Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Transportation

    Energy Efficiency and Your Car

    Did you know you may be losing money and wasting energy by putting off maintenance of your car and not driving as smart as you can? 

    According to the Alliance to Save Energy, here is what better car maintenance might save you:

    • Stop ignoring oxygen sensor light: up to 40% 
    • Use recommended oil: 2%
    • Tune up vehicle: 4%
    • Properly inflate tires: 3%
    Automotive Wheel with Tools

    Fuel Efficiency: Maintenance

    Celebrating 35 years with 35 consumer video tips! The Alliance to Save Energy presents information about how fuel efficiency saves you money and energy. In this segment, learn about how a well-maintained car means more money in your pocket.

     And what the Alliance to Save Energy says you may save by driving smarter:

    Wondering about using your A/C vs. open windows? This question is tough, as it depends on the drag coefficient of your car, your engine, and how much you have the A/C cranked up. In a boxy-type vehicle with a lot of drag, windows save energy. At highway speeds, in more streamlined vehicle, you may be better off with A/C.

    For more car maintenance tips, visit Energy Saver Gas.