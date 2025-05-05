Overview
The 13-member Cleanup Standards Scientific Advisory Board assists DEP and the Environmental Quality Board. They help develop statewide health standards. They also advise on valid procedures and risk factors. Lastly, they provide technical and scientific advice to implement this act.
The Cleanup Standards Scientific Advisory Board will meet on the following dates. Meetings will be both virtual and in-person. Access details will be posted below under the appropriate Meeting Date two weeks prior. They start at 9:30 a.m. and end around 3:30 p.m., unless noted.
*Dates may change. Check this webpage before each meeting.
2026 Meeting Dates
October 21, 2026
July 15, 2026
March 31, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from October 22, 2025 Meeting (PDF)
- Minutes from July 16, 2025 Meeting (PDF)
- Chapter 250
- Changes Between Proposed and Final (PDF)
- Edited Final Annex (PDF)
- Edited Final Table 1 (DOCX)
- Edited Final Table 3A (DOCX)
- Edited Final Table 3B (DOCX)
- Edited Final Table 5A (DOCX)
- Draft Revised Bylaws of CSSAB (DOCX)
For accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, please contact the listed person for each board or committee. Alternatively, use the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1-800-654-5984 (TDD).