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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    The Mining and Reclamation Advisory Board was created to assist the Secretary of DEP with disbursement of funds for the purposes provided by the Pennsylvania Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act and to advise the Secretary on all matters pertaining to surface coal mining and reclamation which shall include, but not be limited to, experimental practices, alternate methods of backfilling, selection of reclamation projects, alternate reclamation methods, obligations for pre-existing pollution liability, alteration of reclamation loans, reclamation fees and bonding rates and methods.

    The board is comprised of three coal operators, four public members from the Citizens Advisory Council, and four members of the General Assembly.

    Contact Us

    For general inquiries, or for board members/alternates to request agenda items, please contact us at RA-EPMiningAdvisory@pa.gov.

    2026 Meetings

    Schedule for 2026

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting - July 23, 2026

    Microsoft Teams
    Join the meeting now
    Meeting ID: 223 590 235 363 99
    Passcode: zh3nb2gv

    Dial in by phone
    +1 267-332-8737
    Phone conference ID: 723 087 670#

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting - April 23, 2026

    MRAB Quarterly Meeting - January 22, 2026

    MRAB Reclamation Committee Meeting - January 13, 2026