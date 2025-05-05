The Mining and Reclamation Advisory Board was created to assist the Secretary of DEP with disbursement of funds for the purposes provided by the Pennsylvania Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act and to advise the Secretary on all matters pertaining to surface coal mining and reclamation which shall include, but not be limited to, experimental practices, alternate methods of backfilling, selection of reclamation projects, alternate reclamation methods, obligations for pre-existing pollution liability, alteration of reclamation loans, reclamation fees and bonding rates and methods.
The board is comprised of three coal operators, four public members from the Citizens Advisory Council, and four members of the General Assembly.
Contact Us
For general inquiries, or for board members/alternates to request agenda items, please contact us at RA-EPMiningAdvisory@pa.gov.
2026 Meetings
Schedule for 2026
MRAB Quarterly Meeting - July 23, 2026
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- MRAB Draft Meeting Minutes (April 23, 2026) (PDF)
- BMP Update (July 23, 2026) (PDF)
- BAMR Update (July 23, 2026) (PDF)
- Draft Bituminous Surface Mine Permit Application Framework (PDF)
- EJ Policy Presentation (PDF)
Microsoft Teams
Join the meeting now
Meeting ID: 223 590 235 363 99
Passcode: zh3nb2gv
Dial in by phone
+1 267-332-8737
Phone conference ID: 723 087 670#
MRAB Quarterly Meeting - April 23, 2026
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- MRAB Draft Meeting Minutes (January 22, 2026) (PDF)
- BMP Update (April 23, 2026) (PDF)
- BAMR Update (April 23, 2026) (PDF)
MRAB Quarterly Meeting - January 22, 2026
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- MRAB Draft Meeting Minutes (October 23, 2025) (PDF)
- BMP Update (January 22, 2026) (PDF)
- BAMR Update (January 22, 2026) (PDF)
- MRAB Annual Report (July 2024 - June 2025) (PDF)
- BAMR Abandoned Mine Land Funding Summary (PDF)
- Mining Permit Application Modernizatin Plan (PDF)
- Bond Rate Guidelines Presentation (PDF)
MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting - January 13, 2026
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)