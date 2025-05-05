Electricity - Used to fully power plug-in electric vehicles (cars, buses, trains), which are increasingly available. There are also hybrid-electric vehicles that use electricity to boost efficiency through start-stop technology or capturing electrical energy through braking.

Ethanol - Is a substitute for gasoline made from corn and other plant materials. This is generally known as E-10 or 10% ethanol in gasoline. Some vehicles can operate off of an 85% blend of ethanol with gasoline.

Biodiesel - Is a renewable substitute for diesel fuel and can be manufactured from vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled cooking grease. Biodiesel can be blended with petroleum diesel in nearly any percentage for motor vehicles but is also a replacement for heating oil. Pennsylvania currently has a 2% bio content requirement for all on-road diesels sold in Pennsylvania.

Natural gas - Natural gas is a domestically produced gaseous fuel and with Pennsylvania's abundance of natural gas from Marcellus Shale, the use of natural gas can have a significant fuel cost advantages over gasoline and diesel fuel.*

Propane - Is a substitute for gasoline or diesel when paired with propane using engines. It is a readily available gaseous fuel which can be delivered and dispensed easily, especially in rural parts of the state. Propane is widely used for heating and small engine applications including tow motors, lawnmowers, forklifts, vans and buses.*

Hydrogen - Is a potentially emissions- free alternative fuel that can be produced from domestic resources for use in fuel cell vehicles.

* Some engines can switch between gasoline and either propane or natural gas OR operate on a blend.