The Mining and Reclamation Advisory Board was created to assist the Secretary of DEP with disbursement of funds for the purposes provided by the Pennsylvania Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act and to advise the Secretary on all matters pertaining to surface coal mining and reclamation which shall include, but not be limited to, experimental practices, alternate methods of backfilling, selection of reclamation projects, alternate reclamation methods, obligations for pre-existing pollution liability, alteration of reclamation loans, reclamation fees and bonding rates and methods.

The board is comprised of three coal operators, four public members from the Citizens Advisory Council, and four members of the General Assembly.