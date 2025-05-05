Energy Efficiency and Your Car

Did you know you may be losing money and wasting energy by putting off maintenance of your car and not driving as smart as you can?
According to the Alliance to Save Energy, here is what better car maintenance might save you:
- Stop ignoring oxygen sensor light: up to 40%
- Use recommended oil: 2%
- Tune up vehicle: 4%
- Properly inflate tires: 3%
Fuel Efficiency: Maintenance
Celebrating 35 years with 35 consumer video tips! The Alliance to Save Energy presents information about how fuel efficiency saves you money and energy. In this segment, learn about how a well-maintained car means more money in your pocket.
- Lose 100 lbs of something from your car (check your trunk!): 2%
- Avoid aggressive driving: up to 40% Take this quiz from AAA Foundation to see if you may unknowingly be an aggressive driver.
- Every hour of idling (while waiting for your family while running the car): 1 gallon of fuel
- Plan your route ahead of time, and combine errands: savings depends on your trips!
Wondering about using your A/C vs. open windows? This question is tough, as it depends on the drag coefficient of your car, your engine, and how much you have the A/C cranked up. In a boxy-type vehicle with a lot of drag, windows save energy. At highway speeds, in more streamlined vehicle, you may be better off with A/C.
For more car maintenance tips, visit Energy Saver Gas.