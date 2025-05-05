The Public Water System Technical Assistance Center Board advises the Department of Environmental Protection on water systems.
It also comments on the following. It affects all public water systems, especially small ones.
- Policies
- Guidance
- Regulations
2026 Meeting Information
November 12, 2026
August 27, 2026 - CANCELLED
May 7, 2026 - In-person meeting (Room 105 Rachel Carson State Office Building) with a virtual option
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of February 12, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
- Revised CCR Rule
- DRAFT General Permit 2
- TGD 1 - Revised DRAFT (PDF)
- TGD 2 - Revised DRAFT (PDF)
- TGD 3 - Presentation (PDF)
- TGD 3- Revised DRAFT (PDF)
- Technical Guidance to be Rescinded
During the public comment period, members of the public may have up to three minutes to speak. Individuals who wish to provide comments on agenda topics are encouraged to register at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting by contacting Dave Grube (717-705-4733, dagrube@pa.gov). Members of the public who do not register but wish to participate may do so after the registered commenters have spoken.
February 12, 2026 - Physical Meeting (Susquehanna Room, Fish & Boat Commission Headquarters) with a Virtual Option
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the May 29, 2025 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the May 29, 2025 Meeting (PDF)
- LCRI Draft Proposed Annex A (PDF)