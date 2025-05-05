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    Mining Advisory Committees

    Board of Coal Mine Safety

    Resources related to the Board of Coal Mine Safety, including governing legislation, board membership, meeting schedules, meeting agendas, and prior meeting materials are available below

    Federal Mine Safety & Health Act of 1977 (MINE ACT)
    Pennsylvania Bituminous Coal Mine Safety Act

    The Board of Coal Mine Safety is authorized under Pennsylvania's Bituminous Coal Mine Safety Act to develop proposed amendments to the provisional mandatory safety standards; update additional regulations with respect to mine safety if the board determines that existing federal and state regulations do not adequately address a specific hazard; and implement other regulations as specifically authorized under the act.

    The seven-member board consists of three representatives, each of the United Mine Workers of America and coal mining companies operating in Pennsylvania's bituminous coal fields, and is chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection. Meetings are held on a quarterly basis.

    Section 106 of the Bituminous Coal Mine Safety Act (Act of July 7, 2008, P.L. 654, No. 55, 52 P.S. § 690‑106) establishes the Board of Coal Mine Safety in Pennsylvania.

     

    Current Membership
    Jessica ShirleySecretary, DEP, Chair of the Board of Coal Mine Safety
    Nathan Houtz, P.G.Designated Alternate for Secretary
    Ronald J. BowersoxUnited Mine Workers of America
    Roger BerringerUnited Mine Workers of America
    Ronald L. Kingan, Jr.United Mine Workers of America
    Robert C. BodenschatzPennsylvania Coal Alliance
    Todd MoorePennsylvania Coal Alliance
    Jacob T. WellsPennsylvania Coal Alliance

    2026 Meeting Schedule 

    The Board of Coal Mine Safety will meet at 10 a.m. at the New Stanton District Office, 131 Broadview Road, New Stanton, on the following days:

     

     

    Contact us

    Heather Cordial
    Bureau of Mine Safety
    131 Broadview Rd
    New Stanton, PA 15672

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    You can call the Board of Coal Mine Safety at:

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    You can email the Board of Coal Mine Safety at:

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