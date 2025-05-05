About Keystone STARS
Child care, Head Start, and pre-kindergarten programs earn a STAR 1 through STAR 4 rating by meeting research-based performance standards for staff qualifications and professional development; early care and education program (child observation, curriculum, classroom environment); partnerships with family and community; and leadership and management (business practices). Keystone STARS programs may also receive grants and awards, professional development, and technical assistance to help them move up the STARS ladder.
Contact your ELRC
Your Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) can answer questions about Keystone STARS, help you through the quality building process and will designate your program's STAR level.