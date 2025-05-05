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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Cleanup and Brownsfields Advisory Committees

    Cleanup Standards Scientific Advisory Board

    Learn more about the advisory board, such as the membership list, bylaws, previous years' meeting information, and upcoming meeting information.

    View the Membership List
    View the Bylaws

    Overview

    The 13-member Cleanup Standards Scientific Advisory Board assists DEP and the Environmental Quality Board. They help develop statewide health standards. They also advise on valid procedures and risk factors. Lastly, they provide technical and scientific advice to implement this act.

    The Cleanup Standards Scientific Advisory Board will meet on the following dates. Meetings will be both virtual and in-person. Access details will be posted below under the appropriate Meeting Date two weeks prior. They start at 9:30 a.m. and end around 3:30 p.m., unless noted.

    *Dates may change. Check this webpage before each meeting.

    2026 Meeting Dates

    October 21, 2026

    July 15, 2026

    March 31, 2026

    For accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, please contact the listed person for each board or committee. Alternatively, use the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1-800-654-5984 (TDD).