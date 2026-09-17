Work is underway to transition EBT cards for SNAP and other public assistance programs to more secure, chip-enabled cards thanks to a $7 million investment Governor Shapiro secured in the 2026-27 budget.

Chip-enabled cards will begin to be mailed to the 1.7 million Pennsylvanians who receive SNAP starting in late Spring 2027, protecting these vital benefits from the growing, national trend of SNAP theft.

EBT cardholders should always lock their card when it is not in use, then simply unlock before making a purchase.

Philadelphia, PA – The Shapiro Administration today joined leadership from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and business owners to announce the next step in the collaborative work to protect Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from skimming and theft.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 Budget includes a $7 million investment to modernize Pennsylvania’s SNAP program and transition to chip-enabled EBT cards, enhancing security of the cards and protecting Pennsylvanians who rely on SNAP to purchase food each month. Seven states have started using chip-enabled EBT cards, and have reported lower rates of SNAP theft via skimming at a point-of-sale device.

Work to transition to the chip-enabled cards is currently underway, and PA DHS anticipates that cards will begin to be automatically mailed to SNAP recipients in starting in late Spring 2027. All SNAP recipients will receive a new, chip-enabled EBT card free of charge as part of this transition. More specific details and timeline for rollout will be shared closer to distribution.

“SNAP is a lifeline that helps so many of our family, friends, and neighbors eat and stay healthy, and we want all Pennsylvanians to know and trust that their benefits will be there as they should be when they go to use their cards each month. This step to modernize and strengthen security for SNAP and our EBT programs will help provide that trust and security that Pennsylvanians deserve,” said Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “I am grateful for Governor Shapiro and the General Assembly’s support of this important step. As we work to bring new, enhanced security cards to Pennsylvania, SNAP recipients and vendors who accept SNAP must remain vigilant against thieves who target EBT card users. I urge SNAP recipients to keep using the security features available from ConnectEBT and for retailers to regularly monitor their point-of-sale devices so we can work together to prevent these crimes.”

SNAP helps more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians – primarily children, older adults, and people with disabilities – purchase food each month. The program helps improve health and supports local economies, food producers, retailers, and their workforces.

“When SNAP benefits are stolen, families are not simply losing money – they are losing the ability to purchase groceries and put meals on the table. By investing $7 million in chip-enabled EBT cards, Pennsylvania is taking a practical step to protect families, strengthen the security of our public benefits system, and ensure these critical resources reach the people they are intended to serve,” said House Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman Jordan A. Harris.

Around the country, criminals are using skimming equipment to “skim” EBT card numbers when a SNAP recipient swipes their card, quickly draining cards of funds, often right after those benefits are disbursed each month so as to maximize their profits.

“Chip-enabled EBT cards will help protect SNAP recipients from having their benefits stolen and help us stop the thieves who are responsible,” said State Inspector General Michelle A. Henry. “Governor Shapiro and the General Assembly are acting now to prevent this theft while the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) continues its tireless pursuit of the criminals who steal from those in need.”

In 2025, OSIG launched regional Skimmer Response Teams (SRTs) to fight SNAP theft and protect this vital program for the Pennsylvanians who need it. When a skimming device is identified, agents immediately seize the device and coordinate with PA DHS staff to assist cardholders and stop criminals before they can strike.

Since the initiative launched, Skimmer Response Teams have seized 144 skimming devices across rural, suburban, and urban communities and prevented more than $34.3 million in SNAP and public assistance benefits from being stolen and used to fund other criminal enterprises. SRTs have protected more than 61,000 individual EBT accounts.

Last week, SRTs conducted a sweep of two dozen stores in Philadelphia. The teams removed skimming devices containing user information from more than 3,000 individual EBT account users. Based on historical data, removal of these skimming devices by OSIG agents prevented criminals from stealing over $1.2 million in benefits meant for people in need.

SRTs also conduct in-person outreach at grocery stores and other high-risk retail locations, educating owners and employees on how to identify and report skimming devices. Several retailers identified devices shortly after those visits, preventing theft before it could occur.

Stay Vigilant and Keep EBT Cards Locked When Not in Use

As we prepare to issue the new chip-enabled EBT cards, Pennsylvanians should remember to keep using the EBT card lock safety feature available through the secure ConnectEBT app. Locking an EBT card blocks all purchases, balance inquiries, and transactions to keep benefits secure. EBT cardholders should always lock their card when it is not in use, then simply unlock before making a purchase.

SNAP and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients can lock and unlock their EBT cards using the free and secure ConnectEBT app, available on Apple and GooglePlay app stores, or via the Connect EBT website. ConnectEBT is the only app authorized to safely lock or unlock EBT cards issued in Pennsylvania.

Upon creating or logging into their ConnectEBT app or website user account, recipients can simply tap the Lock/Unlock Card button.

There are two options for the card lock feature:

“Lock My Card Everywhere” will prevent all types of purchases, including in store and online purchases. (This option is recommended to provide optimal protection against theft.)

will prevent all types of purchases, including in store and online purchases. (This option is recommended to provide optimal protection against theft.) “Lock My Card Outside PA” will prevent all purchases at stores outside Pennsylvania but will still allow purchases in Pennsylvania and will also allow all internet purchases.

Users should simply re-lock their card after use, or they can use the auto re-lock feature to automatically re-lock the card 30, 60, or 90 minutes after unlocking.

WATCH a how-to video on how to use this security feature. Additional info, www.dhs.pa.gov/scams

How to Change an EBT Card PIN

Even with the new card lock and unlock feature, DHS still encourages SNAP recipients to change their EBT PIN at least monthly and right before their payment date to prevent theft. SNAP benefits are issued onto EBT cards monthly, and the issuance schedule for SNAP benefits varies by county.

SNAP recipients can change their EBT card PIN:

By Phone : DHS' EBT Recipient Hotline is available at 1-888-EBT-PENN (1-888-328-7366) and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

: DHS' EBT Recipient Hotline is available at and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Online : Users can change their PIN online through DHS’ EBT contractor, Conduent, via their Connect EBT website.

: Users can change their PIN online through DHS’ EBT contractor, Conduent, via their Connect EBT website. Via Mobile App : Users can also change their PIN online through two separate apps: Conduent’s secure ConnectEBT app , available for free on Apple and GooglePlay app stores. DHS’ myCOMPASS PA mobile app , Pennsylvania’s official and secure mobile app, available for free on Apple and Google Play app stores. SNAP recipients can also monitor their SNAP benefits and transactions regularly through the myCOMPASS PA mobile app.

: Users can also change their PIN online through two separate apps:

Prevent Card Skimming

Skimming does not just happen immediately after a card is swiped; thieves often spend weeks collecting card information, like a PIN, and wait to strike until right after benefits are distributed to maximize their gain. DHS urges benefit recipients to lock their EBT card and change their PIN monthly and right before their payment date to further prevent theft.

Pennsylvanians are urged to take an extra look before swiping their card at a point-of-sale machine to ensure there is no skimming attachment.

Retailers must also remain vigilant and be responsible for the removal of skimming devices in order to protect their customers.

Skimming devices, often called skimmers, are designed to blend in and deceive customers, but there are ways to identify a fraudulent device:

Observe the size. Skimming devices are often placed over the legitimate card reader, making them larger than legitimate card readers.

Skimming devices are often placed over the legitimate card reader, making them larger than legitimate card readers. Pull at the edges of the point-of-sale device before use. Skimming devices are often attached with glue or tape.

Skimming devices are often attached with glue or tape. Look for security stickers. Some legitimate devices may have a security label or holographic decal on the front or top of the card reader.

For more information on EBT safety, visit www.dhs.pa.gov/scams.