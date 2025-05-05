Diesel-Powered Equipment Technical Advisory Committee

Technical Advisory Committee on Diesel-Powered Equipment
The Bituminous Coal Mine Safety Act authorizes a committee on diesel equipment. Its tasks are to:
- Advise the Department of Environmental Protection on diesel equipment.
- Evaluate alternative technologies to meet diesel equipment requirements.
- Provide technical assistance to operators on diesel technologies.
- Investigate the implementation of diesel-powered equipment.
- Train on diesel equipment emissions control and testing.
The governor appoints two members to the committee for a three-year term. One member represents coal operators (Pennsylvania Coal Association). One represents working miners (United Mine Workers of America).
|Current Membership
|Ron Bowersox
|United Mine Workers of America
|David A. Carter Jr.
|Pennsylvania Coal Alliance Appointment
Additonal information:
Typographical Error in Section 419(A) (PDF)
2026 Meeting Information
October 14, 2026 Meeting
July 8, 2026 Meeting
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes From April 8, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
April 8, 2026 Meeting
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from January 14, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
January 14, 2026 Meeting
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from October 8, 2025 Meeting (PDF)