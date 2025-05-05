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    Mining and Reclamation Advisory Board

    Previous Years' Meetings

    Meeting information from 2006-2025

    Previous Years' Meetings

    Schedule

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting - October 23, 2025

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting - July 24, 2025

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting - April 24, 2025

    Joint MRAB-Aggregate Advisory Board RLT Committee Meeting - February 25, 2025 

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – January 23, 2025

    MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting – January 14, 2025

    Agendas/Handouts for 2022

    MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting – November 16, 2022

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – October 13, 2022

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – July 21, 2022

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 7, 2022

    Aggregate Advisory Board-MRAB Joint RLT Committee Meeting – March 17, 2022

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – February 24, 2022

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – January 20, 2022

     

    Agendas/Handouts for 2021

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – October 21, 2021

    MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting – September 15, 2021

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – July 15, 2021 – Microsoft Teams Only

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 22, 2021 - Skype Only

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – January 21, 2021 - Skype Only

     

    Agendas/Handouts for 2020

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – December 15, 2020 - Skype Only

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – October 22, 2020 - Skype Only

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – October 15, 2020 - Skype Only

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – July 16, 2020 - Skype Only

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – May 18, 2020 - Skype Only

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 2, 2020 - Meeting Changed to Skype Only

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – March 16, 2020 - Meeting Changed to Skype Only

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – January 23, 2020

     

    Agendas/Handouts for 2019

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – October 24, 2019

    MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting – September 25, 2019

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – July 18, 2019

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 25, 2019

    MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting – March 28, 2019

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – January 17, 2019

    Agendas/Handouts for 2018

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – November 14, 2018

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – October 25, 2018

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – October 11, 2018

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – July 19, 2018

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – April 19, 2018

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 19, 2018

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – January 11, 2018

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – January 11, 2018

    Agendas/Handouts for 2017

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – October 19, 2017

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – July 20, 2017

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 6, 2017

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting - March 30, 2017

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting – January 19, 2017

    Agendas/Handouts - 2016

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting (10-20-16)

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting (9-22-16)

    MRAB Meeting (7-21-2016)

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting (6-16-16)

    MRAB Meeting (4-25-2016)

    MRAB Special Meeting (2-23-2016)

    MRAB RLT Committee Meeting (1-21-2016)

    Agendas/Handouts - 2015

    Agendas/Handouts - 2013

    Agendas/Handouts - 2010

    Minutes - 2010

    Agendas/Handouts - 2009

    • July 23, 2009 — (MRAB Board Meeting) — (CANCELED)

    Minutes - 2009