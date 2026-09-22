Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, IUP Announce Collaboration to Train Future Physicians at Clarks Summit State Hospital, Boosting Availability of Rural Health Care Workers

Clarks Summit, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and leadership from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) today announced the signing of an agreement that will help educate and train students for future roles in rural health care in the Pennsylvania communities where they are needed most.

That clinical training affiliation agreement between Clarks Summit State Hospital and IUP’s College of Osteopathic Medicine will educate and train future osteopathic physicians in a clinical setting at Clarks Summit State Hospital while also addressing the urgent need for health care professionals in rural and underserved communities.

“Where future physicians are educated and train has been shown to have a significant impact on where they choose to practice,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “Clarks Summit’s team is honored to partner with IUP’s College of Osteopathic Medicine to educate students in a State Hospital setting and develop an understanding of the essential role these facilities play in healing complex behavioral health conditions. We hope that students will be inspired to consider practicing at Clarks Summit when they have completed their training.”

Clarks Summit State Hospital is one of PA DHS’ six state hospitals that provide inpatient services for individuals with severe and persistent mental illness in a supportive and restorative environment. Staff at Clarks Summit provide patients with the opportunity for rehabilitation, growth, and coping skills and strategies to manage their illness. Clarks Summit collaborates with county programs, behavioral health providers, family members, and advocates to help individuals receive inpatient treatment with the goal of returning individuals to their communities to continue treatment in the least restrictive setting.

The training agreement with Clarks Summit State Hospital supports both PA DHS’ and IUP College of Osteopathic Medicine’s broader mission to serve Pennsylvania communities and ensure access to quality health care for all.

“This clinical training affiliation agreement offers additional and unique training opportunities for our future students to understand all aspects of mental health in a variety of settings,” said IUP College of Osteopathic Medicine Founding Dean Dr. Miko Rose. “We also want to extend our support, as a public state university, for our state medical facilities. We know that some of the physicians who have practiced at these hospitals often did a rotation as medical students there, and became inspired to ‘come back,’ so these partnerships are an important part of our workforce initiatives, helping to draw physicians to practice in our rural communities. Having this agreement at Clarks Summit State Hospital is a training opportunity in a section of Pennsylvania that is medically underserved, and where we don’t have a huge presence in our current clinical training affiliations, so this gives our students an opportunity to see and work in this area of the state.”

IUP College of Osteopathic Medicine

IUP College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) will be dedicated to addressing the urgent need for health care professionals in rural and underserved communities, and with its partnership with Clarks Summit State Hospital, the college aims to educate and train future osteopathic physicians committed to improving health outcomes in these areas.

A unique feature of IUP’s curriculum for the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree is its four-year, longitudinal required coursework on mental and behavioral health and rural health. The program requires future students to complete additional clinical rotations in rural primary care and psychiatry, beyond what is required by national accreditation standards.

IUP anticipates its first class of students entering the program in fall 2027. Once fully operational, IUP’s College of Osteopathic Medicine is expected to generate almost $50 million in annual economic impact for the Commonwealth by 2033; $2.3 million in annual economic benefit to each physician’s home community; and generate 7,800 new jobs in the region. Long-term, if just 60 percent of IUP’s College of Osteopathic Medicine graduates remain in Pennsylvania, the annual economic impact for the state is estimated at $1.3 billion.

Inclusive of Clarks Summit State Hospital, IUP has completed 25 formal agreement signing events, including three Department of Human Services hospitals at Clarks Summit State Hospital, Torrance State Hospital and Warren State Hospital. Altogether, IUP’s College of Osteopathic Medicine has clinical training affiliation agreements in place with more than 40 sites, all in rural communities.

More information on PA DHS’ Rural Health initiatives can be found at dhs.pa.gov/ruralhealth.

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