Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Water Advisory Committees

    ​​​Public Water System Technical Assistance Center (TAC) Board

    Access information about the membership list, upcoming board meetings, bylaws, and previous meetings' information. 

    View the Membership List
    View the Bylaws

    The Public Water System Technical Assistance Center Board advises the Department of Environmental Protection on water systems.

    It also comments on the following. It affects all public water systems, especially small ones.

    • Policies
    • Guidance
    • Regulations 

    2026 Meeting Information 

    November 12, 2026

    August 27, 2026 - CANCELLED

    May 7, 2026 - In-person meeting (Room 105 Rachel Carson State Office Building) with a virtual option

    During the public comment period, members of the public may have up to three minutes to speak. Individuals who wish to provide comments on agenda topics are encouraged to register at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting by contacting Dave Grube (717-705-4733, dagrube@pa.gov). Members of the public who do not register but wish to participate may do so after the registered commenters have spoken.

    February 12, 2026 - Physical Meeting (Susquehanna Room, Fish & Boat Commission Headquarters) with a Virtual Option

     

    Additional Resources