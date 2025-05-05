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    ​Keystone STARS Child Care Quality Initiative

    Keystone STARS is Pennsylvania's quality rating and improvement system (QRIS) for early care and education programs. Keystone STARS performance standards build on the health and safety requirements of child care certification.

    About Keystone STARS

    Child care, Head Start, and pre-kindergarten programs earn a STAR 1 through STAR 4 rating by meeting research-based performance standards for staff qualifications and professional development; early care and education program (child observation, curriculum, classroom environment); partnerships with family and community; and leadership and management (business practices). Keystone STARS programs may also receive grants and awards, professional development, and technical assistance to help them move up the STARS ladder.

    Learn More about Keystone STARS

    Contact your ELRC

    Your Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) can answer questions about Keystone STARS, help you through the quality building process and will designate your program's STAR level.

    Find Your Local ELRC