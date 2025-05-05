The Board of Coal Mine Safety is authorized under Pennsylvania's Bituminous Coal Mine Safety Act to develop proposed amendments to the provisional mandatory safety standards; update additional regulations with respect to mine safety if the board determines that existing federal and state regulations do not adequately address a specific hazard; and implement other regulations as specifically authorized under the act.
The seven-member board consists of three representatives, each of the United Mine Workers of America and coal mining companies operating in Pennsylvania's bituminous coal fields, and is chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection. Meetings are held on a quarterly basis.
Section 106 of the Bituminous Coal Mine Safety Act (Act of July 7, 2008, P.L. 654, No. 55, 52 P.S. § 690‑106) establishes the Board of Coal Mine Safety in Pennsylvania.
|Current Membership
|Jessica Shirley
|Secretary, DEP, Chair of the Board of Coal Mine Safety
|Nathan Houtz, P.G.
|Designated Alternate for Secretary
|Ronald J. Bowersox
|United Mine Workers of America
|Roger Berringer
|United Mine Workers of America
|Ronald L. Kingan, Jr.
|United Mine Workers of America
|Robert C. Bodenschatz
|Pennsylvania Coal Alliance
|Todd Moore
|Pennsylvania Coal Alliance
|Jacob T. Wells
|Pennsylvania Coal Alliance
2026 Meeting Schedule
The Board of Coal Mine Safety will meet at 10 a.m. at the New Stanton District Office, 131 Broadview Road, New Stanton, on the following days:
- December 2, 2026
- September 15, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- Revised March 4, 2026 Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- June 11, 2026 Meeting Minutes (PDF)
Microsoft Teams | Download Teams
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 249 071 225 018 240
Passcode: i4wX9BZ6
Call in (audio only)
Call-in Number: 267-332-8737
Access Code: 125 815 065#
- June 11, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- March 4, 2026 Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- March 4, 2026 - In Person and Virtual (via Teams)
- Agenda (PDF)
- September 3, 2025 Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Update and Discussion: Drug Testing Reciprocity/Program Management
Contact us
Heather Cordial
Bureau of Mine Safety
131 Broadview Rd
New Stanton, PA 15672