Supporting Rural Health Care: Shapiro Administration Highlights $15 Million in 2026-27 Budget to Improve Mental and Behavioral Health Services for Pennsylvanians

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget includes $10 million in first-ever dedicated state funding for 988 and the 14 call centers in Pennsylvania that answer calls, texts, and chats for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

The budget also includes $5 million to sustain walk-in behavioral health crisis stabilization centers, prioritizing regions with limited access to immediate, in-person care.

Chambersburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh highlighted life-saving investments in Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 Budget that support the behavioral health workforce and life-saving behavioral health services for all Pennsylvanians.

During a visit to Keystone Health, Secretary Arkoosh toured the 988 call center, the behavioral health walk-in center and talked with staff about the importance of having accessible, affordable, and local mental health and substance use disorder services in every community. The 2026-27 budget invests a total of $15 million to support behavioral health services provided across the Commonwealth.

“When someone is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, they need someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go. The dedicated state funding in this year’s budget for 988 and crisis walk-in centers shows the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to the health and well-being of all Pennsylvanians by investing in this system of services and the dedicated, caring professionals who provide them,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “Pennsylvania’s 988 call centers and walk-in behavioral health stabilization centers are vital to helping Pennsylvanians when they need it most. The funding in this year’s budget will go a long way toward providing the services that Pennsylvanians need now and building a solid foundation to ensure that these services remain available in the future.”

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized making investments that ensure Pennsylvanians have access to equitable and affordable behavioral health services.

The 2026-27 budget includes $10 million in first-ever dedicated state funding for 988, which will allow Pennsylvania to enhance its crisis intervention services, expand mental health resources, and maintain caring, professional, round-the-clock staffing. In 2025 alone, more than 145,000 Pennsylvanians reached out to 988, and more than 90 percent of these calls were resolved over the phone instead of requiring mobile crisis response or a crisis walk-in center.

When Pennsylvanians need somewhere to go, crisis walk-in centers are an essential component of addressing a behavioral health emergency in a way that prioritizes safe and appropriate care for the individual’s circumstances. Emergency behavioral health walk-in crisis centers provide immediate, accessible, and specialized care for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis and provide intensive 24-hour crisis de-escalation and referrals for follow up. The $5 million investment to maintain mental health crisis walk-in centers will prioritize regions with limited access to immediate, in-person care and strengthening collaborations among hospitals, community providers, and local responders.

Keystone Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate, and affordable health care for everyone. With a wide range of primary care, specialty care, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, urgent care, and support services, Keystone Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves. Through a patient-centered approach, Keystone Health ensures that everyone has access to comprehensive care, regardless of their ability to pay.

"These investments represent more than funding—they represent hope for individuals and families across our communities who need timely access to behavioral health care," said Joanne Cochran, President and CEO of Keystone Health. "As a rural health provider, we see every day how critical services like 988 Lifeline and behavioral health walk-in centers are in connecting people with compassionate, life-saving care. This support strengthens our ability to meet growing community needs, reduce barriers to care, and ensure that no one has to face a mental health crisis alone."

Strengthening resources in areas with limited access to health care and rural areas is a priority for the Shapiro Administration. Last year, PA DHS announced that the Administration secured $193 million in federal funding through the Rural Health Transformation Plan. This funding will support workforce development, innovation, and improve access to health care in rural areas of the Commonwealth.

Building on Three Years of Progress

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, his Administration has advanced initiatives to make mental and behavioral health care more available to all Pennsylvanians. Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration:

Established a Behavioral Health Council to develop an action plan that increases accessibility of behavioral health services across the Commonwealth.

Delivered $40 million in new mental health funding for counties — the first increase since 2008.

in new mental health funding for counties — the first increase since 2008. Helped nearly 800 schools expand mental health services, including the hiring of more than 200 mental health counselors.

Secured a $12 million increase for rape crisis centers across the Commonwealth in the 2026-27 budget. This is the largest increase in history, nearly doubling their overall support and ensuring vital resources including legal support and counseling remain accessible and available to survivors.

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 Budget.

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