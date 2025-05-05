Briefly describe in narrative form important information to assist potential applicants in assessing their likely fit with your program. This description must be consistent with the program’s policies on intern selection and practicum and academic preparation requirements:

Torrance State Hospital is a public psychiatric hospital operated by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The hospital patient population includes approximately 300 acute and chronic adult psychiatric, mental health-forensic, and sex offender patients. There are three primary programs which operate on campus: 1) The Civil Commitment Program, where patients are treated within several extended care units, 2) The Regional Forensic Psychiatric Center (RFPC), where forensic patients receive treatment and/or competency restoration, and 3) The Sexual Responsibility and Treatment Program (SRTP), where young adults committed under Act 21 (21+) receive services. The internship is a full-time, yearlong training program that begins in late July/early August and continues through late July/early August of the following year. Each intern completes three four-month rotations across the three different hospital treatment programs: Civil, RFPC, and SRTP. Interns will have the opportunity to work as part of a multidisciplinary team. Primary clinical experiences are in group therapy and individual therapy. Psychological assessment is an important part of the clinical training program and interns complete at least five integrated assessment batteries and several brief screenings. Interns receive weekly individual and group supervision, and attend regular didactic trainings provided by various speakers from within and outside of the facilities. Torrance State Hospital is committed to providing interns with a variety of supervised training experiences to aid in their transition from doctoral psychology students to professional psychologists. Accordingly, the program emphasizes extensive hands-on clinical training and services.