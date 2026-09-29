Shapiro Administration Announces Increases to SNAP Benefit Amounts Following Annual Adjustment, Reminds Pennsylvanians of Federal Changes to SNAP Eligibility Process

Harrisburg, PA – Following an annual adjustment to account for food costs and inflation, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) today announced increases to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s (SNAP) income limits and maximum benefit amounts starting October 1, 2026. These changes will benefit all SNAP recipients and no one will experience a decrease in benefits because of these updates.

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Administration (FNA) made the changes as part of an annual re-evaluation of SNAP’s income eligibility standards, the maximum benefit amount, and the minimum benefit amount. This adjustment is a routine, annual process.

“SNAP is the nation’s most important anti-hunger program. I strongly encourage anyone who may need food assistance to apply for SNAP,” said PA DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “SNAP helps more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians afford food for themselves and their families, and PA DHS will always help Pennsylvanians facing food insecurity keep food on their tables.”

The average increase for most SNAP recipients will be $18.

Below are the new SNAP Federal Poverty Income Guideline (FPIG) income limits and maximum benefit amounts a household can receive effective October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027:

Household Size 200% FPIG (Max Monthly Income) Maximum Benefit Amount 1 $2,660 $306 2 $3,608 $562 3 $4,554 $808 4 $5,500 $1,023 5 $6,448 $1,217 6 $7,394 $1,463 7 $8,340 $1,616 8 $9,288 $1,841 9 $10,236 $2,066 10 $11,184 $2,291 Each additional member (through household size 17) +$948 +$225

The minimum benefit amount will increase from $24 to $25 effective October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027.

Factors that could contribute to a household’s higher SNAP allowance and income limits in Pennsylvania include household size and monthly income. More information on these benefit levels is available on PA DHS’ website.

Reminder of Changes to SNAP Utility Allowances

As of February 9, 2026, due to updated federal requirements, SNAP applicants and recipients must provide proof of their shelter costs and utility responsibility for their current residence. Applicants and recipients must provide proof of these costs at application and at renewal if they are not already on file with PA DHS. SNAP households will need to submit new documentation if they move to a different residence or if the costs or their responsibility to pay changes.

Previously, SNAP recipients only needed to report their shelter costs and utility responsibility to PA DHS but did not need to provide supporting documentation. This change has resulted in an increase in requests for verification; however, if an applicant or recipient does not provide shelter/utility cost verifications, that alone will not cause their benefits to close or an application to be rejected. If current SNAP recipients do not have these documents on file, they will need to provide them to their caseworker at their next renewal.

There are several types of documents that households can provide to show their shelter and utility expenses:

Shelter: rent/mortgage receipt, campground fee receipt, HUD statement, lease agreement, real estate tax receipt or statement, fire insurance bill or receipt, document with taxes and mortgage payment shown, statement from a person sharing the shelter costs.

Utilities: utility bill, correspondence from utility company, cancelled check for utilities, statement or receipt for utilities from landlord.

SNAP households that do not provide verification of shelter and utility costs will have their SNAP benefits evaluated without the verified shelter and utility costs deducted. This could result in a decrease in SNAP benefits. As a reminder: If a person’s SNAP eligibility changes, they will receive official notice. No changes will be made to benefits without notice from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

More information is available on PA DHS’ website.

SNAP Work Reporting Requirements and How Pennsylvanians Can Meet Them

Certain SNAP recipients are now subject to SNAP work requirements and time limits because of HR1, passed by Congressional Republicans and signed by President Trump last year. As of November 1, 2025, Pennsylvanians need to comply with work requirements to continue to receive SNAP unless they meet an exemption. The expanded work requirements apply if someone:

Is between 18-64 years old;

Does not have a dependent child under 14 years old; and

Is considered physically and mentally able to work.

In addition, being a veteran or a current or former foster youth age 18-24 will no longer be an exemption from work requirements.

PA DHS’ website www.dhs.pa.gov/work details the changes to SNAP work and reporting requirements and provides details on who is affected, how to meet the work and reporting requirements, and which SNAP recipients may qualify for an exemption and how to obtain one. Pennsylvanians can also visit pa-navigate.org/ for help finding volunteer opportunities and assistance.

Applications for SNAP and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS. On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are available if recipients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 1-877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 for people in Philadelphia.