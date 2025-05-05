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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Home Energy Efficiency and Conservation

    Improving Home Performance

    After you or a professional measures your energy usage, you can either install energy efficiency measures by hiring a professional or do-it-yourself (DIY).

    Before getting started, contact your electric utility to find out if they offer a program to help pay for energy efficiency measures. The Pennsylvania Weatherization Program (WAP) provides energy efficiency measures for low-income residents. Check financial incentives to find out if your electric utility offers a program, if you qualify for WAP, or any other programs apply to you. Or continue below for information on DIY and hiring a professional.

    Do It Yourself

    Did you know the house is a "system" with interdependent components that affect each other as a whole? The system is comprised of air flow, equipment and appliances, climate and occupant behavior. Each home is unique and a one-size-fits-all approach does not exist for improving the energy efficiency of your home.

    EPA’s Energy Star program offers guidance for DIY, including step-by-step videos, calculations for potential savings, and material lists.

    Hire A Professional Contractor

    Check with your electric company to see if they offer any financial incentives for hiring a contractor or a list of recommended contractors.

    The Building Performance Institute is the nation's premier credentialing, quality assurance and standards setting organization for home performance professionals. Visit their website to find a building analyst and a contractor that is certified.

    Residential Energy Service Network (RESNET) is a recognized national standards-making body for building energy efficiency rating and certification systems in the United States. Visit their website to find a home energy rater or contractor.