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    Water Advisory Committees

    ​State Board for Certification of Sewage Enforcement Officers

    Information about the ​State Board for Certification of Sewage Enforcement Officers, including this year's meeting schedule. 

    Meeting information

    The State Board for Certification of Sewage Enforcement Officers (Board) meetings will begin at 10:00 AM in the Rachel Carson State Office Building at 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA. Individuals may attend the meeting in person or remotely. Information on how to join the meeting remotely is noted on the agendas which are published above.

    Individuals interested in attending a meeting in person should contact the Board Secretary, Derrick Shearer, at RA-SEOTrng@pa.gov or 717-772-2186, to make arrangements prior to the date of the meeting. Rachel Carson State Office is a secure building and visitors are required to sign in at the lobby reception desk in order to gain entry to the building.

    Persons in need of accommodations as provided for in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 should contact Derrick Shearer at RA-SEOTrng@pa.gov and 717.772.2186, or through the Pennsylvania Hamilton Relay Service at (800) 654-5984 (TDD users) or (800) 654-5988 (voice users) to discuss how the Department may accommodate their needs.

     

    2026 Meeting Dates

    The meeting dates are as follows:

    • November 18, 2026
    • September 16, 2026
    • July 8, 2026
    • May 13, 2026

    Questions concerning this meeting notice can be directed to RA-seotrng@pa.gov or by telephone at 717-772-2186.

     

    2026 Meeting Handouts

    • November 18, 2026
    • September 16, 2026
    • July 8, 2026
    • May 13, 2026

    Additional Resources

    Contact us

    Call us

    You can call the ​State Board for Certification of Sewage Enforcement Officers at:

    717-772-2186

    Email us

    You can email the ​State Board for Certification of Sewage Enforcement Officers at:

    RA-seotrng@pa.gov