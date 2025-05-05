Jump to: Ongoing Trainings | Past Trainings
Ongoing Trainings
|Training Title
|Training Hours
|Training Date
|Status
|In-Person Location (County)
|Source
|Cost
|Contact Name
|Phone
|Email/Website
|2025 Healthcare Professionals Conference
|5
|5/13/2025
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Julian Gray Associate
|$80
|Lori Petrel
|(412) 458-6000
|lori@grayelderlaw.com
|A Multifaceted Approach to Behavioral Management in Nursing Homes
|1
|4/24/2025
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowsheathcare.org
|Abuse and Neglect in Health Care: What Every Health Care Professional Needs to Know
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Abuse and Neglect in Senior Care
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Abuse and Neglect Prevention and Reporting
|6
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Dubois/Penn State Hazelton
|Call for Cost
|Unknown
|(814) 375-4772
|duboisoutreach@psu.edu
|ADHD: A Brief Review
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|ADLS and IADLS: The Importance of Cognitive Functioning
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Age-Friendly Health Systems: The 4Ms — Leading the Way with Lead Aides Restoring What Matters through Mobility
|1
|3/9/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Age-Friendly Health Systems: The 4Ms — Introduction to Mobility
|1
|3/2/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Age-Friendly Health Systems: The 4Ms — Acting on Mentation
|1
|2/23/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Age-Friendly Health Systems: The 4Ms — What Matters in Advance Planning
|1
|2/9/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Ageless Wisdom
|3
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|UPMC Senior Services
|$35
|Ronnie Edwards
|(866) 430-8742
|EdwardsR@UPMC.edu
|Ageless Wisdom
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jenna Reho
|Unknown
|reho@gatewayhospice.com
|Ageless Wisdom-Train the Trainer
|4
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|UPMC Senior Services
|$150
|Ronnie Edwards
|(866) 430-8742
|EdwardsR@UPMC.edu
|Ageless Wisdom-Train the Trainer
|4
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|UPMC Senior Services
|$150.00
|Ronnie Edwards
|(866) 430-8742
|upmcseniorservices@upmc.edu
|Aging with HIV
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|AIDS and HIV: What Health Care Professionals Need to Know
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Alzheimer’s & Depression
|1.5
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Alzheimer’s Disease and Communication
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Alzheimer's and Nutrition
|1
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Care
|8
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Foxdale Village
|Call for Cost
|Meg Clauser
|Unknown
|mclouser@foxdalevillage.org
|Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia: A Brief Overview for Professional Caregivers
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Seminar
|7.5
|Ongoing
|Various
|N/A
|Good News Consulting
|$195.00
|Tina Hess
|Unknown
|thess@goodnewsconsulting.com
|Autism: A Brief Introduction
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Behavioral Assessment and Intervention for Individuals Residing in Community Settings
|2.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Behavioral Health Considerations in Long-Term Care
|1
|6/8/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Behavioral Health Issues in Older Adults
|2.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Behavioral Health Issues in Older Adults Webinar Series
|15
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Behavior Management: The Person-Centered Way
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Behavioral Symptoms of Dementia
|1
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|UPMC Senior Services
|Call for Cost
|Ronnie Edwards
|(866) 430-8742
|upmcseniorservices@upmc.edu
|BHSL Regional Forums
|4
|July-August 2025
|In-Person
|Various
|PALA
|Call for Cost
|Janet Neidig
|(717) 695-9734
|www.pala.org
|Bipolar Disorder: An Overview
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Borderline Personality Disorder
|3
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$59.00
|Unknown
|(215) 348-3112
|https://peppunlimited.com/?page_id=293
|Borderline Personality Disorder: A Quick Exploration
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Budgeting, Financial Record Keeping and Residents' Records
|4
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Beaver
|$64.00
|Unknown
|(724) 773-3700
|beaverce@psu.edu
|Building Genuine Relationships and Trust in the Workplace: Two Ingredients to Success
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Burns and Scalds
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$10.00
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Care for Residents with Cognitive Impairments, Dementia and Other Special Needs
|8
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Beaver
|$128.00
|Unknown
|(724) 773-3700
|beaverce@psu.edu
|Care for Residents with Mental Illness
|9
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Beaver
|$144.00
|Unknown
|(724) 773-3700
|beaverce@psu.edu
|Care of the Resident with Alzheimer’s Disease
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jenna Reho
|Unknown
|reho@gatewayhospice.com
|Caring for End of Life Patients
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|412-681-1049
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Caring for High Acuity Residents in Skilled Nursing
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Caring for Residents with Cognitive Impairments
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jenna Reho
|Unknown
|reho@gatewayhospice.com
|CHF and COPD in the Elderly
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|(412) 681-1050
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Choking and Aspiration
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$10.00
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Clinical Ethics
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jim Hargis
|Unknown
|reho@gatewayhospice.com
|Clinical Topics in Long-Term Care
|13.5
|10/1/2025-3/31/2026
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health
|$250
|Catherine Corson
|(267) 359-6342
|https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm
|Compassion is a Necessity, not a Luxury!
|1
|10/31/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Communication and Conflict Resolution
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Communication: What Are You Hearing
|3
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$59.00
|Unknown
|(215) 348-3112
|https://peppunlimited.com/?page_id=293
|Community Resources, Social Services and Activities in the Community
|4
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Beaver
|$64.00
|Unknown
|(724) 773-3700
|beaverce@psu.edu
|Covid-19 Anxiety Response
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jim Hargis
|Unknown
|reho@gatewayhospice.com
|Crisis Intervention: Communication and De-escalation Techniques
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Cultivate and Nurture A+ Employees
|6
|6/24/2025
|Virtual-Live
|Various
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$119
|Dawn Coffman
|(215) 348-3117
|dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
|Cultural Competency
|3
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Beaver
|$48.00
|Unknown
|(724) 773-3700
|beaverce@psu.edu
|Culture Change in Assisted Living
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$25.00
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Customer Service
|4
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|Free
|Kathleen Strobel
|Unknown
|kathleen.strobel@bc3.edu
|Customer Service and Professionalism in Health Care
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Dealing with Difficult Families
|1
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Various
|Bethany Hospice
|Free
|Crystal Macom
|(877) 781-2221
|www.bethanyhospice.com ; info@bethayhospice.com
|Dealing with Difficulties
|6
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$99.00
|Dawn Coffman
|(215) 348-3117
|dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
|Death and Dying: An Overview
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Delirium in the Hospital to Home: What Comes Next After Discharge?
|1
|2/15/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Dementia & Depression
|6
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Unknown
|Experience, Inc
|$25.00
|Unknown
|(814) 723-3763
|Unknown
|Dementia and Mental Illness
|1.5
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$25.00
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Dementia Behavior
|4
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Unknown
|Experience, Inc
|$25.00
|Unknown
|(814) 723-3763
|Unknown
|Dementia Recognized Series — AA
|3
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Educare by Mirabelle Management
|Subscription
|Jennifer Anderson
|952-288-3800
|www.educaretraining.com
|Demystifying Delirium, Dementia and Depression
|1
|9/5/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Depression, Anxiety and Suicide in Older Adults
|2.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Depression, Anxiety and Suicide in Older Adults: Assessment and Intervention
|1.5-2.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Developing Activities That Have Meaning for Those Living with Dementia
|3
|6/4/2025
|In-Person
|Lehigh
|Lehigh Valley Aging in Place Coalition
|$40
|Polly Logan
|(877) 334-8942
|https://lehighvalleyaginginplace.org/
|Developing the Baseline Care Plan — Ensuring the Resident's Voice is Heard
|1
|6/1/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Differentiating Depression, Dementia, and Delirium: Assessment and Intervention
|2.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Diversion and Substance Abusing Health Care Professionals
|1
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Diversity Equity and Inclusion in an Age Friendly World-Conference
|4
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|Allegheny
|SWPPA
|$125/$175
|Ann Conlin
|Unknown
|https://www.swppa.org/education/
|Do You Know What I Mean? Communication Challenges
|3
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$49.00
|Diane Standish
|Unknown
|kelly.mckissick@bc3.edu
|Eating with Your Eyes
|1
|12/18/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|PALA
|Call for Cost
|Janet Neidig
|717-695-9734
|www.pala.org
|Effectively Dealing with Difficult People
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Elder Abuse
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$10.00
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Elder Law
|1
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Elevating the Employee Lifecycle
|1
|11/30/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Emergency Management in Long-Term Care Facilities
|13.5
|10/1/2025-3/31/2026
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health
|$250
|Catherine Corson
|(267) 359-6342
|https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm
|Emergency Management Planning in Long-Term Care for Leaders and Managers
|13.5
|4/7/2025-7/21/2025
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health
|$1,200
|Esther Chernak MD, MPH
|(267) 359-6038
|https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm
|Emergency Preparedness and Response
|1
|6/12/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Employee Engagement
|6
|Ongoing
|Various
|Bucks
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$99.00
|Dawn Coffman
|Unknown
|dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
|End of Life Planning: Legal Medical, and Mental Health
|7
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Centre
|Foxdale Village
|$85.00
|Jenna Reho
|Unknown
|mclouser@foxdalevillage.org
|Ergonomics and Body Mechanics Part 2
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Ergonomics and Body Mechanics: The Basics and Beyond
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Ethics and Medical Marijuana
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Ethics in Death and Dying
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Ethics in Dementia Care
|1
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Ethics in Health Care Part 2: Professional Conduct
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Ethics in Health Care Part 3: Boundaries and Boundary Violations
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Ethics in Healthcare: Remembering Our Values & Principles
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Ethics in Mental Health
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Ethics in Senior Care
|1
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Falls and Fracture in Senior Care
|1
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Fall Prevention: A Critical Concern for Seniors
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|(412) 681-1053
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Financing Long Term Care
|1
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Anderson Elder Law
|Free
|Linda M. Anderson
|(610) 566-4700
|https://www.andersonelderlaw.com/
|Fire Safety and Emergency Response
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Various
|Fire & Safety Solutions, LLC
|Call for Cost
|Robert Muller
|(267) 496-3600
|http://www.firelss.net
|Fire Safety and Emergency Response Train-the-Trainer for PA Personal Care Homes
|3
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Various
|Fire & Safety Solutions, LLC
|Call for Cost
|Robert Muller
|(267) 496-3600
|http://www.firelss.net
|Fire Safety Training
|3
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Various
|Johnstown Safety Services
|Call for Cost
|Unknown
|(814) 619-1391
|https://johnstownsafety.com/index.html
|Fire Safety Training: PA Personal Care Home and Assisted Living Residence Train the Trainer
|3
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Senior Living U
|$75.00
|Rick Barley
|(717) 533-2474
|www.seniorlivingu.com
|First Aid
|4.5
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|Call for Cost
|Unknown
|(800) 215-9555
|Unknown
|Food Protection Certification
|12
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Allegheny County Health Department
|$135.00
|Unknown
|(412) 578-7933
|Unknown
|Food Protection Recertification Course
|7
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Allegheny County Health Department
|$105.00
|Unknown
|(412) 578-7933
|Unknown
|Foundations of Supervision
|6
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$119.00
|Dawn Coffman
|(215) 348-3117
|dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
|From Burnt Out to On Fire!
|1
|10/17/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Frontotemporal Degeneration: Misdiagnosed and Misunderstood
|1
|8/15/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Grief and Loss
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|412-681-1049
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Grief and Mourning
|3
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$59.00
|Dawn Coffman
|(215) 348-3117
|dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
|Hand in Hand - Certified Dementia Training
|1
|Ongoing
|Various
|N/A
|Good News Consulting
|$99.00
|Tina Hess
|(717) 843-1504
|info@goodnewsconsulting.com
|Helping Families Navigate Transitions for Personal Care Home Administrators
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|(412) 681-1044
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Heroin: A Deadly Epidemic
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|HIPAA and Social Networking
|1
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|HIPAA: What Every Health Care Professional Needs to Know
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Hiring Compliance for Personal Care Home Administrators
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|(412) 681-1045
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Hospice 101
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jim Hargis
|Unknown
|reho@gatewayhospice.com
|Incivility
|2
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$39.00
|Dawn Coffman
|(215) 348-3117
|dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
|Infection Control, Infection Prevention
|1
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|PharmAmerica, Inc
|Unknown
|Scott Pegram
|Unknown
|scottpegram@pharmamerica.com
|Infection Control: Getting a Grip on Blood Borne Pathogens, Exposure Control and Hand Washing
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Infection Control in Healthcare Settings
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|412-681-1049
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Infectious Disease in Long-Term Care
|13.5
|10/1/2025-3/31/2026
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health
|$250
|Catherine Corson
|(267) 359-6342
|https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm
|Infection Prevention and Control in Long-Term Care
|13.5
|10/1/2025-3/31/2026
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health
|$250
|Cathine Corson
|(267) 359-6342
|https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm
|Introduction to Transitions of Care
|1
|4/13/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Laughter and Humor
|3
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$59.00
|Dawn Coffman
|(215) 348-3117
|dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
|Leadership in Health Care: Using the Law of Attraction and Mindfulness
|1
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Lewy Body Dementia: DIAMOND Lewy Management Toolkit
|1
|4/1/2025
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Managing Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in Senior Care
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Managing Complex Relationships: Setting Boundaries
|3
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$49.00
|Diane Standish
|Unknown
|kelly.mckissick@bc3.edu
|Managing Dementia-Related Behaviors
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Managing Huntington's Disease in Senior Care
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Managing Parkinson's Disease in Senior Care
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Managing the Nutritional Needs of Seniors
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jenna Reho
|Unknown
|reho@gatewayhospice.com
|Medical Marijuana
|3
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$79.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|Unknown
|rxi3@psu.edu
|Medication Pass in Senior Care
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Memory Care Best Practces
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Luzerne
|Chestnut Knoll
|Free
|Shawn Barndt, BSW
|Unknown
|sbarndt@chestnutknoll.com
|Memory Care: An Introduction
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Mental Health & Nursing
|4
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$20.00
|Kathleen Strobel
|Unknown
|kathleen.strobel@bc3.edu
|Mental Health First Aid
|8
|Ongoing
|Various
|N/A
|Penn State Clearfield
|$35.00
|Jacqueline Amor-Zitzelberger
|Unknown
|jla17@psu.edu
|Mental Health Training for Personal Care Home Administrators
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|(412) 681-1047
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Mental Illness and Aging: A Brief Overview
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|More of A Good Thing: Using the 4Ms to Grow and Strengthen the PA Long-Term Care Careforce
|1
|10/12/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Navigating and Supporting Resiliency at Work
|8
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|Centre
|Foxdale Village
|$80/$40
|Meg Clauer
|Unknown
|mclouser@foxdalevillage.org
|Navigating Educational Requirements
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jenna Reho
|Unknown
|reho@gatewayhospice.com
|Navigating Nutritional Challenges
|3
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$59.00
|Dawn Coffman
|(215) 348-3117
|dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
|Navigating Opioid Use Disorder in Long-Term Care Facilities: Treatment, Screening, and Education
|1
|3/7/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Neurodegenerative Disorders: A Review
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Normal Cognitive Changes that Accompany Aging
|1.5-2.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Nutrition & Hydration
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|412-681-1049
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Nutrition and Hydration: The Basics and Beyond
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Older Adult Bullying
|2
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$39.00
|Sherry Hill
|(215) 348-3117
|dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
|Older Adult Mental Health First Aid
|8
|Ongoing
|Various
|N/A
|Penn State Clearfield
|$35.00
|Jacqueline Amor-Zitzelberger
|Unknown
|jla17@psu.edu
|OSHA and Workplace Safety
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|PA Long Term Care Ombudsman Program
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Clarion
|Clarion County Area Agency on Aging
|Free
|Karen Reddick
|(814) 226-4640
|kreddick@clarionaaa.org
|Pain Management: A Review of the Causes, Types and Treatments
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|PALA Straight Talk 2025
|1
|2025
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|PALA
|Call for Cost
|Janet Neidig
|(717) 695-9734
|https://pala.org/membership/provider-membership/
|Perpetuating the Positive
|3
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$59.00
|Unknown
|(215) 348-3112
|https://peppunlimited.com/?page_id=293
|Person-Centered Care: What Does it Really Mean?
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Policy and Procedure Compliance
|8
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Josie Wiley
|$230.00
|Josie Wiley
|Unknown
|services@josiewiley.com / www.jcwiley.com
|Positive Approach to Care Workshop A: Typical vs. Atypical Aging
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jenna Reho
|(724) 493-8495
|jreho@gatewayhospice.com
|Positive Approach to Care Workshop B: Positive Physical Approach and Hand under Hand
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jenna Reho
|(724) 493-8496
|jreho@gatewayhospice.com
|Positive Approach to Care Workshop C: Teepa's Gems-Using Skills that Make a Difference
|1
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jenna Reho
|(724) 493-8497
|jreho@gatewayhospice.com
|Positive Approach to Dementia Care
|7.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Berks
|Chestnut Knoll
|Free
|Janelle Jamison
|Unknown
|jjamison@chestnutknoll.com
|Problem Use of Alcohol
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$10.00
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Promoting Independent Dining
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$10.00
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Promoting Independent Dressing
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$10.00
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Promoting Independent Personal Care
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$12.50
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Promoting Independent Toileting
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$12.50
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Promoting Mobility
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$12.50
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Promoting Social Interaction
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$10.00
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Promising Practices from LTC RISE 2.0
|1
|11/2/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Providing Person-Centered Care to Residents living with FTD in Facility-Based Settings (PART 2)
|1
|8/22/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|PTSD: A Clinical Review
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|QA/QI Part 1: Foundation for Success
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$25.00
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|QA/QI Part 2: Developing Successful Action Plans
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$25.00
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR)
|15
|Ongoing
|Various
|N/A
|Penn State Clearfield
|Free
|Jacqueline Amor-Zitzelberger
|Unknown
|jla17@psu.edu
|Recognizing and Preventing Abuse
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|(412) 681-1054
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Recreation
|4
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Beaver
|$64.00
|Unknown
|(724) 773-3700
|beaverce@psu.edu
|Reducing Hospital Readmissions
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Reporting Major Incidents
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Resident Right
|1
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Various
|Area Agency on Aging
|Free
|Carol Difenbach
|(570) 265-6121
|Unknown
|Resident Rights
|1-1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Lawrence
|Options in Aging
|Free
|Brian Hollins
|(724) 658-3729 ext 5112
|Unknown
|Resident Rights: A Comprehensive Overview
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Resident's Rights for Personal Care Home Administrators
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|(412) 681-1048
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Resident-Home Contracts
|2
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Beaver
|$32.00
|Unknown
|(724) 773-3700
|beaverce@psu.edu
|Respiratory Viruses of Public Health Interest in Long-Term Care Facilities
|1
|10/26/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Responding to Choking and Aspiration
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|(412) 681-1051
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Riding Out The Storm: Coping and Resilience
|3
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$49.00
|Diane Standish
|Unknown
|kelly.mckissick@bc3.edu
|Safety in Home Care: Preventing Patient and Worker Hazards
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Safety in the Workplace
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|412-681-1049
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|The Scoop on Poop: Enteric Pathogens in the Long-Term Care Setting
|1
|7/13/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Self Neglect as Elder Abuse
|1
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Anderson Elder Law
|Free
|Linda M. Anderson
|(610) 566-4700
|https://www.andersonelderlaw.com/
|Sensitivity Training for Health Care Professionals
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Serving New and Diverse Populations
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|ServSafe: Food Safety Manager
|8
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Various
|Carol H. Gilbert
|$185.00
|Carol H. Gilbert
|(717) 669-2213
|www.chgilbert.com
|Simplifying the Pieces of Licensing and Plans of Correction
|1
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|N/A
|Heritage Senior Living
|Free
|Hope O'Pake
|Unknown
|hopake@heritagesl.com
|Skin Care and Prevention of Pressure Injuries
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Skin Issues
|3
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$59.00
|Dawn Coffman
|(215) 348-3117
|dcoffman@peppunlimited.com
|Sound Sleep - Achieving a Higher Quality of Life Through Better Rest
|1
|12/7/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Spanish for the Medical Professional
|6
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State York
|Call for Cost
|Patty Bowen
|(717) 771-4032
|pab166@psu.edu
|The Spread Stops with Me – Minimizing Transmission in Long-Term Care Facilities
|1
|9/21/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Staff Retention
|4
|Ongoing
|Various
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|Free
|Kathleen Strobel
|Unknown
|kathleen.strobel@bc3.edu
|Staff Supervision and Staff Person Training Including Developing Orientation and Training Guidelines for Staff
|8
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Beaver
|$128.00
|Unknown
|(724) 773-3700
|beaverce@psu.edu
|Stress and Job Burn-Out
|3
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$59.00
|Unknown
|(215) 348-3112
|https://peppunlimited.com/?page_id=293
|Stress Management
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jim Hargis
|Unknown
|reho@gatewayhospice.com
|Stress Management in Healthcare
|4
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Armstrong
|Butler County Community College
|$15.00
|Kathleen Strobel
|Unknown
|kathleen.strobel@bc3.edu
|Stress Management: Understanding & Using the Law of Attraction
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Substance Use Disorders: Issues in Older Adults
|1.5-2.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Substance Use Disorders: Issues for Older Adults
|2.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Substance Use Disorder and Impact on the Workplace
|4
|Ongoing
|Various
|N/A
|Penn State Beaver
|$49.00
|Dana Alvetro
|Unknown
|dlb31@psu.edu
|Suicide and Depression
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|LTC Learning Center
|$10.00
|Unknown
|(540) 349-8074
|Unknown
|Supervision and Leadership Training for Personal Care Home Administrators
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|(412) 681-1046
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Team Building in Health Care
|1
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|SWPPA Fall 2024 Conference-The Crisis for Aging Services: Caregiving, Housing Access, and Advocacy. What Do We do Now?
|5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|SWPPA
|$25.00
|Amy Beiersdorf
|(724) 741-1000
|https://www.swppa.org/our-event/2024-swppa-conference/
|Teamwork and Communication
|4
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$20.00
|Kathleen Strobel
|Unknown
|kathleen.strobel@bc3.edu
|The Aging Process: A Crash Course for Professional Caregivers
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|The Dementia Experience
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jenna Reho
|Unknown
|reho@gatewayhospice.com
|The Drug-Free Workplace: Part 1
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|The Drug-Free Workplace: Part 2
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|The Drug-Free Workplace: Part 3 for Supervisors
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|The Human Brain: An Overview
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|The Power of Purpose, Self-Motivation and Positive Attitudes
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|The Psychosocial Process of Dying and Death
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jim Hargis
|Unknown
|reho@gatewayhospice.com
|The Truth about Employee Turnover: What Everyone in the Organization Can Do To Increase Retention
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|The Unwinding: How do we get back to normal
|1
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Anderson Elder Law
|Free
|Kimberly Gizzio
|Unknown
|kgizzio@andersonelderlaw.com
|There's No Place Like Home: Fostering a Homelike Environment
|6
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|P.E.P.P Unlimited
|$109.00
|Dawn Coffman
|(215) 348-3112
|peppunlimted.com
|Threat Assessment: Behaviors and Communications of Concern
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Transitions of Care for Residents with Serious Illness — Part 2
|1
|4/27/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Transitions of Care for Residents with Serious Illness — Part 1
|1
|4/20/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Trauma-Informed Approaches to Care: A Comprehensive Review
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Understanding and Working with Dementia & Alzheimer's
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|(412) 681-1049
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Understanding Advanced Directives
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|412-681-1049
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Understanding Burnout
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jim Hargis
|Unknown
|reho@gatewayhospice.com
|Understanding Delerium
|1
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|UPMC Senior Services
|Call for Cost
|Ronnie Edwards
|(866) 430-8742
|upmcseniorservices@upmc.edu
|Understanding Dementia
|1.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|UPMC Senior Services
|Call for Cost
|Ronnie Edwards
|(866) 430-8742
|upmcseniorservices@upmc.edu
|Understanding GLP-1 (Glucagon like peptide) Role in Healthcare
|1
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Beaver
|$39.00
|Dana Alvetro
|(724) 773-3762
|beaver.psu.edu/ce
|Understanding Health and Aging Problems in Individuals with Chronic Mental Illness and Intellectual Disabilities
|2.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Understanding Hoarding Behaviors
|1.5-2.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Understanding Health Disparities: Finding Community Solutions
|2.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Understanding Normal Grief
|2
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gateway Hospice
|Free
|Jim Hargis
|Unknown
|reho@gatewayhospice.com
|Understanding the Continuum of Care
|1.5
|Ongoing
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Anova Healthcare System
|Free
|Makenzie White
|(412) 681-1052
|www.anovahomehealth.com
|Universal Precautions
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Update on Alzheimer's Disease
|1.5-2.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Using Expressive Arts to Positively Impact Clinical Outcomes
|1
|8/10/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Using Expressive Arts to Positively Impact Clinical Outcomes
|1
|8/10/2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Long-Term Care Learning Network
|Free
|Stacie Bonenberger
|N/A
|www.tomorrowshealthcare.org
|Vaccines in Long-Term Care
|13.5
|10/1/2025-3/31/2026
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health
|$250
|Catherine Corson
|(267) 359-6342
|https://drexel.edu/dornsife/academics/continuing-professional-education/#longterm
|Wellness is for Everyone
|6
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|P.E.P.P. Unlimited
|$119.00
|Dawn Coffman
|(215) 348-3112
|peppunlimted.com
|What it Means to Grow Old: Physical Changes that Accompany Aging
|2.5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|Call for Cost
|Linda Shumaker, RN, GERO-BC, MA
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com; https://optimizeaging.com/
|Who is Guarding the Guardian
|1
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Anderson Elder Law
|Free
|Linda M. Anderson
|(610) 566-4700
|https://www.andersonelderlaw.com/
|Workplace Bullying
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Workplace Violence, Sexual Harassment and Domestic Violence
|1.25
|Ongoing
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Collins Learning
|$10.00
|Jim Collins
|(330) 707-1691
|https://collinslearning.com/
|Writing, Completing and Implementing Initial Assessments, Annual Assessments and Support Plans
|5
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Beaver
|$80.00
|Unknown
|(724) 773-3700
|beaverce@psu.edu
|Your Digital Legacy
|1
|Ongoing
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Anderson Elder Law
|Free
|Linda M. Anderson
|(610) 566-4700
|https://www.andersonelderlaw.com/
Note: Sessions ordered alphabetical by title
|Training Title
|Training Hours
|Training Date
|Status
|In-Person Location (County)
|Source
|Cost
|Contact Name
|Phone
|Email/Website
|2023 Healthcare Professionals Conference
|5
|2023
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gray Elder Law
|$50.00
|Erinn Sentner-Mule
|Unknown
|erinn@GRAYELDERLAW.COM
|Abuse and Neglect Prevention & Reporting
|6
|10/27/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$90.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Abuse and Neglect, Prevention and Reporting
|6
|3/27/2024 & 3/28/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$156.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Budgeting, Financial Record Keeping and Resident Records
|4
|5/2/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$104.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Budgeting, Financial Recordkeeping and Resident Records
|4
|10/6/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$60.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Care for Residents with Cognitive, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
|2
|8/8/2024
|In-Person
|Montgomery
|Penn State Abington
|$60.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Care for Residents with Cognitive, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
|2
|4/3/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$56.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Care for Residents with Mental Illness
|9
|3/12/2024, 3/13/2024, & 3/14/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$234.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Caring for Residents w/intellectual or Development Disabilities
|2
|11/10/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$40.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Caring for Residents with Dementia, Cognitive Impairments and other Special Needs
|8
|10/20/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$120.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Caring for Residents with Mental Illness
|9
|11/3/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$135.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Center County GIN Fall 2022 Conference-Your Brand Bootcamp: Rectuiring, Retaining and Engaging Employees of all Generations
|7
|Fall 2022
|In-Person
|Centre
|Foxdale Village
|$65-$85
|Meg Clauser
|Unknown
|mclouser@foxdalevillage.org
|Communication Tools to Improve Personal Connections
|1.5
|5/2/2024
|In-Person
|Montgomery
|Gretchen Vakiener
|Free
|Gretchen Vakiener
|(215) 793-4445
|gvakiener@heritagesl.com
|Community Resources, Social Services and Activities in the Community
|4
|5/16/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$104.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Community Resources, Social Services and Activities in the Community
|4
|11/10/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$60.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Cultural Competence
|3
|4/4/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$78.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Cultural Competency
|3
|10/6/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$45.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Fire Prevention and Emergency Preparedness
|4
|9/22/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$60.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Fire Prevention, Emergency Management
|4
|7/12/2024
|In-Person
|Montgomery
|Penn State Abington
|$125.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Fire Prevention, Emergency Management
|4
|5/23/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$104.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Gerontology
|6
|3/21/2024 & 4/9/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$156.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Gerontology
|4
|8/2/2024
|In-Person
|Montgomery
|Penn State Abington
|$175.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Gerontology
|6.5
|9/15/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$90.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Healthcare Professionals Conference "LITE"
|2
|2022
|In-Person
|Allegheny
|Gray Elder Law
|$20.00
|Erinn Sentner-Mule
|Unknown
|erinn@GRAYELDERLAW.COM
|Local, State and Federal Laws and Regulations for Home Operation
|2
|4/11/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$56.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Local, State and Federal Laws and Regulations Pertaining to the Operation of a Home
|2
|12/1/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$40.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Medication Procedures, Effects and Precautions
|7
|2/28/2024 & 2/29/24
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$182.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Medication Procedures, Medication Effects and Side Effects and Standard Precautions
|7.5
|10/13/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$105.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Nutrition, Food Handling and Sanitation
|7
|3/19/2024& 4/2/20244
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$182.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Nutrition, Food Handling and Sanitation
|7.5
|9/29/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$105.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Overtime, Burnout, Turnover…Oh My!
|1
|6/4/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|PALA
|$25
|Janet Neidig
|(717) 695-9734
|www.pala.org
|PALA Straight Talk
|1
|2021
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|PALA
|Call for Cost
|Janet Neidig
|(717) 695-9734
|https://pala.org/membership/provider-membership/
|PALA Straight Talk 2023
|1
|2023
|Virtual-Live
|N/S
|PALA
|Free
|Janet Neidig
|Unknown
|janet@pala.org
|PALA Virtual Friday 12/9/2022
|4
|12/9/2022
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|PALA
|$20/$60
|Margie Zelenak, Ellen Belk, Patty Bowen
|Unknown
|janet@pala.org
|Personal Care Home Contracts
|2
|4/11/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$56.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Personal Care Services and Personal Hygiene
|9
|4/16/2024, 4/24/2024 & 4/25/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$234.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Personal Care Services and Personal Hygiene
|9
|12/8/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$135.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Recreation
|4
|9/22/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$60.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Resident Rights
|3
|8/9/2024
|In-Person
|Montgomery
|Penn State Abington
|$90.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Resident Rights
|3
|10/27/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$45.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Resident-Home Contracts
|2
|12/1/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$40.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Servsafe Food Safety Certification
|8
|6/14/2024 & 6/21/2024
|In-Person
|Montgomery
|Penn State Abington
|$165.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Spring 2022 Behavioral Health Issues in Older Adults Webinar Series
|15
|2022
|Recorded/Self-Study
|N/A
|Optimize Aging
|$325.00
|Linda Shumaker
|(717) 503-2643
|optimizeaging@gmail.com
|Staff Supervision
|8
|11/16/2023 & 11/17/2023
|Virtual-Live
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$120.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html
|Staff Supervision, Training and Development
|8
|5/7/2024, 5/8/2024 & 5/9/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$208.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Straight Talk
|1
|2022
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|PALA
|Call for Cost
|Margie Zelenak
|Unknown
|mzelenak@pala.org
|SWPPA Fall 2022 Conference
|6
|2022
|Various
|Various
|SWPPA
|$224.00
|Ann Conlin
|Unknown
|https://www.swppa.org/education/
|Understanding and Improving Employee Retention in Personal Care Homes and Assisted Living Residences (PALA Members Only)
|1
|7/10/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|PALA
|Free
|Janet Neidig
|(717) 695-9734
|www.pala.org
|Writing, Completing and Implementing Annual Assessments and Support Plans
|5
|3/5/2024 & 3/7/2024
|Virtual-Live
|N/A
|Penn State Abington
|$130.00
|Randy Ingbritsen
|(215) 881-7405
|https://www.abington.psu.edu/continuing-education/healthcare-certificates-programs/residential-facilities
|Writing, Completing and Implementing Initial Assessments, Annual Assessments and Support Plans
|5.5
|10/12/2023
|In-Person
|Butler
|Butler County Community College
|$75.00
|Kathryn Buza
|(724) 287-8711
|bc3.edu/programs-classes/workforce/personal-care-home-administrator.html