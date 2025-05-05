Board Membership
Lynn Dietrich
PA State Grange
dietrichauctions@comcast.net
Vacant
Agri-Business*
Grant Gulibon - Chair
Pa Farm Bureau
grgulibon@pfb.com
Vacant
Vegetable Producer*
Vacant
PA Farmers Union
Jennifer Reed-Harry - Vice-chair
PennAg Industries Association
jrharry@pennag.com
Amy Brown
PA Association of Conservation Districts
abrown@pacd.org
Matt Royer
Penn State University
mroyer@psu.edu
Tim Peters
USDA, Natural Resources Conservation Service
tim.peters@usda.gov
James Gillis
USDA, Farm Service Agency
james.gillis@usda.gov
Representative Dan Moul-Nathan Clark
Majority Chair-House, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee
nclark@pahousegop.com
Representative Eddie Day Pashinski-Destiny Zeiders
Minority Chair-House, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee
dzeiders@pahouse.net
Senator Elder Vogel Jr– Lily Ott
Majority Chair-Senate, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee
lguthrie@pasen.gov
Senator Judith Schwank-William Evans
Minority Chair-Senate, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee
wgevans@pasenate.com
Jill Whitcomb
PA Department of Environmental Protection
jiwhitcomb@pa.gov
Gregory Hostetter
PA Department of Agriculture
grhostette@pa.gov
Vacant
Dairy Producer*
Vacant
Livestock Producer*
Vacant
Poultry Producer*
Vacant
Fruit Producer*
Vacant
Ornamental Horticulture*
Vacant
Sustainable Agriculture*
Vacant
Grain Producer*
Vacant
Ag. Chemical Manufacturers Representative*
*Appointed by Governor to three -year term.