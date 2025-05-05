Previous Years' Meetings

Meetings
December 3, 2025 - Canceled
September 3, 2025
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of March 5, 2025 (PDF)
- Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest (PDF)
June 11, 2025 - Canceled
March 5, 2025
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of September 4, 2024 Meeting (PDF)
December 4, 2024 - Canceled
September 04, 2024
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of April 24, 2024 (PDF)
June 5, 2024 - Canceled
April 24, 2024
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of September 20, 2023 (PDF)
- CONSOL Energy Presentation (PDF)
March 6, 2024
- Rescheduled to April 24, 2024
December 7, 2023 - Canceled
September 20, 2023
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of June 8, 2023 (PDF)
June 8, 2023
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of June 15, 2022 (PDF)
- Apprentice Miner Certification Plan (PDF)
March 16, 2023 - Canceled
December 7, 2022 - Canceled
September 6, 2022 - Canceled
June 15, 2022
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of March 2, 2022 (PDF)
- Final Rulemaking: Regulatory Amendments for E-Cigarettes
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Comment Response Document (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
June 9, 2022
- Rescheduled to June 15, 2022
March 2, 2022
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of June 1, 2021 (PDF)
- Longwall Cable Splicing Specifications (PDF)
December 7, 2021 - Canceled
September 7, 2021 - Canceled
June 1, 2021
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of September 1, 2020 (PDF)
March 2, 2021 - Canceled
December 8, 2020 - Canceled
September 1, 2020
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of December 10, 2019 (PDF)
- Proposed Rulemaking: E-Cigarettes (25 Pa. Code Chapter 208)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
July 28, 2020 - Canceled
June 9, 2020 - Canceled
March 10, 2020 - Canceled
December 10, 2019
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of June 11, 2019 (PDF)
- Draft Annex A – E-Cigs (PDF)
September 3, 2019 - Canceled
June 11, 2019
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of March 5, 2019 (PDF)
- E-Cigarette Draft Regulatory Language for Discussion (PDF)
June 4, 2019
- Rescheduled to June 11, 2019
March 5, 2019
December 4, 2018 - Canceled
September 4, 2018
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of March 6, 2018 (PDF)
- EMT/EMR Legislation (Act 16 of 2018) (PDF)
- Miner Certification Plan Proposal (PDF)
- PCA Draft Proposal – Reportable Accidents (PDF)
June 5, 2018 - Canceled
March 6, 2018
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of September 5, 2017 (PDF)
December 5, 2017 - Canceled
September 5, 2017
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of March 7, 2017 (PDF)
- Final Rulemaking: Sensitive Ground Fault (25 Pa. Code Chapter 208)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
June 6, 2017 - Canceled
March 7, 2017
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of December 13, 2016 (PDF)
December 13, 2016
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of September 13, 2016 (PDF)
- Final Rulemaking: Proximity Detection Systems (25 Pa. Code Chapter 208)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Order (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- Reportable Accidents Information
September 13, 2016
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of July 7, 2016 (PDF)
- Proposed Rulemaking: Sensitive Ground Fault (25 Pa. Code Chapter 208)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
July 7, 2016
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of March 23, 2016 (PDF)
- Sensitive Ground Fault Regulation
June 4, 2016
- Rescheduled to July 7, 2016
March 23, 2016
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of December 8, 2015 (PDF)
- Performance-Based Cable Safety Requirements
December 8, 2015
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of September 8, 2015 (PDF)
- Proposed Rulemaking: Proximity Detection Systems (25 Pa. Code Chapter 208)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Annex (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- Emergency Medical Response/Emergency Medical Technician Information
- Performance-Based Cable Safety Requirements
September 8, 2015
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of June 23, 2015 (PDF)
- Draft Proposed Regulation: Proximity Rule (25 Pa. Code Chapter 208)
- Draft Proposed Annex (PDF)
June 23, 2015
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of March 10, 2015 (PDF)
- Final Rulemaking: Standards for Surface Facilities (25 Pa. Code Chapter 208)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Order (PDF)
- Annex (PDF)
- Comment/Response Document (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- Performance-Based Cable Safety Requirements
- Potential Future Regulations
March 10, 2015
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of September 25, 2014 (PDF)
- Standards for Surface Facilities
- Performance-Based Cable Safety Requirements
- MSHA Proximity Rule
- MSHA Proximity Rule (PDF)
- Regulatory Review Process
September 25, 2014
- Meeting Agenda 9-25-2014 (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes 9-25-2014 (PDF)
- EMT for Mining (PDF)
- Standards for Surface Facilities Highlights (PDF)
June 10, 2014
- Meeting Agenda 6-10-2014 (PDF)
- Proposed rulemaking: Standards for Surface Facilities
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- Board Meeting Minutes 6-10-2014 (PDF)
March 11, 2014
- Meeting Agenda 3-11-2014 (PDF)
- Final Rulemaking: Requirements for High-Voltage Continuous Mining Machines
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- Draft Annex: Standards for Surface Facilities
- Draft Annex A (PDF)
- Surface Regulations Subcommittee Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Board Meeting Minutes 3-11-2014 (PDF)
December 10, 2013 - Canceled
September 17, 2013
- Meeting Agenda September 17, 2013 (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes September 17, 2013 (PDF)
- Final Rulemaking: Maintenance of Incombustible Content of Rock Dust
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Order (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Rock Dust Final Comment and Response (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- Electrical Task Force-Recommendation to Enhance the Safety of Underground Cables
June 26, 2013
- Meeting Agenda June 26, 2013 (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes June 26, 2013 (PDF)
- UMWA Comments – Proposed Rulemaking: Maintenance of Incombustible Content of Rock Dust
- Proposed Regulations: Requirements For High-Voltage Continuous Mining Machines
- Requirements For High-Voltage Continuous Mining Machines - Annex A (PDF)
- Requirements For High-Voltage Continuous Mining Machines - Executive Summary (PDF)
- Requirements For High-Voltage Continuous Mining Machines - Preamble (PDF)
- Requirements For High-Voltage Continuous Mining Machines - Regulatory Analysis Form
- Draft Regulations: BCMSA, Section 106.4, Standards for Surface Facilities
- Cable Study
- Cable Study (PDF)
March 26, 2013
- Meeting Agenda March 26, 2013 (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes March 26, 2013 (PDF)
- Proposed Rulemaking-Maintenance of Incombustible Content of Rock Dust
- RockDust Executive Summary (PDF)
- Rock Dust Preamble (PDF)
- Rock Dust Annex A (PDF)
- Rock Dust Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- Draft Regulations: BCMSA, Section 106.4, Standards for Surface Facilities
- Cable study
December 11, 2012
- Meeting Agenda December 11, 2012 (PDF)
- Proposed Rulemaking-Maintenance of Incombustible Content of Rock Dust
- Rock Dust Executive Summary (PDF)
- Rock Dust Preamble (PDF)
- Rock Dust Annex A (PDF)
- Rock Dust Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- Draft Regulations: BCMSA, Section 106.4, Standards for Surface Facilities
- PCA Cable Study Report March 2012 (PDF)
August 2, 2012
- Meeting Agenda August 2, 2012 (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes August 2, 2012 (PDF)
- AED Final Rulemaking Executive Summary (PDF)
- AED Final Rulemaking Comment Response Document (PDF)
- AED Final Rulemaking Annex A (PDF)
- Draft PA Reg Conforming to 30 CFR 75-403 (PDF)
- Annex A Proposed Rulemaking Surface Safety Standards Draft (PDF)
- AED Final Rulemaking RAF (PDF)
- AED Final Rulemaking Order (PDF)
- PCA Cable Study Report March 2012 (PDF)
March 27, 2012
December 13, 2011
September 13, 2011
- Meeting Agenda September 13, 2011 (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes September 13, 2011 (PDF)
- Mine Safety Regs Ch 208 Order Revised March 29, 2011-REVISED MT (PDF)
June 14, 2011
- Meeting Agenda June 14, 2011 (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes June 14, 2011 (PDF)
- Mine Safety Regs Ch 208 Cmt Response Revised March 30, 2011-MT REVISED (PDF)
- Mine Safety Regs Ch 208 Order Revised March 29, 2011-REVISED MT (PDF)
- Mine Safety Regs Ch 208 Annex A Final Rulemaking Revised March 29, 2011-MT REVISED (PDF)
- Coal Mine Safety Executive Summary - MT Revised (PDF)
April 14th, 2011 - Canceled
December 15, 2010
- Meeting Agenda December 15, 2010 (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes December 15, 2010 (PDF)
- Proximity Detector December 15, 2010 (PDF)
October 26, 2010
- Meeting Agenda October 26, 2010 (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes October 26, 2010 (PDF)
- Annex A AED (PDF)
- Annex A Reportable Accidents August 10, 2010 (PDF)
- Executive Summary Reportable Accidents August 10, 2010 (PDF)
- Executive Summary AED (PDF)
- Preamble AED (PDF)
- Preamble Reportable Accidents August 10, 2010 (PDF)
June 23, 2010 - Canceled
April 8, 2010
- Meeting Agenda April 8, 2010 (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes April 8, 2010 (PDF)
- Annex A: Proposed (PDF)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Petition Process (PDF)
March 17, 2010
January 27, 2010
- Meeting Agenda January 27, 2010 (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes January 27, 2010 (PDF)
- Annex A: Proposed (PDF)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
September 9, 2009
June 3, 2009
- Meeting Agenda June 3, 2009 (PDF)
- Meeting Minutes June 3, 2009 (PDF)
- Mine Rescue Team Equipment (PDF)
- Fire Extinguishers in Underground Mines (PDF)
- Federal MSHA Regulations (PDF)
- Shelter Chambers/ Refugee Alternatives (PDF)
- 30 CFR Parts 6, 14, 18, 48, and 75 (PDF)
- 30 CFR Parts 7 and 75 (PDF)
January 14, 2009
January 7, 2009
Contact us
Peggy Scheloske
Bureau of Mine Safety
131 Broadview Rd
New Stanton, PA 15672