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    Board of Coal Mine Safety

    Previous Years' Meetings

    Board of Coal Mine Safety's meeting information from 2009-2025

    Meetings

    December 3, 2025 - Canceled

    September 3, 2025

    June 11, 2025 - Canceled

    March 5, 2025

    December 4, 2024 - Canceled

    September 04, 2024

    June 5, 2024 - Canceled

    April 24, 2024

    March 6, 2024

    • Rescheduled to April 24, 2024

     

    December 7, 2023 - Canceled

    September 20, 2023

    June 8, 2023

    March 16, 2023 - Canceled

    December 7, 2022 - Canceled

    September 6, 2022 - Canceled

    June 15, 2022

    June 9, 2022

    • Rescheduled to June 15, 2022

    March 2, 2022

    December 7, 2021 - Canceled

    September 7, 2021 - Canceled

    June 1, 2021

    March 2, 2021 - Canceled

    December 8, 2020 - Canceled

    September 1, 2020

    July 28, 2020 - Canceled

    June 9, 2020 - Canceled

    March 10, 2020 - Canceled

    December 10, 2019

    September 3, 2019 - Canceled

    June 11, 2019

    June 4, 2019

    • Rescheduled to June 11, 2019

    March 5, 2019

    December 4, 2018 - Canceled

    September 4, 2018

    June 5, 2018 - Canceled

    March 6, 2018

    December 5, 2017 - Canceled

    September 5, 2017

    June 6, 2017 - Canceled

    March 7, 2017

    December 13, 2016

    September 13, 2016

    July 7, 2016

    June 4, 2016

    • Rescheduled to July 7, 2016

    March 23, 2016

    December 8, 2015

    September 8, 2015

    June 23, 2015

    March 10, 2015

    September 25, 2014

    June 10, 2014

    March 11, 2014

    December 10, 2013 - Canceled

    September 17, 2013

    June 26, 2013

    March 26, 2013

    Contact us

    Peggy Scheloske
    Bureau of Mine Safety
    131 Broadview Rd
    New Stanton, PA 15672

    Call us

    You can call the Board of Coal Mine Safety at:

    URL goes here

    Email us

    You can email the Board of Coal Mine Safety at:

    URL goes here