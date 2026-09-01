Shapiro Administration Highlights Statewide Suicide Prevention Plan to Support Mental Health of All Pennsylvanians During National Suicide Prevention Month

The Suicide Prevention Plan for Pennsylvania is a collaboration of more than a dozen state agencies and Governor’s Affinity Commissions to support mental health and decrease suicide rates across the Commonwealth.

The 2026-27 budget includes $10 million in first-ever dedicated state funding for 988 and the 14 call centers in Pennsylvania that answer calls, texts, and chats for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

The budget also includes $5 million to sustain walk-in behavioral health crisis stabilization centers, prioritizing regions with limited access to immediate, in-person care.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Departments of Human Services (PA DHS) and Corrections, and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) recognized National Suicide Prevention Month and, alongside advocates and crisis response professionals, highlighted the statewide Suicide Prevention Plan. The plan is a two-year, multi-agency action plan aimed at addressing the mental health needs of all Pennsylvanians and decreasing suicide rates in the Commonwealth.

The Suicide Prevention Plan for Pennsylvania, A Culture of Support and Action, is a collaboration of more than a dozen state agencies and the Governor’s Affinity Commissions that outlines shared goals, provides resources for those seeking help with a mental or behavioral health crisis, and highlights Pennsylvania’s alignment with the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health to our overall well-being, and it is vital we talk openly and provide support to our fellow Pennsylvanians who may be experiencing thoughts of suicide or who are concerned for a friend or loved one,” said PA DHS Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Deputy Secretary Jen Smith. “The Suicide Prevention Plan for Pennsylvania provides actionable goals to improve mental health support for our communities and reduce deaths from suicide across the Commonwealth. We want Pennsylvanians to know that there are resources available any time, day or night, and I encourage anyone who needs support or just needs someone to talk to, to call, text, or chat 988 to receive help right away.”

The Suicide Prevention Plan for Pennsylvania is written by the state Suicide Prevention Task Force. State agencies contributed to the plan by developing goals and action steps specific to the audience they serve. The plan focuses on three shared goals across all agencies:

Improving access to and use of suicide data, including and especially for populations at increased risk.

Improving partnerships between the state agencies and other entities engaged in suicide prevention efforts at the state and local levels.

Increasing efforts to collaborate around suicide risk and protective factors, as part of upstream suicide prevention.

“Prevent Suicide PA thanks the Shapiro Administration and Pennsylvania Suicide Prevention Task Force for releasing the Suicide Prevention Plan for Pennsylvania. We commend the Task Force for recognizing that everyone has a role to play in suicide prevention and that meaningful progress depends on listening to and involving communities and partners across Pennsylvania,” said Prevent Suicide PA Executive Director Caitlin Davidson. “The plan includes the importance of data, community partnerships, and upstream approaches in suicide prevention and highlights that meaningful connection is at the foundation of prevention work. When people feel seen, heard, and supported, they are more likely to reach out and find help.”

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized making investments that ensure Pennsylvanians have access to equitable and affordable behavioral health services.

The 2026-27 budget signed by the Governor includes $10 million in first-ever dedicated state funding for 988, which will allow Pennsylvania to enhance its crisis intervention services, expand mental health resources, and maintain caring, professional, round-the-clock staffing. In 2025 alone, more than 145,000 Pennsylvanians reached out to 988, and more than 90 percent of these calls were resolved over the phone instead of requiring mobile crisis response or a crisis walk-in center.

“As someone who has felt the impact of suicide in my own family, I’m proud to have supported a $10 million investment in Pennsylvania’s 988 network in this year’s budget. I’ve also introduced a resolution recognizing September as Suicide Awareness Month with my friend, Senator Tartaglione, to highlight the fact that open conversations about mental health and suicide save lives,” said Senator James Malone. “I encourage everyone to check in with their loved ones and to use 988 if they need a safe, confidential place to start having these potentially life-saving conversations.”

When Pennsylvanians need somewhere to go, crisis walk-in centers are an essential component of addressing a behavioral health emergency, prioritizing safe and appropriate care for the individual’s circumstances. Emergency behavioral health walk-in crisis centers provide immediate, accessible, and specialized care for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis and provide intensive 24-hour crisis de-escalation and referrals for follow up. This year’s $5 million investment to maintain mental health crisis walk-in centers will prioritize regions with limited access to immediate, in-person care and strengthening collaborations among hospitals, community providers, and local responders.

“We remind Pennsylvanians today that if you are struggling with your mental health, please reach out for help. You are never alone,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Access to mental health and substance use disorder services have proven to be a highly effective tool when it comes to suicide prevention. PID continues to prioritize ensuring that insurance companies are covering mental health and substance use disorder benefits in parity with physical benefits. Lives depend on it.”

Building on Three Years of Progress

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, his Administration has advanced initiatives to strengthen mental and behavioral health care for every Pennsylvanian. Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has:

Established a Behavioral Health Council that developed a statewide action plan to increase Pennsylvanians’ access to behavioral health services across the Commonwealth.

Delivered $40 million in new mental health funding for counties — the first increase since 2008.

in new mental health funding for counties — the first increase since 2008. Helped nearly 800 schools expand mental health services, including the hiring of more than 200 mental health counselors.

Secured a $12 million increase for rape crisis centers across the Commonwealth in the 2026-27 budget. This is the largest increase in history, nearly doubling their overall support and ensuring vital resources including legal support and counseling remain accessible and available to survivors.

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 Budget .