The board advises the DEP Secretary on agriculture in the Commonwealth. It reviews and comments on the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's policies and rules affecting agriculture.
This includes existing policies and new proposals.
The board welcomes input from non-voting members and the public.
The Agricultural Advisory Board will be begin at 1:00 pm and held at the DEP Southcentral Office, Susquehanna Rooms A/B, on the following dates:
2026 Meeting Dates
- February 5, 2026
- April 2, 2026
- June 4, 2026 - Canceled
- August 6, 2026 - Join the Teams Meeting now, or join by phone, 1-267-332-8737, 280 218 02#
- October 1, 2026
- December 3, 2026
Contact Us
Contact Bob Haines from the Bureau of Clean Water at 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101.