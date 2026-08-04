Supporting Child Care Workers & Families: Shapiro Administration Highlights $5 Million Increase in 2026-27 Budget for Child Care Recruitment and Retention Bonuses

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget includes a total of $30 million to support Pennsylvania’s child care workforce for the second year, with bonuses now of at least $540 per employee.

The additional funding doubles down on the success of the child care recruitment and retention bonuses by increasing payments for child care workers.

Strasburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh highlighted a $5 million increase secured in Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 Budget for the Child Care Staff Recruitment and Retention program’s second year. The new funds will increase staff bonuses and further support Pennsylvania’s child care workforce.

At a visit to Sunshine Corners child care center, Secretary Arkoosh emphasized the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to supporting the workforce behind the workforce, and ensuring families have access to high quality, local child care. Investing an additional $5 million in the Child Care Staff Recruitment and Retention program brings much needed support to the child care workforce, bringing the total investment in this budget to $30 million. The additional funds will provide at least $540 per employee annually to licensed Child Care Works providers – an increase over last year’s initial estimate by about $100 per employee.

“I am so proud of the additional funding secured for the Recruitment and Retention Bonuses to support our hardworking child care providers. Early learning and child care programs are an invaluable resource that foster educational and social development for our youngest Pennsylvanians and are a catalyst for a healthy, vibrant economy,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “Our dedicated, passionate child care workers are the ones who make that possible, and the Shapiro Administration is committed to investing in programs that will support this essential field and strengthen our child care industry and our overall economy.”

The child care bonus program was created in the 2025-26 budget, where Governor Shapiro secured $25 million in new funds to support child care workers with at least $450 retention bonuses. In its first year, more than 4,300 child care providers across the Commonwealth applied for the grant – resulting in Recruitment and Retention Bonuses going to nearly 39,000 child care workers.

In addition to staff bonus increases to further support Pennsylvania’s child care and early learning programs, the 2026-27 Budget includes an additional $3.5 million for the Pre-K Counts program to help providers raise wages and stabilize the early educator workforce.

Building on the Shapiro Administration’s Investments in Pennsylvania’s Families and Strengthening the Child Care Workforce

These investments build on the work the Shapiro Administration has done during the past three years. Since 2023, DHS has invested in access to care by increasing base reimbursement rates for providers participating in Child Care Works to the 75th percentile of private pay rates for the first time, helping Pennsylvania meet federal best practices and providing greater financial support to child care providers and their dedicated workforce. This allows CCW providers to invest in quality of care and their workforce amid the continued challenges of operating.

Governor Shapiro signed into law a historic expansion of the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit that increases Pennsylvania’s match from 30 to 100 percent of the federal credit, increasing the maximum benefit from $630 to $2,100 per family. In 2024, this increase delivered $136.5 million to 218,953 working families. Last year, Governor Shapiro worked with the General Assembly to create the Employer Child Care Contribution Tax Credit, which allows employers who contribute to employees’ child care costs to claim a tax credit of up to 30 percent of eligible contributions, capped at $500 per employee.

Sunshine Corners was founded in 1988 as a home-based child care center. Over 38 years the facility has grown to a full-scale center with 35 staff caring for approximately 150 children, ranging from two months to 13 years. Sunshine Corners offers children a warm, caring place to learn and grow through play — the kind of nurturing environment families trust and rely on.

“We were so excited to see Governor Shapiro’s budget includes recruitment and retention bonuses again this year. When we gave our staff the initial bonus, we didn’t let them know it was coming and it was so much fun being able to tell them there wasn’t a mistake — they really did have extra in their paychecks. This bonus was enough to pay a bill, repair that broken dryer, or take their families on a little adventure,” said Beth Gallant, Sunshine Corners Director. “This year’s additional $5 million shows us in the field that our elected officials are working together and are really listening to our concerns, and for that, we are truly grateful.”

Learn more about Child Care Works and find more information on certified child care providers at www.findchildcare.pa.gov.

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 Budget.