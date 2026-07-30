Shapiro Administration to Issue One-Time $100 Supplemental LIHEAP Payments to Help Pennsylvanians Pay Utility Bills

Eligible households will see a $100 supplemental payment distributed directly to their utility provider; it can be used for an outstanding heating or current energy bill.

LIHEAP is 100% federally funded – this additional payment is possible because of remaining funds from the 2025-26 season.

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh today announced that eligible households will receive a $100 supplemental payment from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

PA DHS will issue the $100 supplemental payments for households that both received LIHEAP during the 2025-26 season and include at least one family member who has a disability, is age 60 or older, or is a child under the age of six. Approximately 193,000 households will be automatically issued a supplemental payment to the same utility vendor who received their cash grant during the normal LIHEAP season. Households will receive a notice informing them that they are eligible and will receive the supplement.

“We know that even though winter is over, many Pennsylvanians may still need assistance with utility bills from last season. LIHEAP helps some of the Commonwealth's most vulnerable citizens – children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families – make ends meet and keep their homes safer, and we are pleased to be able to offer this one-time supplemental payment to LIHEAP households,” said Secretary Arkoosh.

LIHEAP is administered by PA DHS and provides assistance towards a household's heating bill for renters and homeowners, and if the household’s supplemental payment is issued to an electric vendor, it could be applied to cooling costs. LIHEAP assistance is available in the form of cash or crisis grants which are distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider, and recipients do not have to repay this assistance. LIHEAP is a federally funded program, and the supplemental payments are possible because of federal LIHEAP funding remaining from the 2025-26 season.

Supplemental payments will be distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider beginning on July 29. Eligible households will receive the benefit automatically and do not need to apply.

The 2025-26 LIHEAP season ended on May 8, 2026, helping more than 278,000 households across Pennsylvania keep their homes heated and safe through the winter months. Details on the opening of the 2026-27 LIHEAP season will be available later this year. The supplemental payment will not affect a household's eligibility for the upcoming 2026-27 LIHEAP season.

Pennsylvanians can apply for other public assistance programs online at www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS. On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are available if clients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 215-560-7226 for Philadelphia clients or 1-877-395-8930 for clients in all other counties.

More information on LIHEAP can be found here.