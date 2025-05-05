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    Mining Advisory Committees

    Diesel-Powered Equipment Technical Advisory Committee

    Learn about the advisory committee, and access information about this year's meeting schedule. You can also find information on previous year's meetings and recommendations.

    View the Bylaws

    Technical Advisory Committee on Diesel-Powered Equipment

    The Bituminous Coal Mine Safety Act authorizes a committee on diesel equipment. Its tasks are to:

    • Advise the Department of Environmental Protection on diesel equipment.
    • Evaluate alternative technologies to meet diesel equipment requirements.
    • Provide technical assistance to operators on diesel technologies.
    • Investigate the implementation of diesel-powered equipment.
    • Train on diesel equipment emissions control and testing.

    The governor appoints two members to the committee for a three-year term. One member represents coal operators (Pennsylvania Coal Association). One represents working miners (United Mine Workers of America).

     

    Current Membership 
    Ron BowersoxUnited Mine Workers of America
    David A. Carter Jr.Pennsylvania Coal Alliance Appointment

     

    Additonal information:

    Typographical Error in Section 419(A) (PDF)

     

    2026 Meeting Information

    October 14, 2026 Meeting

    July 8, 2026 Meeting

    April 8, 2026 Meeting

    January 14, 2026 Meeting