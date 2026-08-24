Shapiro Administration Encourages Eligible Pennsylvania Families to Apply for SUN Bucks Summer Food Program Before August 31 Deadline

Over $131 million in SUN Bucks food assistance already distributed to eligible children.

Approximately 1.2 million PA children qualify for SUN Bucks in Summer 2026.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh encouraged eligible families who have not yet received their 2026 SUN Bucks benefit to apply online or by paper application by August 31. The federal Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program, also known as SUN Bucks or Summer EBT, helps eligible families afford groceries during the summer months when their children don’t have access to free and reduced-price meals at school.

“I urge all Pennsylvania families who believe they are eligible for SUN Bucks and have not received a payment yet to use our Eligibility Navigator and apply online by the August 31 deadline for Summer 2026 benefits,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “We are very excited to see that most eligible children have already received their funds through the automatic SUN Bucks payments, but we do not want a single child who is eligible for this program to not receive the money for food that they are entitled to.”

So far this summer, over $131 million in SUN Bucks benefits have been distributed to roughly one million children in Pennsylvania. Families can use the Eligibility Navigator to see if their children are automatically eligible or if they need to take action to apply by the August 31 deadline. SUN Bucks provides a one-time payment for households of $120 ($40 per summer month) per eligible child. An estimated 1.2 million children in Pennsylvania qualify for this program, which is paid for with federal funds.

Online Applications can be completed using the link on the SUN Bucks website and paper applications can be submitted to local County Assistance Offices. Applications received after August 31 will be held and considered for 2027 SUN Bucks benefits that will be issued in Summer 2027.

If families already have an EBT card, SUN Bucks benefits will be automatically added to their card, if possible. Families who do not have an EBT card will receive a Summer EBT card in the mail. Replacement cards must be requested by calling the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or by visiting a County Assistance Office. Families can prevent their SUN Bucks benefit from being stolen by using the lock/unlock feature available on all EBT cards. This can be done through the ConnectEBT mobile app and client portal at www.connectebt.com.

The Shapiro Administration has made it a top priority to ensure Pennsylvania students start the day with a full stomach, ready to learn. Free or reduced-priced meals during the school year provide critical nutrition to students that is an essential foundation for learning and positive child development. That’s why Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget includes funding for universal free school breakfast for a fourth consecutive year, helping to ensure Pennsylvania’s 1.7 million students continue to receive free breakfast at school, regardless of income.

Find more information about SUN Bucks benefits and start an application.