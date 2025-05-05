2020 Meeting Schedule (PDF)

December 10, 2020

October 15, 2020

August 13, 2020

May 7, 2020

April 23, 2020 Special Joint Informational Session

Meeting Documents:

In response to requests to provide more opportunities to learn about the Carbon Dioxide Budget Trading Program at the last meeting, the Department has rescheduled the virtual special joint informational meeting with the Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee and the Citizen’s Advisory Council for Thursday April 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The Department will provide a presentation to the committees on the modeling results associated with Pennsylvania’s participation in a CO2 budget trading program. The committee members will be able to ask questions after the presentation- and this webinar is open to members of the public.

April 16, 2020

February 13, 2020