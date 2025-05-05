Previous Years' Meetings

Meetings
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2025 Appalachian State Low-Level Waste Commission Annual Meeting Agenda (PDF)
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Final Meeting Minutes of the November 1, 2024 Meeting (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission Statement of Revenue and Expenses Actual Budget and Operating Fund Year Ended June 30, 2025 (PDF)
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Update on Clive and WCS LLRW Disposal Facilities (PDF)
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Status of LLRW Compacts and Update on Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PDF)
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LLW Forum Newsletter Articles (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission 2025-26 General Operating and Proposed Budget (PDF)
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Accessing Disposal Facilities (PDF)
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2024 Appalachian State Low-Level Waste (LLRW) Commission Annual Meeting Agenda (PDF)
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Draft Meeting Minutes of the October 27, 2023 Meeting (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission State of Revenue and Expenses Actual Budget and Operating Fund Year Ended June 30, 2024 (PDF)
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Status of LLRW Compacts and Update on Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PDF)
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LLRW Radioactive Waste Generation Information (PDF)
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Proposed Revisions to the Bylaws of the Appalachian States LLRW Commission (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission 2024-25 General Operating and Proposed Budget (PDF)
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2023 Appalachian State Low-Level Waste (LLRW) Commission Annual Meeting Agenda (PDF)
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Meeting Minutes of the October 28, 2022 Meeting (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission Statement of Revenue and Expenses Actual Budget and Operating Fund Year Ended June 30, 2023 (PDF)
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Status of LLRW Compacts and Update on Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PDF)
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LLRW Radioactive Waste Generation Information (PDF)
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Appalachian States Compact Commission Responses to Audit Recommendations (PDF)
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Revised Bylaws of the Appalachian States LLRW Commission 10-23-22 (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission 2024-25 General Operating and Proposed Budget (PDF)
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2022 Appalachian State Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Commission Annual Meeting Agenda (PDF)
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Meeting Minutes of the November 5, 2021 Meeting (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission Statement of Revenue and Expenses Actual Budget and Operating Fund Year Ended June 30, 2022 (PDF)
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Status of LLRW Compacts and Update on Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PDF)
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LLRW Radioactive Waste Generation Information (PDF)
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Proposed Changes to Bylaws for the Commission (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Independent Contractor Agreement (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission 2023-24 General Operating Fund Proposed Budget (PDF)
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2021 Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Commission Annual Meeting Agenda (PDF)
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Meeting Minutes of the November 6, 2020 Meeting (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission Statement of Revenue and Expenditures Actual and Budget Operating Fund Year Ended June 30, 2021 (PDF)
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Status of Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PDF)
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LLRW Disposal Data for Calendar Year 2020 (PDF)
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Acceptance Letter to the Secretary of Energy Regarding Surcharge Fund (PDF)
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Proposed Changes to the Bylaws for the Commission (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission 2022-23 General Operating Fund Proposed Budget (PDF)
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2020 Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Commission Annual Meeting Agenda (PDF)
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Minutes of the November 8, 2019 Meeting (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission Statement of Revenue and Expenditures Actual and Budget Operating Fund Year Ended June 30, 2020 (PDF)
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Status of Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PDF)
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LLRW Disposal Data for Calendar Year 2019 (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission Funding Options (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission 2020-21 General Operating Fund, Revised Approved Budget and 2021-2022 General Operating Fund Proposed Budget (PDF)
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2019 Summary Minutes
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2019 Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Commission Annual Meeting Agenda (PDF)
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Minutes of the October 26, 2018, Meeting (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission Statement of Revenue and Expenditures Actual and Budget Operating Fund Year Ended June 30, 2019 (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission Financial Statements Years Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (PDF)
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Status of Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PDF)
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Appalachian Compact LLRW Disposal Data for Calendar Year 2018 (PDF)
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Nuclear Power Plant Decommissioning Report (PDF)
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Appalachian States LLRW Commission: 2019-20 General Operating Fund, Approved Budget & 2020-2021 General Operating Fund, Proposed Budget (PDF)
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2018 Summary Minutes (PDF)
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2018 Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission Annual Meeting Agenda (PDF)
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Minutes of the October 27, 2017 Meeting (PDF)
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Appalachian States Low-Level Waste Radioactive Waste Commission Statement of Revenue and Expenditures Actual and Budget Operating Fund Year Ended June 30, 2018 (PDF)
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Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission: Financial Statements, Years Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (PDF)
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Status of Commercial Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Facilities and Recent Developments (PPTX)
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Appalachian Compact Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Data for Calendar Year 2017 (PPTX)
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Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission: 2018-19 General Operating Fund, Approved Budget & 2019-20 General Operating Fund, Proposed Budget (PDF)
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2017 Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission Annual Meeting Agenda (PDF)
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Minutes of the Oct. 28, 2016, Meeting (PDF)
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Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission Statement of Revenue and Expenditures Actual and Budget Operating Fund Year Ended June 30, 2017 (PDF)
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Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission: Financial Statements, Years Ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (PDF)
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Status of Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Disposal Compacts and Update on Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PDF)
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Appalachian Compact LLRW Disposal Data Calendar Year 2016 (PDF)
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Report of the Disused Sources Working Group (PDF)
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Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission: 2017-18 General Operating Fund, Approved Budget & 2018-19 General Operating Fund, Proposed Budget (PDF)
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2016 Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission Annual Meeting Agenda (PDF)
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Minutes of the Nov. 6, 2015, Meeting (PDF)
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Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission Statement of Revenue and Expenditures Actual and Budget Operating Fund Year Ended June 30, 2016 (PDF)
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Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission: Financial Statements, Years Ended June 30, 2016 and 2015 (PDF)
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Status of Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Disposal Compacts and Update on Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PDF)
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Appalachian Compact LLRW Disposal Data Calendar Year 2015 (PDF)
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Status Update on Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Proposed Rule to Amend 10 CFR Part 61 (PDF)
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Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission: 2016-17 General Operating Fund, Approved Budget & 2017-18 General Operating Fund, Proposed Budget (PDF)
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Alaron Veolia Audit Report May 2016 (PDF)
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2015 Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission Annual Meeting Agenda (PDF)
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Minutes of the Nov. 5, 2014, Meeting (PDF)
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Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission Statement of Revenue and Expenditures Actual and Budget Operating Fund Year Ended June 30, 2015 (PDF)
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Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission: 2015-16 General Operating Fund, Approved Budget & 2016-17 General Operating Fund, Proposed Budget (PDF)
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Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission: Financial Statements, Years Ended June 30, 2015 and 2014 (PDF)
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Status of Low-Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Disposal Compacts and Update on Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities (PDF)
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Appalachian Compact Disposed LLRW Volume and Activity from 1995 to 2014 (PDF)
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Appalachian Compact 2014 Percent Disposed LLRW Volume and Activity by Disposal Site (PDF)
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Update on NRC Low-Level Waste (LLW) Program Activities (PDF)
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Overview of PA DEP Technologically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials (TENORM) Study Report (PDF)
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2014 Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission Annual Meeting Agenda (PDF)
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Minutes of the Oct. 31, 2013 Meeting (PDF)
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Statement of Revenue and Expenditures and Auditor's Report, FY 2014 (PDF)
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Status of Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities and Recent Developments (PDF)
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Information on LLRW Generation in the Appalachian Compact (PDF)
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Status Update on the NRC Proposed Rule to Amend 10 CFR Part 61 (PDF)
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Permissible Uses of Surcharge Funds (PDF)
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Update on PA DEP Radiation Study for Oil and Gas Operations - TENORM Study (PDF)
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Adoption of Proposed Budget for FY 2015-16 (PDF)
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2013 Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission Annual Meeting Agenda (PDF)
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Minutes of the Nov. 2, 2012 Meeting (PDF)
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Treasurer's Report for FY 2012-13 (PDF)
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Review of Independent Auditors' Report for FY 2012-13 (PDF)
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Status of Commercial LLRW Disposal Facilities and Recent Developments (PDF)
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Information on LLRW Generation in the Appalachian Compact (PDF)
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Update on Nuclear Regulatory Commission LLRW Program Activities (PDF)
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Update on PA DEP Radiation Study for Oil and Gas Operations (PDF)
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Adoption of FY 2013-14 Proposed Revised Budget and FY 2014-15 Proposed Budget (PDF)