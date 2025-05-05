Meetings
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
- Draft Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from the April 1, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
- NMED Events February 1, 2026 to August 31, 2026 (PDF)
- MRE Events February 2026 through August 2026 (PDF)
- Annex A Updates (PDF)
Wednesday, April 1, 2026
- Draft Agenda (PDF)
- Final Minutes from February 4, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
- NMED Events August 27, 2025, through January 31, 2026 (PDF)
- MRE Events August 2025 through January 2026 (PDF)
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
October 15, 2025
- Draft Agenda (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the April 30, 2025 Meeting (PDF)
- MRE Events March 2025 through August 2025 (PDF)
- NMED Events April 2025 through August 2025 (PDF)
- Three-Year Regulatory Fee and Program Cost Analysis Report (PDF)
April 30, 2025
October 16, 2024
- Agenda (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the April 17, 2024 Meeting (PDF)
- MRE Events April 2024 through August 2024 (PDF)
- NMED Events April 2024 through August 2024 (PDF)
April 17, 2024
October 19, 2023
- Agenda (PDF)
- Final Minutes of the April 27, 2023 Meeting (PDF)
- MRE Events March 2023 through September 2023 (PDF)
- NMED Events March 2023 through September 2023 (PDF)
April 27, 2023
December 9, 2022
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the March 3, 2022 Meeting (PDF)
- NMED Events February 2022 through November 2022 (PDF)
- MRE Events December 2021 through September 2022 (PDF)
- BRP Information Notice IN 2022-01 (PDF)
- Presentation of Draft Final Form Annex Chapter 218 Fees (PDF)
March 3, 2022
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the June 10, 2021 Meeting (PDF)
- MRE Events June 2021 through January 2022 (PDF)
- NMED Events April 1, 2021 through January 2022 (PDF)
- Review of Radon Technical Guidance Document (PDF)
- Review Radiation Safety Requirements for Non-Healing Arts Radiation Generating Devices Draft Final Annex for Chapters 227a and 228 (PDF)
- Radiation Protection Fee and Program Cost Analysis Report Presentation (PDF)
- Review Radiation Protection Program Regulatory Fee Report and Draft Proposed Annex for Radiation Protection Program Fees (Chapter 218) (PDF)
October 29, 2020
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the RPAC Meeting of July 9, 2020 (PDF)
- NMED Events March 2020 through August 2020 (PDF)
- MRE Events April 2020 through September 2020 (PDF)
- Proposed Changes to Bylaws of the RPAC (PDF)
- Clean Revision of the Pennsylvania Radon Mitigation Standards (PDF)
July 9, 2020
October 10, 2019
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of the RPAC Meeting, February 14, 2019 (PDF)
- Chapter 227 Radiation safety Requirements for Analytical X-Ray Equipment (PDF)
- Part H Radiation Safety Requirements for Non-Healing Arts Radiation Generating Devices (PDF)
- Annex A Chapter 225, 227, 227a and 228 (PDF)
- Radiation Protection Compliance and Enforcement Guidance (PDF)
February 14, 2019
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the RPAC Meeting, April 19, 2018 (PDF)
- Part H Radiation Safety Requirements for Non-Healing Arts Radiation Generating Devices (PDF)
- Radiation Safety Requirements for Analytical X-ray Equipment, X-ray Gauging Equipment, Electron Microscopes and X-ray Calibration Systems (PDF)
- BRP Information Notice 2018-02 (PDF)
- BRP Information Notice 2018-03 (PDF)
- BRP Information Notice 2018-04 (PDF)
April 19, 2018
October 19, 2017
- Agenda (PDF)
- DRAFT Minutes of the RPAC Meeting, April 7, 2016 (PDF)
- Radiological Health revised Annex A (PDF)
- Whole Body Imaging Systems for Non-Medical Use Fact Sheet (PDF)
- NMED and MRE Events November 2016 - March 2017 (PDF)
April 6, 2017
November 17, 2016
- Agenda (PDF)
- DRAFT Minutes of the RPAC Meeting, April 7, 2016 (PDF)
- Radiation Protection Fees Final Annex A (PDF)
- NMED Events July 2015 - April 2016 (PDF)
- BRP Information Notice 2016-02: Security Advisory for Licensees That Possess, Use, Ship, or Receive Risk-Significant Radioactive Materials Near Philadelphia (PDF)
- BRP Information Notice 2016-03: Chapter 218 Fee Increase (PDF)
- BRP Information Notice 2016-04: Chapter 240 Fee Increase and Radon Mitigation Tags (PDF)
- BRP Information Notice 2016-05: Regulatory Requirements for Transfer of Control of Specific Radioactive Materials Licenses (PDF)
April 7, 2016
- Agenda (PDF)
- DRAFT Minutes of the RPAC Meeting, July 23, 2015 (PDF)
- Summation of Changes from the July 23, 2015, RPAC Meeting (PDF)
- Chapter 215. General Provisions: Rights and Responsibilities of the Department (PDF)
- BRP Information Notice 2015-01: Voluntary Security Enhancements for Category 1 and 2 Radioactive Sources (PDF)
- DEP Information Notice 205-02: Quality Assurance Associated with Fluoroscopically Guided Interventions (PDF)
- BRP Information Notice 2015-03: Security Advisory for Licensees that Possess, Use, Ship, or Receive Risk-Significant Radioactive Materials (PDF)
- BRP Information Notice 2016-01: Part 37, Physical Protection of Radioactive Material, Implementation Update (PDF)
July 23, 2015
- Agenda (PDF)
- DRAFT Minutes of the RPAC Meeting, June 4, 2015 (PDF)
- Summation of Changes from the June 4, 2015, RPAC Meeting (PDF)
- Regulatory Revisions, July 2015 (PDF)
June 4, 2015
- Agenda (PDF)
- DRAFT Minutes of the RPAC Meeting, Apr. 2, 2015 (PDF)
- Final Package: June 2015 Revision (PDF)
- Chap. 240: Radon Certification (PDF)
- Timeline for Revisions to Radiological Health Regulations: Chap. 215-240 (PDF)
- Summation of Changes from the April 2, 2015, RPAC Meeting (PDF)
April 2, 2015
- Agenda (PDF)
- DRAFT Minutes of the RPAC Meeting, Dec. 11, 2014 (PDF)
- Summation of Changes from the Dec. 11, 2014, RPAC Meeting (PDF)
- Timeline for Revisions to Radiological Health Regulations, Chaps. 215-240 (PDF)
- April 2015 Regulation Revision Package (PDF)
- Decision Memo for Screening for Lung Cancer with Low Dose Computed Tomography (LDCT) (PDF)
- Screening for Lung Cancer: Clinical Summary of U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation (PDF)
Dec. 11, 2014
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of the Radiation Protection Advisory Committee, Oct. 16, 2014 (PDF)
- Summation of Changes from the Oct. 16, 2014, RPAC Meeting (PDF)
- Timeline for Revisions to Radiological Health Regulations Chapters 215-240 (PDF)
- Timeline for Revisions to Radiological Health Fee Regulations Chapters 218 and 240, Appendix A (PDF)
- Chapter 215: General Provisions (PDF)
Oct. 16, 2014
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of June 12, 2014 (PDF)
- Revision of Oct. 2014, Chapter 215: General Provisions (PDF)
- Comprehensive Revisions to Chapter 240, Radon Regulations (PDF)
- Overview of Proposed Revisions to Fee Schedules in Chapters 215 and 240, Appendix A (PDF)
- Chapter 218: Fees, Appendix A: Fees for Radioactive Material Licenses (PDF)
- Chapter 240: Radon Certification (PDF)
- Summation of Changes from the June 12, 2014, RPAC Meeting (PDF)
- Radiation Protection Program 3-Year Regulatory Fee and Program Cost Analysis Report to the Environmental Quality Board (PDF)
June 12, 2014
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft minutes of the Radiation Protection Advisory Committee Meeting, March 6, 2014 (PDF) (PDF)
- Action Items: Part 37 Regulatory Revisions:
- Regulatory Revisions:
March 6, 2014
Dec. 12, 2013
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of the Apr. 11, 2013, RPAC Meeting (PDF)
- BRP IN 2013-03 (PDF)
- BRP IN 2013-04 (PDF)
- BRP IN 2013-05 (PDF)
- Nuclear Material Event Database-NMED (PDF)
- Regulation Revisions - Chapter 240: Radon Certification (PDF)
- Regulation Revisions - Chapters 215-220 (PDF)
April 11, 2013
- Agenda (PDF)