Previous Years' Meetings
Schedule
MRAB Quarterly Meeting - October 23, 2025
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- BMP Update (10-23-2025) (PDF)
- DRAFT MRAB Meeting Minutes (07-24) (PDF)
- Reclamation Fee Report for 2025 (PDF)
- BAMR Update Presentation (10-23-2025) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting - July 24, 2025
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- DRAFT MRAB Meeting Minutes (01-23-2025) (PDF)
- DRAFT MRAB Meeting MInutes (04-24-2025) (PDF)
- BMP Update (07-24-2025) (PDF)
- BAMR Update Presentation (07-24-2025) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting - April 24, 2025
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (01-23-2025) (PDF)
- BMP Update (04-24-2025) (PDF)
- BAMR Update Presentation (04-24-2025) (PDF)
Joint MRAB-Aggregate Advisory Board RLT Committee Meeting - February 25, 2025
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – January 23, 2025
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- BMP Update – January 23, 2025 (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes – October 24, 2024 (PDF)
- RISE PA - January 23, 2025 (PDF)
- BAMR Update Presentation – January 23, 2025 (PDF)
MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting – January 14, 2025
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
Schedule
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – October 24, 2024
- BMP Update (Final) (MRAB Meeting 10-24-2025) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (10-24-2025) (PDF)
- Patrick Webb Presentation (MRAB Meeting - 10-24-2025) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (07-25-2025) (Draft) (PDF)
- MRAB Annual Report (July 2023-June 2024) (Draft)
- Draft Reclamation Fee Report (FY 2024) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – July 25, 2024
- BMP Update (Final) (MRAB Meeting 07-25-2024) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (07-25-2024) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (04-25-2024) (Draft) (PDF)
- Patrick Webb Presentation (MRAB Meeting - 07-25-2024) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 25, 2024
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (04-25-2024) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (01-04-2024) (Draft) (PDF)
- BMP Update (Final) MRAB Meeting 04-25-2024 (PDF)
- Patrick Webb Presentation (MRAB Meeting - 04-25-2024) (PDF)
- BMP Waste Imports to Mine Sites (MRAB Meeting 04-25-2024) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting - January 4, 2024
Agendas/Handouts for 2023
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – November 9, 2023
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (11-09-2023) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (09-14-2023) (Draft) (PDF)
- BMP Update MRAB Meeting 11-09-2023 (Final) (PDF)
- Draft Reclamation Fee Report (FY 2023) (PDF)
- MRAB Anual Report (July 2022-June 2023 Report) (PDF)
- Patrick Webb Presentation (MRAB Meeting - 11-09-2023) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – September 14, 2023
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (09-14-2023) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (04-13-2023) (PDF)
- BMP Update MRAB Meeting 09-14-2023 (Final) (PDF)
- Patrick Webb Presentation (MRAB Meeting - 09-14-2023) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 13, 2023
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (04-13-2023) (PDF)
- BMP Update MRAB Meeting (04-13-2023) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (01-12-2023) (PDF)
- Patrick Webb Presentation (MRAB Meeting - 01-12-2023) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – January 12, 2023
Agendas/Handouts for 2022
MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting – November 16, 2022
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – October 13, 2022
- MRAB Meeting Agenda October 13, 2022 (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes July 21, 2022 (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation - BAMR Update (PDF)
- Full-Time Equivalents in the Office of Active and Abandoned Mine Operations (2010-2021) (PDF)
- BMP Update (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – July 21, 2022
- MRAB Meeting Agenda July 21, 2022 (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes April 7, 2022 (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation - BAMR Update (PDF)
- MRAB Field Trip PowerPoint (PDF)
- SMP Application Reformat (PDF)
- Swoyersville Refuse Pile Community Athletic Area Project Description (PDF)
- BMP Update (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 7, 2022
- MRAB Meeting Agenda April 7, 2022 (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes January 20, 2022 (PDF)
- Bureau of Mining Programs (BMP) Update (PDF)
- 2020 Reclamation and Remining Incentives Report (PDF)
- Liners and Caps TGD (PDF)
- Renewal Draft Layout (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation - BAMR Update (PDF)
Aggregate Advisory Board-MRAB Joint RLT Committee Meeting – March 17, 2022
- Joint AAB MRAB RLT Committee Meeting Agenda March 17, 2022 (PDF)
- Engineering Manual Handout for Joint RLT Committee Meeting (PDF)
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – February 24, 2022
- MRAB RLT Committee Meeting Agenda February 24, 2022 (PDF)
- Liners and Caps TGD (Draft-to-Final Clean Version) (PDF)
- Liners and Caps TGD (Draft-to-Final Red Line Version) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – January 20, 2022
- MRAB Meeting Agenda January 20, 2022 (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) 10-21-2021 (PDF)
- BMP Update January 20, 2022 MRAB Meeting (PDF)
- Chapter 88 and 90 Annex A Final MRAB Meeting-1-20-22 (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation-BAMR Update MRAB Meeting-1-20-2022 (PDF)
- Greg Greenfield Presentation-Proposed 2022 Coal Reclamation Bond Rates January 20, 2022 MRAB Meeting (PDF)
- Kristen Schlauderaff Presentation-Final Mn Water Quailty Standard MRAB Meeting January 20, 2022 (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts for 2021
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – October 21, 2021
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (10-21-2021) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (07-15-2021) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - 10-21-2021) (PDF)
- BMP Update (Final) (MRAB Meeting 10-21-2021) (PDF)
- DRAFT Reclamation Fee Fiscal Year Report - 2021 (PDF)
- MRAB Annual Report (July 2019-June 2020) (PDF)
- MRAB Annual Report (July 2020 - June 2021) (PDF)
- Greg Greenfield Presentation - Proposed 2022 Coal Reclamation Bond Rates (PDF)
MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting – September 15, 2021
- MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting Agenda (09-15-2021) (PDF)
- 2021 Actuarial Study of the Rec Fee O&M Account (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – July 15, 2021 – Microsoft Teams Only
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (07-15-2021) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (04-22-2021) (PDF)
- Aaron Pontzer Presentation - MDMO Sites for MRAB Field Trip (MRAB Meeting - 07-15-2021) (PDF)
- BMP Update (Draft) (MRAB Meeting 07-15-2021) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - 07-15-2022) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation - Proposed 2022 Coal Reclamation Bond Rates (PDF)
- Liners and Caps TGD (Draft with PCA Comments) (MRAB Meeting - 07-15-2021) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 22, 2021 - Skype Only
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (04-22-2021) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (01-21-2021) (PDF)
- Remining TGD (Draft) (MRAB Meeting 04-22-2021) (PDF)
- BMP Update (Final) (MRAB Meeting 04-22-2021) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - 04-22-2021) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – January 21, 2021 - Skype Only
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (01-21-2021) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (10-22-2020) (PDF)
- MRAB Jan 2021 BMP update (Final) (PDF)
- BAMR Update (MRAB Meeting - 01-21-2021)
- 2021 Coal Reclamation Bond Rates January 21, 2021 (PDF)
- Coal Civil Penalties TGD (Final) (PDF)
- 2020 Actuarial Study of the Rec Fee O&M Account (PDF)
- Manganese Water Quality Standard Presentation (PDF)
- GP104 handout (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts for 2020
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – December 15, 2020 - Skype Only
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – October 22, 2020 - Skype Only
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (10-22-2020) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (07-16-2020) (PDF)
- Remining TGD Outline (Draft) (MRAB Meeting - 10-22-2020) (PDF)
- 2021 Preliminary Coal Reclamation Bond Rates (MRAB Meeting 10-22-2020) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting 10-22-2020) (PDF)
- Draft Proposed Revisions to Chapters 88 and 90 (Clean Version) (MRAB Meeting 10-22-2020) (PDF)
- BMP Update (MRAB Meeting 10-22-2020) (PDF)
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – October 15, 2020 - Skype Only
- MRAB RLT Committee Meeting Agenda (10-15-2020) (PDF)
- Draft Proposed Revisions to Chapters 88 and 90 (Clean Version) (MRAB RLT Committee Meeting 10-15-2020) (PDF)
- Draft Proposed Revisions to Chapters 88 and 90 (Marked Version) (MRAB RLT Committee Meeting 10-15-2020) (PDF)
- Engineering Manual (Draft) (MRAB RLT Committee Meetings 10-15-2020 and 10-22-20)
- Liners and Caps TGD (Draft) (MRAB RTL Committee Meeting - 10-15-2020)
- Summary of Liners-Caps TGD Proposed Revisions (MRAB RLT Committee Meeting 10-15-2020)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – July 16, 2020 - Skype Only
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (07-16-2020) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (04-02-2020) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - 07-16-2020) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation - 2021 Preliminary Coal Reclamation Bond Rates (MRAB Meeting - 07-16-2020) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl-Greg Greenfield-Sharon Hill Report (MRAB Meeting 07-16-2020) (PDF)
- Alkaline Addition for Surface Coal Mines TGD (Final Version) (MRAB Meeting - 07-16-2020) (PDF)
- Alkaline Addition TGD Overveiw (MRAB Meeting - 07-16-2020) (PDF)
- Draft Coal Civil Penalties Technical Guidance Document (TGD 562-4180-306) (PDF)
- Draft Proposed Revisions to Chapters 88 and 90 (Clean Version) (MRAB Meeting - 07-16-2020) (PDF)
- Draft Proposed Revisions to Chapters 88 and 90 (Marked Version) (MRAB Meeting - 07-16-2020) (PDF)
- Engineering Manual (Draft) (MRAB Meeting - 07-16-2020) (PDF)
- Liners and Caps TGD (Draft) (MRAB Meeting - 07-16-2020) (PDF)
- Summary of Liners-Caps TGD Proposed Revisions (MRAB Meeting - 07-16-2020) (PDF)
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – May 18, 2020 - Skype Only
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (04-02-2020) (PDF)
- Draft Coal Civil Penalties Technical Guidance Document (PDF)
- Draft Proposed Revisions to the Coal Refuse Regulations (Chapters 88 and 90) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 2, 2020 - Meeting Changed to Skype Only
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (April 2, 2020) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (January 23, 2020) (PDF)
- MRAB Annual Report (July 2018 - June 2019) (PDF)
- MRAB Annual Report - July 2017- June 2018 (Draft) (PDF)
- Water Supply Replacement Regulations - Proposed Annex A (MRAB RLT Committee Meeting - March 16, 2020) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - April 2, 2020) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl-Greg Greenfield-Sharon Hill Report (MRAB Meeting April 2, 2020) (PDF)
- Eric Rosengrant Presentation - MDMO Sites for MRAB Field Trip (MRAB Meeting - April 2, 2020) (PDF)
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – March 16, 2020 - Meeting Changed to Skype Only
- MRAB RLT Committee Meeting Agenda (03-16-2020) (PDF)
- Draft Civil Penalties Technical Guidance Document (MRAB RLT Committee Meeting - March 16, 2020) (PDF)
- Water Supply Replacement Regulations - Draft Final Annex A (MRAB RLT Committee Meeting - March 16, 2020) (PDF)
- Chapter 88 Proposed Revisions (per Act 74 of 2019) (MRAB RLT Committee Meeting - March 16, 2020) (PDF)
- Chapter 90 Proposed Revisions (per Act 74 of 2019) (MRAB RLT Committee Meeting - March 16, 2020) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – January 23, 2020
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (January 23, 2020) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (October 24, 2019) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 23, 2020) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 23, 2020) (Power Point) | (Text Report) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl-Greg Greenfield-Sharon Hill Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 23, 2020) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl-Greg Greenfield-Sharon Hill Report (MRAB Meeting January 23, 2020) (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts for 2019
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – October 24, 2019
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (10-24-19) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (07-18-2019) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 24, 2019) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 24, 2019) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl-Sharon Hill-Greg Greenfield Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 24, 2019) (PDF)
MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting – September 25, 2019
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (09-25-2019) (PDF)
- AML Reclamation Bids - Haul Rates (MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting 09-25-19) (PDF)
- AML Reclamation - Lowest Bid Grading Rate vs 3 Lowest Bids (MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting 09-25-19) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – July 18, 2019
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (July 18, 2019) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (April 25, 2019) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation - Reauthorization of Pennsylvania's AML Program (MRAB Meeting - July 18, 2019) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 18, 2019) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl-Sharon Hill-Greg Greenfield Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 18, 2019) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 18, 2019) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 25, 2019
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (April 25, 2019) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (January 17, 2019) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl-Sharon Hill-Greg Greenfield Presentation (MRAB Meeting - April 25, 2019) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - April 25 2019) (PDF)
- Reclamation and Remining Incentives Report (2018) (Draft) (PDF)
- Pottsville DMO Presentation for MRAB Field Trip (MRAB Meeting - April 25 2019) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Handout - Draft Annex A (MRAB Meeting - April 25 2019) (PDF)
MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting – March 28, 2019
- MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting Agenda (March 28, 2019) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Handout - Process for Determining the Grading Rates for the Bond Rates (MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting March 28, 2019) (PDF)
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – January 17, 2019
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (January 17, 2019) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (10-25-18) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 17 2019) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 17 2019) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 17, 2019) (PDF)
- Gregory McBee West Newton-Banning Mine Reclamation Proposal Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 17 2019) (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts for 2018
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – November 14, 2018
- MRAB RLT Committee Meeting Agenda (November 14, 2018) (PDF)
- Draft Reclamation Fee Fiscal Year Report (2017-2018) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – October 25, 2018
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (October 25, 2018) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (07-19-18) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 2018) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation - PA Bulletin Notice (MRAB Meeting - October 2018) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 2018) (PDF)
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – October 11, 2018
- MRAB RLT Committee Meeting Agenda (October 11, 2018) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (07-19-18) (PDF)
- Chapter 87 Annex A (Water Supply Replacement Regulations) (PDF)
- Chapter 88 Annex A (Water Supply Replacement Regulations) (PDF)
- Chapter 89 and Chapter 90 Annex A (Water Supply Replacement Regulations) (PDF)
- Outline of Changes to Chapters 87-90 (Water Supply Replacement Regulations) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – July 19, 2018
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (July 19, 2018) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 2018) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 2018) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (04-19-18) (PDF)
- Permit Decision Gurarantee Results (2016 and 2017) (PDF)
- Sharon Hill Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 2018) (PDF)
- Water Supply Replacement Regulations (Chapter 87 - Final) (MRAB Meeting - July 2018) (PDF)
- Water Supply Replacement Regulations (Chapter 88 - Final) (MRAB Meeting - July 2018) (PDF)
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – April 19, 2018
- MRAB RLT Committee Meeting Agenda (April 19, 2018) (PDF)
- Water Supply Replacement Regulations (Chapter 87 - Changes Shown) (PDF)
- Water Supply Replacement Regulations (Chapter 87 - Clean Copy) (PDF)
- Water Supply Replacement Regulations (Chapter 88 - Changes Shown) (PDF)
- Water Supply Replacement Regulations (Chapter 88 - Clean Copy) (PDF)
- Water Supply Replacement Regulations (SMCRA) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 19, 2018
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (April 19, 2018) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (January 11, 2018) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - April 2018) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - April 2018) (PDF)
- Reclamation and Remining Incentives Report 2017 (Draft) (PDF)
- New Stanton DMO AMD Treatment Presentation (MRAB Meeting - April 2018) (PDF)
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting – January 11, 2018
- MRAB RLT Committee Meeting Agenda (January 11, 2018) (PDF)
- MRAB Discussion Paper - Water Supply Replacement Regulations (Sharon Hill) (PDF)
- Timbering Analysis Document (Revised) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – January 11, 2018
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (January 11, 2018) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (10-19-17) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 2018).pdf
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 2018) (PDF)
- Proposed Technical Guidance Document - Remining (Sharon Hill) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation Old (MRAB Meeting - January 2018) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 2018) (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts for 2017
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – October 19, 2017
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (10-19-17) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (4-6-17) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (7-20-17) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 2017) (PDF)
- Sharon Hill Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 2017) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 2017) (PDF)
- MRAB Draft Annual Report (July 2009 - June 2010 (PDF)
- MRAB Draft Annual Report (July 2010 - June 2011) (PDF)
- MRAB Annual Report - July 2012 - June 2013 (Draft) (PDF)
- MRAB Annual Report (July 2016 - June 2017) (Draft) (PDF)
- Abbey Cadden Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 2017) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – July 20, 2017
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (7-20-17) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes Draft (4-6-17) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 2017) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 2017) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – April 6, 2017
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (4-16-17) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes Draft (1-19-17) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - April 2017) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation on PDG (MRAB Meeting - April 2017) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - April 2017) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - April 2017) (PDF)
- Chris Yeakle Presentation - Knox DMO Field Trip for MRAB (MRAB Meeting) (PDF)
- Draft 2016 Reclamation and Remining Incentive Report (Dan and Eric Updates) (PDF)
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting - March 30, 2017
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (3-30-2017) (PDF)
- Working Draft of Program Consistency Regulations March 2017 (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting – January 19, 2017
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (1-19-17) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes Draft (10-20-16) (PDF)
- MRAB Annual Report - July 2012 - June 2013 (Draft) (PDF)
- MRAB Draft Annual Report (July 2010 - June 2011) (PDF)
- MRAB Draft Annual Report (July 2009 - June 2010) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 2017) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 2017) (PDF) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 2017) (PDF)
- Sharon Hill Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 2017) (PPT)
Agendas/Handouts - 2016
MRAB Quarterly Meeting (10-20-16)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (10-20-16)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (7-21-16)
- Bill Allen Presentation (October 2016 MRAB Meeting)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 2016) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (October 2016 MRAB Meeting)
- Chris Yeakle Presentation - Remining Financial Guarantees (MRAB Meeting 7-21-16)
- MRAB Coal Fees Letter (PDF)
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting (9-22-16)
MRAB Meeting (7-21-2016)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (7-21-16) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (4-25-16) (PDF)
- Proposed Incentives to Offset Administrative Fee (PDF)
- Final Chapter 210 and 211 Regulations (July 2016 MRAB Meeting) (PDF)
- PA Travel Document - Exemption Certificate (PDF)
- Travel Document - Declaration of Missing Receipt (PDF)
- Travel Document - Ground Travel Worksheet (Excel)
- Travel Document - Privately Owned Vehicle Mileage Reimbursement Rates (PDF)
- Travel Document - Travel Expense Voucher Form (Excel)
- Bill Allen Presentation (July 2016 MRAB Meeting) (PowerPoint)
- OSM Program Consistency Concepts - Bill Allen (July 2016 MRAB Meeting) (PowerPoint)
- Changes to Chapters 2010 and 211 - Bill Allen (July 2016 MRAB Meeting) (PowerPoint)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 2016) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (July 2016 MRAB Meeting) (PowerPoint)
- Chris Yeakle Presentation - Remining Financial Guarantees (MRAB Meeting 7-21-16) (PDF)
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting (6-16-16)
- MRAB Coal Fees Rulemaking Recommendations Letter (3-1-16) (PDF)
- DRAFT Proposed Annex for MRAB Review – April 2016 (PDF)
MRAB Meeting (4-25-2016)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (4-25-16) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (1-21-16) (PDF)
- Proposed Technical Guidance Revision (Pre-Application Review) (PDF)
- DRAFT Proposed Annex for MRAB Review – April 2016 (PDF)
- Sharon Hill Presentation (MRAB Meeting – April 2016) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting – April 2016) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting – April 2016) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting – April 2016) (PDF)
- Reclamation and Remining Incentives Report (2015) (PDF)
- Flight 93 AMD Treatment Facility Presentation (MRAB Meeting – April 2016) (PDF)
MRAB Special Meeting (2-23-2016)
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- Preliminary Draft Proposed Annex for Discussion – Coal Mining Program Fees (PDF)
MRAB RLT Committee Meeting (1-21-2016)
- Federal Register, March 26, 2013 (PDF)
- Fee Calculation for Full Funding (PDF)
- Fiscal Year 2014-2015 Authorizations Count (PDF)
- Mining Authorizations (PDF)
- RLT Committee – Coal Fees Background and Data (PDF)
- OSM Title V Grants 2004-2014 (PDF)
- Other State's Coal Permit Fees (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (January 21, 2016) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Draft) (10-22-15) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (January 2016 MRAB Meeting) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 2016) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (January 2016 MRAB Meeting) (PDF)
- Remining Requirements - Revised (Annex A) (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts - 2015
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (1-22-15) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (10-23-14) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 22, 2015) (PowerPoint)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 22,2015) (PowerPoint)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 22, 2015) (PDF)
- MRAB Draft Annual Report July 2010 - June 2011 (PDF)
- MRAB Draft Annual Report July 2012 - June 2013 (PDF)
- Revised Annex A - Act 157 Incorporation into Selected PA Mining Regulations (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (4-23-15) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (1-22-15) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - April 23, 2015)(PowerPoint)
- Coal Program Cost Analysis (PDF)
- Proposed Blasting Regulation Changes (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - April 23, 2015) (PowerPoint)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - April 23, 2015) (PDF)
- MRAB Draft Annual Report July 2010 - June 2011 (PDF)
- MRAB Draft Annual Report July 2012 - June 2013 (PDF)
- Big Run UFM (PDF)
- Draft 2014 Reclamation and Remining Incentives Report (PDF)
- July 2015 MRAB Field Trip Presentation (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (7-9-15) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (4-23-15) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 9, 2015) (PowerPoint)
- Bill Allen Presentation on Coal Mining Fees (PowerPoint)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 9, 2015) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 9, 2015) (PowerPoint)
- Coal Fee Revenues (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (10-22-15) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (Final) (7-9-15) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 22, 2015) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 2015) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 22, 2015) (PDF)
- Clean Power Plan Presentation (MRAB Meeting 10-22-2015) (PDF)
- Reclamation Fee Report Comments (FY 2015) (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts - 2014
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (10-23-14) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (7-17-14) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (4-24-14) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 2014) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 2014) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - October 2014) (PDF)
- Reclamation Fee Report (Draft) for FY 2014 (PDF)
- Remining Regulations - Chapter 87 Chapter 88 (Subchapter G) and Chapter 90 (Subchapter F) (MRAB Meeting- September 2014) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (7-17-14) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (4-24-14) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (1-9-14) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 2014) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 2014) (PDF)
- Moshannon AMD Treatment Facilities Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 2014) (PDF)
- Reclamation and Remining Incentive Report - draft 2013 (MRAB Meeting - January 2014) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (1-9-14) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (10-24-13) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 2014) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 2014) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - January 2014) (PDF)
- Technical Guidance Document Summary - Guidelines for Beneficial Use of Coal Ash at Mine Sites (MRAB Meeting - January 2014) (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts - 2013
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (10-24-13) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (7-11-13) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes (4-25-13) (PDF)
- Act 95 Draft Regulatory Language (MRAB Meeting - July 2013) (PDF)
- Act 157 Draft Language (MRAB Meeting - July 2013) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation - US EPA Remining Statistical Methods (MRAB Meeting - July 2013) (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 2013) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 2013) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - July 2013 (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (4-25-13) (PDF)
- 2012 Reclamation and Remining Incentive Report (Draft) - MRAB Meeting - Apr 2013 (PDF)
- Bill Allen Presentation (MRAB Meeting - Apr 2013) (PDF)
- Brian Bradley Presentation (MRAB Meeting - April 2013) (PDF)
- Bruce Carl Presentation (MRAB Meeting - Apr 2013) (PDF)
- MRAB_Meeting_Minutes_Revised_1-10-13 (PDF)
- St Michaels AMD Water Treatment Project (MRAB Meeting - Apr 2013) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Agenda (1-10-13) (PDF)
- BAMR Status Report (MRAB Meeting - January 2013) (PDF)
- MRAB Draft Annual Report (July 2009 - June 2010) (PDF)
- MRAB Draft Annual Report (July 2010 - June 2011) (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting Minutes 10-25-12 (Revised) (PDF)
- MRAB PP Presentation 1 (MRAB Meeting - Jan 2013) (PDF)
- MRAB PP Presentation 2 (MRAB Meeting - Jan 2013) (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts - 2012
- October 25, 2012 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- Draft July 12, 2012 Minutes (PDF)
- Draft Permit Coordination Policy 08-22-2012 (PDF)
- Draft Permit Review Process and Permit Decision Guarantee (PDF)
- Reclamation Fee Fiscal-year Report 2012 (PDF)
- BAMR MRAB Meeting 10-25-2012 BAMR Completed, Active and Future Construction Project (PDF)
- Federal SMCRA (Baucus) Amendment Briefing (PDF)
- PennFuture Comment (PDF)
- MRAB PowerPoint October Bond Rate October 2012 (PDF)
- RLT PowerPoint October 25, 2012 (PDF)
- Updated MRAB PowerPoints October 25, 2012 (PDF)
- July 12, 2012 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- Draft May 15, 2012 Minutes (PDF)
- Draft April 26, 2012 Minutes (PDF)
- Draft 2011 Reclamation and Remining Incentive Report (PDF)
- Draft Conventional Bonding for Land Reclamation - Coal (PDF)
- July 2012 Powerpoint Presentation (PDF)
- 2013 Bond Rate Guidelines for the Calculation of Land Reclamation Bonds (PDF)
- May 15, 2012 — (Special MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- April 26, 2012 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts - 2011
- October 27, 2011 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- July 14, 2011 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- April 28, 2011 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts - 2010
- October 28, 2010 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- September 7, 2010 — (Special Meeting) (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Notice of Final Rulemaking (PDF)
- April 22, 2010 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- March 15, 2010 — (Regulation, Legislation and Technical Committee Meeting)
- January 7, 2010 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
Minutes - 2010
Agendas/Handouts - 2009
- December 14, 2009 — (Regulation, Legislation and Technical Committee Meeting)
- 10:00 a.m. — 10th Floor Conference Room of the Rachel Carson State Office Building
- MRAB Committee PowerPoint presentation (PDF)
- Personnel Backup (PDF)
- 5 Year AE Expenses (PDF)
- MCMauths Spreadsheet (PDF)
- OSM Grant - Other Category (PDF)
- Tax Fee Structure By State (PDF)
- COALEX State Comparison Report (PDF)
- November 20, 2009 — (Regulation, Legislation and Technical Committee Meeting)
- MRAB Committee PowerPoint presentation (PDF)
- 2004 Nationwide Fee Survey (PDF)
- Florida Fees (PDF)
- 2009 Coal Fees (PDF)
- DMO Workload (PDF)
- October 22, 2009 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- Draft April 23, 2009 Minutes — (Full Board) (PDF)
- Salazar Announces Guidelines to Protect Endangered Indiana Bat (PDF)
- Range-wide Indiana bat Protection and Enhancement Plan Guidelines (PDF)
- Draft Questions and Answers on Indiana Bat Guidelines (PDF)
- Draft Annex A - RFG, OSM and Permit Fees (PDF)
- MRAB PowerPoint Presentation (PDF)
- Bat PowerPoint Presentation (PDF)
- Chapter 95 Proposed Rulemaking Powerpoint Presentation (PDF)
- July 23, 2009 — (MRAB Board Meeting) — (CANCELED)
- April 23, 2009 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- Draft January 21, 2009 Minutes — (Full Board) (PDF)
- Draft Proposed Chapter 290 SWAC summary (PDF)
- Draft Proposed Chapters 287 and 290 (PDF)
- Draft 2008 Reclamation and Remining Incentives Report (PDF)
- MRAB Letter Regarding ABS (PDF)
- MRAB Letter Regarding OSM Emergency Funding (PDF)
- MRAB Correspondence (PDF)
- BAMR Projects Schedule (PDF)
- January 21, 2009 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
Minutes - 2009
- October 22, 2009 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- July 23, 2009 — No Meeting
- April 23, 2009 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- January 21, 2009 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts - 2008
- October 23, 2008 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- April 24, 2008 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- January 10, 2008 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
Minutes - 2008
- October 23, 2008 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- July 24, 2008 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- April 24, 2008 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- January 10, 2008 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts - 2007
- November 29, 2007 — (MRAB Special Meeting) (PDF)
- October 25, 2007 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- July 12, 2007 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- Draft April 07 Minutes — (Full Board) (PDF)
- BAMR Projects Schedule (Excel)
- Members Invite (PDF)
- April 26, 2007 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- January 25, 2007 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
Minutes - 2007
- November 29, 2007 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- October 25, 2007 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- October 12, 2007 — (Regulation, Legislation and Technical Committee Meeting) (PDF)
- July 12, 2007 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- April 26, 2007 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- January 25, 2007 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
Agendas/Handouts - 2006
- October 26, 2006 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- July 12, 2006 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- April 27, 2006 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (PDF)
- Draft MRAB Reclamation Funding Letter (PDF)
- Managing Coal Combustion Residues in Mines (PDF)
- MRAB 2004/2005 Annual Report (PDF)
- Remining Incentive Report 2005 (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of January 5 Meeting - (Full Board) (PDF)
- Draft Minutes of October 27 Meeting —(Full Board) (Word)
- BAMR Projects/Status Report (Excel)
- January 5, 2006 — (MRAB Board Meeting) (Word)
Minutes - 2006
Agendas/Handouts - 2005
- October 27, 2005 MRAB Board Meeting (PDF)
- August 15, 2005 MRAB Board Meeting (PDF)
- Minutes of April 28 Meeting (PDF)
- Proposed Preamble (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting (PDF)
- April 28, 2005 MRAB Board Meeting (PDF)
- January 6, 2005 MRAB Board Meeting (PDF)
- October 27 MRAB Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- October 27, 2004 Reclamation Minutes (PDF)
- January 6, 2005 RLT Meeting (PDF)
- Annual Calcsy Bond Recieved Summary (PDF)
- Authorizations Recieved Yearly Summary (PDF)
- Assigned Complaints and Investigations Summary (PDF)
- Recieved Completion Reports Summary (PDF)
- Inspections Reports Summary (PDF)
- Project Type Definitions Legend Sheet (PDF)
- Samples Collected Yearly Summary (PDF)
- MRAB Meeting (PDF)