https://peppunlimited.com/?page_id=293
    Stress Management2OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyGateway HospiceFreeJim HargisUnknownreho@gatewayhospice.com
    Stress Management in Healthcare4OngoingIn-PersonArmstrongButler County Community College$15.00Kathleen StrobelUnknownkathleen.strobel@bc3.edu
    Stress Management: Understanding & Using the Law of Attraction1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Substance Use Disorders: Issues  in Older Adults 1.5-2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Substance Use Disorders: Issues for Older Adults 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Substance Use Disorder and Impact on the Workplace4OngoingVariousN/APenn State Beaver$49.00Dana AlvetroUnknowndlb31@psu.edu
    Suicide and Depression1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ALTC Learning Center$10.00Unknown(540) 349-8074Unknown
    Supervision and Leadership Training for Personal Care Home Administrators 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1046 www.anovahomehealth.com
    Team Building in Health Care1OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    SWPPA Fall 2024 Conference-The Crisis for Aging Services: Caregiving, Housing Access, and Advocacy. What Do We do Now?5OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenySWPPA$25.00Amy Beiersdorf(724) 741-1000https://www.swppa.org/our-event/2024-swppa-conference/
    Teamwork and Communication4OngoingIn-PersonButlerButler County Community College$20.00Kathleen StrobelUnknownkathleen.strobel@bc3.edu
    The Aging Process: A Crash Course for Professional Caregivers1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    The Dementia Experience2OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyGateway HospiceFreeJenna RehoUnknownreho@gatewayhospice.com
    The Drug-Free Workplace: Part 11.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    The Drug-Free Workplace: Part 21.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    The Drug-Free Workplace: Part 3 for Supervisors1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    The Human Brain: An Overview1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    The Power of Purpose, Self-Motivation and Positive Attitudes1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    The Psychosocial Process of Dying and Death2OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyGateway HospiceFreeJim HargisUnknownreho@gatewayhospice.com
    The Truth about Employee Turnover: What Everyone in the Organization Can Do To Increase Retention1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    The Unwinding: How do we get back to normal1OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AAnderson Elder LawFreeKimberly GizzioUnknownkgizzio@andersonelderlaw.com
    There's No Place Like Home: Fostering a Homelike Environment6OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AP.E.P.P Unlimited$109.00Dawn Coffman(215) 348-3112peppunlimted.com
    Threat Assessment: Behaviors and Communications of Concern1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Transitions of Care for Residents with Serious Illness — Part 214/27/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Transitions of Care for Residents with Serious Illness — Part 114/20/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Trauma-Informed Approaches to Care: A Comprehensive Review1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Understanding and Working with Dementia & Alzheimer's  1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1049 www.anovahomehealth.com
    Understanding Advanced Directives1.5OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyAnova Healthcare SystemFreeMakenzie White412-681-1049www.anovahomehealth.com
    Understanding Burnout2OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyGateway HospiceFreeJim HargisUnknownreho@gatewayhospice.com
    Understanding Delerium1OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AUPMC Senior ServicesCall for CostRonnie Edwards(866) 430-8742upmcseniorservices@upmc.edu
    Understanding Dementia1.5OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AUPMC Senior ServicesCall for CostRonnie Edwards(866) 430-8742upmcseniorservices@upmc.edu
    Understanding GLP-1 (Glucagon like peptide) Role in Healthcare 1 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Penn State Beaver $39.00 Dana Alvetro (724) 773-3762 beaver.psu.edu/ce
    Understanding Health and Aging Problems in Individuals with Chronic Mental Illness and Intellectual Disabilities 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Understanding Hoarding Behaviors 1.5-2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Understanding Health Disparities: Finding Community Solutions 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Understanding Normal Grief2OngoingIn-PersonAlleghenyGateway HospiceFreeJim HargisUnknownreho@gatewayhospice.com
    Understanding the Continuum of Care 1.5 Ongoing In-Person Allegheny Anova Healthcare System Free Makenzie White (412) 681-1052 www.anovahomehealth.com
    Universal Precautions1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Update on Alzheimer's Disease 1.5-2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643  optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Using Expressive Arts to Positively Impact Clinical Outcomes18/10/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Using Expressive Arts to Positively Impact Clinical Outcomes18/10/2023Virtual-LiveN/ALong-Term Care Learning NetworkFreeStacie BonenbergerN/Awww.tomorrowshealthcare.org
    Vaccines in Long-Term Care13.510/1/2025-3/31/2026Recorded/Self-StudyN/ADrexel University Dornsife School of Public Health$250Catherine Corson(267) 359-6342https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm
    Wellness is for Everyone 6 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A P.E.P.P. Unlimited $119.00 Dawn Coffman (215) 348-3112 peppunlimted.com
    What it Means to Grow Old: Physical Changes that Accompany Aging 2.5 Ongoing Virtual-Live N/A Optimize Aging Call for Cost Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA (717) 503-2643 optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
    Who is Guarding the Guardian1OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AAnderson Elder LawFreeLinda M. Anderson(610) 566-4700https://www.andersonelderlaw.com/
    Workplace Bullying1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Workplace Violence, Sexual Harassment and Domestic Violence1.25OngoingRecorded/Self-StudyN/ACollins Learning$10.00Jim Collins(330) 707-1691https://collinslearning.com/
    Writing, Completing and Implementing Initial Assessments, Annual Assessments and Support Plans5OngoingVirtual-LiveN/APenn State Beaver$80.00Unknown(724) 773-3700beaverce@psu.edu
    Your Digital Legacy1OngoingVirtual-LiveN/AAnderson Elder LawFreeLinda M. Anderson(610) 566-4700https://www.andersonelderlaw.com/

    Past Trainings

    Note: Sessions ordered alphabetical by title

    Training TitleTraining HoursTraining DateStatusIn-Person Location (County)SourceCostContact NamePhoneEmail/Website
    2023 Healthcare Professionals Conference52023In-PersonAlleghenyGray Elder Law$50.00Erinn Sentner-MuleUnknownerinn@GRAYELDERLAW.COM
    Abuse and Neglect Prevention & Reporting610/27/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$90.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Abuse and Neglect, Prevention and Reporting63/27/2024 & 3/28/2024Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$156.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Budgeting, Financial Record Keeping and Resident Records45/2/2024Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$104.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Budgeting, Financial Recordkeeping and Resident Records410/6/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$60.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Care for Residents with Cognitive, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities28/8/2024In-PersonMontgomeryPenn State Abington$60.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Care for Residents with Cognitive, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities24/3/2024Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$56.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Care for Residents with Mental Illness93/12/2024, 3/13/2024, & 3/14/2024Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$234.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Caring for Residents w/intellectual or Development Disabilities211/10/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$40.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Caring for Residents with Dementia, Cognitive Impairments and other Special Needs810/20/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$120.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Caring for Residents with Mental Illness911/3/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$135.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Center County GIN Fall 2022 Conference-Your Brand Bootcamp: Rectuiring, Retaining and Engaging Employees of all Generations7Fall 2022In-PersonCentreFoxdale Village$65-$85Meg ClauserUnknownmclouser@foxdalevillage.org
    Communication Tools to Improve Personal Connections1.55/2/2024In-PersonMontgomeryGretchen VakienerFreeGretchen Vakiener(215) 793-4445gvakiener@heritagesl.com
    Community Resources, Social Services and Activities in the Community45/16/2024Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$104.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Community Resources, Social Services and Activities in the Community411/10/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$60.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Cultural Competence34/4/2024Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$78.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Cultural Competency310/6/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$45.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Fire Prevention and Emergency Preparedness49/22/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$60.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Fire Prevention, Emergency Management47/12/2024In-PersonMontgomeryPenn State Abington$125.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Fire Prevention, Emergency Management45/23/2024Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$104.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Gerontology63/21/2024 & 4/9/2024Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$156.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Gerontology48/2/2024In-PersonMontgomeryPenn State Abington$175.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Gerontology6.59/15/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$90.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Healthcare Professionals Conference "LITE"22022In-PersonAlleghenyGray Elder Law$20.00Erinn Sentner-MuleUnknownerinn@GRAYELDERLAW.COM
    Local, State and Federal Laws and Regulations for Home Operation24/11/2024Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$56.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Local, State and Federal Laws and Regulations Pertaining to the Operation of a Home212/1/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$40.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Medication Procedures, Effects and Precautions72/28/2024 &  2/29/24Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$182.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Medication Procedures, Medication Effects and Side Effects and Standard Precautions7.510/13/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$105.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Nutrition, Food Handling and Sanitation73/19/2024& 4/2/20244Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$182.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Nutrition, Food Handling and Sanitation7.59/29/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$105.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Overtime, Burnout, Turnover…Oh My!16/4/2024Virtual-LiveN/APALA$25Janet Neidig(717) 695-9734www.pala.org
    PALA Straight Talk12021Virtual-LiveN/APALACall for CostJanet Neidig(717) 695-9734https://pala.org/membership/provider-membership/
    PALA Straight Talk 202312023Virtual-LiveN/SPALAFreeJanet NeidigUnknownjanet@pala.org
    PALA Virtual Friday 12/9/2022412/9/2022Virtual-LiveN/APALA$20/$60Margie Zelenak, Ellen Belk, Patty BowenUnknownjanet@pala.org
    Personal Care Home Contracts24/11/2024Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$56.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Personal Care Services and Personal Hygiene94/16/2024, 4/24/2024 & 4/25/2024Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$234.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Personal Care Services and Personal Hygiene912/8/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$135.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Recreation49/22/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$60.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Resident Rights38/9/2024In-PersonMontgomeryPenn State Abington$90.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Resident Rights310/27/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$45.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Resident-Home Contracts212/1/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$40.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Servsafe Food Safety Certification86/14/2024 & 6/21/2024In-PersonMontgomeryPenn State Abington$165.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Spring 2022 Behavioral Health Issues in Older Adults  Webinar Series152022Recorded/Self-StudyN/AOptimize Aging$325.00Linda Shumaker(717) 503-2643optimizeaging@gmail.com
    Staff Supervision811/16/2023 & 11/17/2023Virtual-LiveButlerButler County Community College$120.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
    Staff Supervision, Training and Development85/7/2024, 5/8/2024 & 5/9/2024Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$208.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Straight Talk12022Virtual-LiveN/APALACall for CostMargie ZelenakUnknownmzelenak@pala.org
    SWPPA Fall 2022 Conference62022VariousVariousSWPPA$224.00Ann ConlinUnknownhttps://www.swppa.org/education/
    Understanding and Improving Employee Retention in Personal Care Homes and Assisted Living Residences (PALA Members Only) 1 7/10/2024 Virtual-Live N/A PALA Free Janet Neidig (717) 695-9734 www.pala.org
    Writing, Completing and Implementing Annual Assessments and Support Plans53/5/2024 & 3/7/2024Virtual-LiveN/APenn State Abington$130.00Randy Ingbritsen(215) 881-7405https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
    Writing, Completing and Implementing Initial Assessments, Annual Assessments and Support Plans5.510/12/2023In-PersonButlerButler County Community College$75.00Kathryn Buza(724) 287-8711bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html