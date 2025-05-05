Program Disclosures
|Does the program or institution require students, trainees, and/or staff (faculty) to comply with specific policies or practices related to the institution’s affiliation or purpose? Such policies or practices may include, but are not limited to, admissions, hiring, retention policies, and/or requirements for completion that express mission and values?
☑ YES
☐ NO
|If yes, provide website link (or content from brochure) where this specific information is presented:
Please refer to Appendix A (Commonwealth Nondiscrimination in Employment Policy, page 16) and Appendix B (Commonwealth Nondiscrimination in Service Policy, page 17) of the Intern Manual.
Internship Program Admissions
Briefly describe in narrative form important information to assist potential applicants in assessing their likely fit with your program. This description must be consistent with the program’s policies on intern selection and practicum and academic preparation requirements:
Torrance State Hospital is a public psychiatric hospital operated by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The hospital patient population includes approximately 300 acute and chronic adult psychiatric, mental health-forensic, and sex offender patients. There are three primary programs which operate on campus: 1) The Civil Commitment Program, where patients are treated within several extended care units, 2) The Regional Forensic Psychiatric Center (RFPC), where forensic patients receive treatment and/or competency restoration, and 3) The Sexual Responsibility and Treatment Program (SRTP), where young adults committed under Act 21 (21+) receive services.
The internship is a full-time, yearlong training program that begins in late July/early August and continues through late July/early August of the following year. Each intern completes three four-month rotations across the three different hospital treatment programs: Civil, RFPC, and SRTP. Interns will have the opportunity to work as part of a multidisciplinary team. Primary clinical experiences are in group therapy and individual therapy. Psychological assessment is an important part of the clinical training program and interns complete at least five integrated assessment batteries and several brief screenings. Interns receive weekly individual and group supervision, and attend regular didactic trainings provided by various speakers from within and outside of the facilities.
Torrance State Hospital is committed to providing interns with a variety of supervised training experiences to aid in their transition from doctoral psychology students to professional psychologists. Accordingly, the program emphasizes extensive hands-on clinical training and services.
Does the program require that applicants have received a minimum number of hours of the following at time of application? If Yes, indicate how many:
|Total Direct Contact Intervention Hours
|Yes
|Amount: 500
|Total Direct Contact Assessment Hours
|Yes
|Amount: 50
|Describe any other required minimum criteria used to screen applicants:
|Applicants must be enrolled in doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. Applicants must have completed at least three years of graduate work prior to the start of the internship year.
Financial & Other Benefit Support for Upcoming Training Year1
|Annual Stipend/Salary for Full-time Interns
|35,997
|Annual Stipend/Salary for Half-time Interns
|N/A
Program provides access to medical insurance for intern?
|☑ YES
|☐ NO
|If access to medical insurance is provided:
|Trainee contribution to cost required?
|☑ YES
|☐ NO
|Coverage of family member(s) available?
|☑ YES
|☐ NO
|Coverage of legally married partner available?
|☑ YES
|☐ NO
|Coverage of domestic partner available?
|☑ YES
|☐ NO
|Hours of Annual Paid Personal Time Off (PTO and/or Vacation)
|40 hours per 750 worked
|Hours of Annual Paid Sick Leave
|40 hours per 750 worked
|Other Benefits (please describe):
|Funding for external Trainings
Initial Post-Internship Positions
(Provide an aggregated tall for the preceding three cohorts)
|Cohort Years Beginning: 2023-2025
|Total # of interns who were in the 3 cohorts
|7
Total # of interns who did not seek employment because they returned to their doctoral program/are completing doctoral degree
|0
|Category
|Post-Doctoral Residency
|Employed Position
|Academic teaching
|0
|0
|Community mental health center
|2
|0
|Consortium
|1
|1
|University Counseling Center
|0
|0
|Hospital/Medical Center
|0
|0
|Veterans Affairs Health Care System
|0
|0
|Psychiatric facility
|0
|2
|Correctional facility
|0
|0
|Health maintenance organization
|0
|0
|School district/system
|0
|0
|Independent practice setting
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
[1] Note. Programs are not required by the Commission on Accreditation to provide all benefits listed in this table
Updated: January 26, 2026
Questions?
For further information, please contact the CoA:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Assocation
750 First Street, NE
Washington, D.C. 20002
• Phone: 202-336-5979
• Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Additional Information
Torrance State Hospital
121 Longview Drive
Torrance, PA 15779
For inquiries, please contact:
Cole McCracken, Psy.D.
Psychology Training Director
• Phone: 724-459-4569
• Email: c-cmccrack@pa.gov