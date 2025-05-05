Previous Years' Meetings

Meetings
November 13, 2025 - Canceled
August 28, 2025 - Canceled
May 29, 2025
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the February 20, 2025 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the February 20, 2025 Meeting (PDF)
February 20, 2025
November 14, 2024
- This meeting was canceled
August 14, 2024
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the May 23, 2024 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the May 23, 2024 Meeting (PDF)
- SDW GP Tank Painting Instructions & Application (PDF)
- SDW GP Tank Painting Authorization (PDF)
- SDW GP Tank Painting Approval (PDF)
May 23, 2024
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the February 14, 2024 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the February 14, 2024 Meeting (PDF)
- Presentation-SDW Labs (PDF)
February 14, 2024
October 26, 2023
- Agenda - October 26, 2023 Meeting (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the April 18, 2023 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the April 18, 2023 Meeting (PDF)
- BSDW Update September 2023 (PDF)
- Draft Proposed 91.33 Amendment Presentation (PDF)
- Draft Proposed 91.33 Amendments Annex A (PDF)
April 18, 2023
October 27, 2022
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the July 14, 2022 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the July 14, 2022 Meeting (PDF)
- Draft Form 1 (PDF)
- Form 2 (Excel)
- Draft Form 3 Instructions (PDF)
July 14, 2022
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the April 21, 2022 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the April 21, 2022 Meeting (PDF)
- PFAS presentation for TAC (PDF)
- Draft Final Annex A PFAS Rule (PDF)
April 21, 2022
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the February 8, 2022 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the February 8, 2022 Meeting (PDF)
- BCW Presentation on TGD1 (PDF)
February 8, 2022
July 29, 2021
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the April 29, 2021 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the April 29, 2021 Meeting (PDF)
- Pre-Draft Proposed PFAS Rule Presentation (PDF)
- Pre-DRAFT Proposed PFAS Rule Annex A (PDF)
- Proposed PFAS Rule Monitoring Summary (PDF)
April 29, 2021
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the January 28, 2021 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the January 28, 2021 Meeting (PDF)
- PRE-DRAFT TGD1 (PDF)
- PRE-DRAFT Forms (PDF)
January 28, 2021
November 10, 2020
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the July 23, 2020 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the July 23, 2020 Meeting (PDF)
- TGD 1_DRAFT (PDF)
July 23, 2020
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the February 26, 2020 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the February 26, 2020 Meeting (PDF)
- TAC Board Bylaws_Pre-Draft Revisions (PDF)
- TGD 1_Draft (PDF)
- TGD 2_Draft (PDF)
February 26, 2020
November 14, 2019
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the August 8, 2019 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the August 8, 2019 Meeting (PDF)
- TGD 1_DRAFT (PDF)
- TGD 3_DRAFT (PDF)
August 8, 2019
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the January 31, 2019 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the January 31, 2019 Meeting (PDF)
- Presentation: Proposed Changes to Water Quality Standard for Manganese (PDF)
- TGD 1_DRAFT (PDF)
- TGD 2_DRAFT (PDF)
- TGD 3_DRAFT (PDF)
- TGD 4_DRAFT (PDF)
- TGD 5_DRAFT (PDF)