The Public Water System Technical Assistance Center Board advises the Department of Environmental Protection on water systems.

It also comments on the following. It affects all public water systems, especially small ones.

Policies

Guidance

Regulations

2026 Meeting Information

November 12, 2026

August 27, 2026 - CANCELLED

May 7, 2026 - In-person meeting (Room 105 Rachel Carson State Office Building) with a virtual option

During the public comment period, members of the public may have up to three minutes to speak. Individuals who wish to provide comments on agenda topics are encouraged to register at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting by contacting Dave Grube (717-705-4733, dagrube@pa.gov). Members of the public who do not register but wish to participate may do so after the registered commenters have spoken.

February 12, 2026 - Physical Meeting (Susquehanna Room, Fish & Boat Commission Headquarters) with a Virtual Option