Previous Years' Meetings

Meetings
September 27, 2024
- Agenda (PDF)
- September 29, 2023 Final Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Status of Low-Level Radioactive Waste Compacts and Update on Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PPTX)
- Appalachian Compact Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Data for Calendar Year 2023 (PPTX)
- Nuclear Power Plant Decommissioning (PDF)
- Three Mile Island Unit 2 Decommissioning (PDF)
September 29, 2023
- Agenda (PDF)
- Review and Approval of the September 30, 2022 Minutes (PDF)
- Status of Low-Level Radioactive Waste Compacts and Update on Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PPTX)
- Appalachian Compact Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Data for Calendar Year 2022 (PPTX)
- Three Mile Island Unit 2 Decommissioning (PPTX)
- Management of Operational Low-Level Waste at Constellation (PPTX)
September 30, 2022
October 1, 2021
September 28, 2018
- Agenda (PDF)
- Review and Approval of Oct. 10, 2017, Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Status of Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Compacts and Update on Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PPTX)
- Appalachian Compact LLRW Disposal Data Calendar Year 2017 (PPTX)
- Requirements for Low-Level Radioactive Waste Minimization Plans (PPTX)
- Possible Transition from Operating to Decommissioning (PPTX)
October 10, 2017
- Agenda (PDF)
- Review and Approval of Oct. 7, 2016, Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Status of Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Compacts and Update on Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PPTX)
- Appalachian Compact LLRW Disposal Data Calendar Year 2016 (PPTX)
- Report of the Disused Sources Working Group (PPTX)
- Exelon Generation Radwaste Oversite and Management (PPTX)
October 7, 2016
- Agenda (PDF)
- Review and Approval of Oct. 2, 2015, Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Status of Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Compacts and Update on Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PPTX)
- Status Update on Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Proposed Rule to Amend 10 CFR Part 61 (PPTX)
- Appalachian Compact LLRW Disposal Data Calendar Year 2015 (PPTX)
- Transportation of Radwaste from Exelon Sites (PPTX)
October 2, 2015
- Agenda (PDF)
- Review and Approval of Oct. 2, 2014, Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Status of Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Compacts and Update on Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PPTX)
- Update on Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Low-Level Waste Program Activities (PPTX)
- Appalachian Compact 2014 LLRW Disposal Data (PPTX)
- Appalachian Compact Disposed LLRW Volume from 1995 to 2014 (PDF)
- Appalachian Compact Disposed LLRW Activity from 1995 to 2014 (PDF)
- Appalachian Compact 2014 Percent Disposed LLRW Volume and Activity by Disposal Site (PDF)
- Overview of PA DEP Technologically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials (TENORM) Study Report (PPTX)
October 2, 2014
- Agenda (PDF)
- Review and Approval of Oct. 4, 2013, Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Status of Commercial Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Disposal Faciliites and Recent Developments (PPT)
- Status Update on the NRC Proposed Rule to Amend 10 CFR Part 61: Licensing Requirements for Land Disposal of LLRW (PPTX)
- Review of LLRW Generation Information for Appalachian Compact (PPTX)
- Update on PA DEP Radiation Study for Oil and Gas Operations TENORM Study (PPTX)
October 4, 2013
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes, Low-Level Waste Advisory Committee Meeting, Oct. 5, 2012 (PDF)
- Status of Commercial Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Disposal Facilities and Recent Developments (PDF)
- Update on Nuclear Regulatory Commission LLRW Program Activities (PDF)
- Appalachian Compact 2012 Disposed LLRW Activity by State and Facility Type (PDF)
- Appalachian Compact 2012 Disposed LLRW Volume by State and Facility Type (PDF)
- Appalachian Compact Disposed LLRW Activity from 1993 to 2012 (PDF)
- Appalachian Compact Disposed LLRW Volume from 1993 to 2012 (PDF)
- Update on PA DEP Radiation Study for Oil and Gas Operations (PDF)
October 5, 2012
- Agenda (Word)
- Minutes, Low-Level Waste Advisory Committee Meeting, October 6, 2011 (Word)
- Proposed Revision to the Bylaws (Word)
- Status of Commercial Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Disposal Facilities and Recent Developments (PPT)
- Update on Nuclear Regulatory Commission LLRW Program Activities (PPT)
- Overview of PA DEP and Appalachian Compact Commission Recent Activities (PPT)
- Appalachian Compact 2011 Disposed LLRW Activitiy by State and Facility Type (Word)
- Appalachian Compact 2011 Disposed LLRW Volume by State and Facility Type (Word)