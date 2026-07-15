Shapiro Administration Continues to Feed Kids Over Summer Break with Additional $28.2 Million in SUN Bucks Summer Food Benefits Going Out to Families

Over $28.2 million in SUN Bucks food assistance going to eligible children in second round of distribution.

Approximately 1.2 million PA children will qualify for SUN Bucks in Summer 2026.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration announced the second and final round of Summer 2026 food assistance benefits for eligible children as part of the SUN Bucks program, a federally funded summer benefit that helps families buy fresh food and groceries while schools are closed. Approximately 235,000 children who are automatically eligible but did not receive their benefit in the first round of payments can expect to have their SUN Bucks this week.

SUN Bucks is a federal program that provides eligible children with a SNAP-like benefit to purchase food for the summer months when school is not in session. Most eligible children will receive the benefit automatically and do not need to apply, including children who already receive free and reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) during the school year.

“Food insecurity is not limited to just certain months a year, and the Shapiro Administration is committed to helping parents have the resources they need to keep their children fed every day. The SUN Bucks program provides eligible households with critical dollars to help bridge the gap during the summer break and ensure that children have enough to eat,” said PA DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “For those who did not receive their benefit during the first round, be on the lookout this week and if your family did not get SUN Bucks last year, use our Eligibility Navigator to see if your family is automatically eligible or if you need to apply for SUN Bucks for this summer’s benefit.”

Benefits are issued to families in one $120 issuance for the entire summer ($40 for each summer month). Most automatic Summer 2026 issuances occurred in June for approximately 860,000 automatically enrolled children. Additional issuances will occur on a rolling basis as PA DHS processes individual applications received prior to August 31 deadline.

“Many Pennsylvania families work hard to make ends meet but struggle to stretch the grocery budget in the summertime. Programs like SUN Bucks and the Summer Meal Program close that gap and ensure that all Pennsylvania children have enough to eat when school is out. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we’re continuing our mission to deliver these important benefits to every eligible family,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe.

Households that need to apply to receive a benefit for Summer 2026 can apply using the application online through August 31. Benefits for eligible applicants will be issued later in the summer on a rolling basis. Families can use the SUN Bucks Eligibility Navigator to see if they need to complete an application.

The Shapiro Administration has made it a top priority to ensure Pennsylvania students start the day with a full stomach, ready to learn. Free or reduced-priced meals during the school year provide critical nutrition to students that is an essential foundation for learning and positive child development– that’s why Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget includes funding for universal free school breakfast for a fourth consecutive year, helping to ensure Pennsylvania’s 1.7 million students continue to receive free breakfast at school, regardless of income.

During the summer months, these same students and families may be strained by higher food bills when school is closed. An estimated 1.3 million children in Pennsylvania will qualify for this program for Summer 2026.

SUN Bucks Eligibility

Most children who will receive SUN Bucks are automatically eligible and do not need to apply. If families already have an EBT card, SUN Bucks benefits will be automatically added to this card, if possible. Families who do not have an EBT card will receive a Summer EBT card in the mail. If you lost or got rid of an EBT card from a previous summer and need a replacement, you can get one by calling the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or 1-215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.

There are several ways for a child to be automatically eligible for SUN Bucks without needing to apply, including:

Qualifying for SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF);

Qualifying for Medicaid with qualifying income for NSLP; or,

Being eligible for free or reduced-priced school meals.

Families can determine if their child is automatically eligible or whether they need to apply by using the SUN Bucks Eligibility Navigator. If households are not automatically eligible and believe their child is eligible, families are encouraged to complete an application.

Applications can be submitted anytime throughout the year, but the deadline to apply for Summer 2026 is August 31. Applications received after this date will be considered for SUN Bucks 2027 next summer. Applications can be submitted online, by mail, or completed at a local County Assistance Office.

Learn more information about SUN Bucks benefits.