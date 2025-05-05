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    Water Advisory Committees

    Agricultural Advisory Board

    An overview of the Agricultural Advisory Board

    View Bylaws

    The board advises the DEP Secretary on agriculture in the Commonwealth. It reviews and comments on the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's policies and rules affecting agriculture.

    This includes existing policies and new proposals.

    The board welcomes input from non-voting members and the public.

    The Agricultural Advisory Board will be begin at 1:00 pm and held at the DEP Southcentral  Office, Susquehanna Rooms A/B, on the following dates:

    2026 Meeting Dates

     

    Contact Us

    Contact Bob Haines from the Bureau of Clean Water at 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

    Contact Us

    Email us

    You can email us at:

    robhaines@pa.gov

    Call us

    You can call us at:

    7177877565