Meetings
2026 Meeting Schedule (PDF)
August 6, 2026
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- AQTAC Meeting Minutes May 14, 2026 (PDF)
- OOOOc State Plan Revisions (PDF)
- SP-014 Draft (PDF)
- RISE PA Update 8-2026 (PDF)
- 2025 PM SO2 Year In Review (PDF)
- DelCo Monitoring Project (PDF)
- SIP and Reg Update Presentation 8-2026 (PDF)
- AQTAC SIP and Reg Update 8-2026 (PDF)
May 14, 2026
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- AQTAC Meeting Minutes February 5, 2026 (PDF)
- Chapter 126 HDD Presentation (PDF)
- Chapter 126 HDD Draft Annex A (PDF)
- Chapters 121 and 127 Presentation (PDF)
- Chapters 121 and 127 Draft Annex A (PDF)
- Annual Monitoring Network Plan 2026 Presentation (PDF)
- Reg Development and SIP Update AQTAC May 14, 2026 (PDF)
- Reg Development and SIP Update Presentation (PDF)
February 5, 2026
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- AQTAC Final Meeting Minutes November 6, 2025 (PDF)
- Proposed CAP Revisions Presentation (PDF)
- Draft CAP for Hospital Waste Incinerators (PDF)
- Draft CAP for Municipal Waste Incinerators (PDF)
- CAP for Hospital Waste Incinerators (PDF)
- CAP for Municipal Waste Incinerators (PDF)
- Legal Authority for Delegation of Federal Plans in 40 CFR Part 62 Presentation (PDF)
- Draft Final Form Annex A Ch 122 (PDF)
- Ozone Year in Review Presentation (PDF)
- Regulatory Development and SIP Update Presentation (PDF)
- Report on Regulatory Development and SIP Updates (PDF)
- ACT 45 of 2025 (HB 416) Related to the Proposed Rulemaking for Administrative Amendments to 25 Pa. Code Chapters 121 and 127 (PDF)
2025 Meeting Schedule (PDF)
November 6, 2025
- Agenda (PDF)
- AQTAC Final Meeting Minutes 5-8-2025 (PDF)
- Proposed AQTAC 2026 Meeting Dates (PDF)
- Draft Compliance Assurance Policies
- CAP for Cement Kilns with CEMS - Clean Copy (PDF)
- CAP for Cement Kilns with CEMS - Tracked Changes Copy (PDF)
- CAP for CEMS on Combustion Units - Clean Copy (PDF)
- CAP for CEMS on Combustion Units - Tracked Changes Copy (PDF)
- CAP for CEMS on Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units - Clean Copy (PDF)
- CAP for CEMS on Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units - Tracked Changes Copy (PDF)
- Draft Guidance for Civil Penalty Assessment Procedures
- VOC RACT Rule – Oil and Gas Reporting Presentation (PDF)
- Conventional Oil and Natural Gas VOC Source Flyer (PDF)
- Chapters 121 and 127 Presentation (PDF)
- Draft Proposed Regulation Ch 121 and 127 (PDF)
- Reg and SIP Update Presentation (PDF)
- Intro to Data Centers and Air Quality Presentation (PDF)
- Proposed Guidance Revisions Presentation (PDF)
August 14, 2025 - Canceled
May 8, 2025
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from February 6, 2025 Meeting (PDF)
- RACT III Corrections Presentation (PDF)
- RACT III Corrections – Annex A (PDF)
- 2024 PM 2.5 Year in Review (PDF)
- EPA Guidance on SIP and Nonattainment Area for Ozone and Particulate Matter (PDF)
- 2025 Annual Monitoring Network Plan (PDF)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plans (PDF)
February 6, 2025
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Minutes from October 10, 2024 Meeting (PDF)
- Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania (RISE PA) Presentation (PDF)
- Standard Protocol 001 for Gas and No. 2 Oil Fired Small Combustion Units (PDF)
- Emission Guidelines for GHG Emissions from Existing Oil & Natural Gas Facilities (40 CFR Part 60 Subpart OOOOc) Update Presentation (PDF)
- 2024 Ozone Year in Review Presentation (PDF)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plans (PDF)
- Guidance Document Presentation (PDF)
2024 Meeting schedule (PDF)
October 10, 2024
- October 10, 2024, Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- April 4, 2024 Draft Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Proposed 2025 AQTAC Meeting Schedule (PDF)
- Implementation of 40 CFR Part 60 Subpart OOOOc (Methane Rule) (PDF)
- SP-005, Natural Gas Testing Standard Protocol Roundtable (PDF)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plans (PDF)
July 11, 2024 - Canceled
April 4, 2024
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from January 11, 2024 Meeting (PDF)
- Delegation of Authority of Federal Plans (PDF)
- Delegation of Authority of Federal Plans Draft Annex A (PDF)
- PM 2.5 Presentation (PDF)
- RACT III Major Source Corrections Draft Annex A (PDF)
- RACT III Major Source Corrections Presentation (PDF)
- Draft Update on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
January 11, 2024
2023 Meeting Schedule (PDF)
December 14, 2023 - Canceled
October 12, 2023
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from August 17, 2023 Meeting (PDF)
- Proposed AQTAC 2024 Meeting Schedule (PDF)
- Environmental Justice Policy and PennEnviroScreen (PDF)
- EPA AirKnowledge (PDF)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
- Joseph Duckett, Review: Unconventional Natural Gas Production and Human Health, Pitt GSPH Study for PA Dept of Health (PDF)
August 17, 2023
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from May 4, 2023 Meeting (PDF)
- Draft Plan Approval Application Form Update (PDF)
- Proposed 2023 Ambient Air Quality Annual Monitoring Network Plan (PDF)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
May 4, 2023
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from March 9, 2023 Meeting (PDF)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
- Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Abandoned Wells in Pennsylvania (PDF of PPT)
March 9, 2023
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from August 18, 2022 Meeting - Final (PDF)
- Tom Muscenti, Trinity Consultants, EPA Methane Rules (PDF)
- Edwin LaMair, Environmental Defense Fund, Methane Emissions Reduction Program (PDF)
- Methane Overflight Study Overview (PDF of PPT)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
2022 Meeting Schedule (PDF)
December 8, 2022 - Canceled
October 13, 2022 - Canceled
August 18, 2022
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from April 7, 2022 Meeting (PDF)
- CTG Final Rulemaking SOCMI and Shipbuilding: Annex (PDF) Presentation (PDF of PPT)
- Air Monitoring Annual Network Plan (PDF of PPT)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
June 2, 2022 - Canceled
April 7, 2022
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from February 10, 2022 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Form Rulemaking for Reasonably Available Control Technology (RACT III) Annex A (PDF) Presentation (PDF of PPT)
- Draft DEP Environmental Justice Policy (PDF of PPT)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
February 10, 2022
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from December 9, 2021 Meeting (PDF)
- Compliance Certifications Discussion (PDF of PPT) Handout (PDF)
- Pa Rulemaking Presentation Flowchart (PDF) Booklet (PDF)
- Report on Rulemakings and SIP Revisions (PDF)
2021 Meeting Schedule (PDF)
December 9, 2021
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from October 14, 2021 Meeting (PDF)
- Control of VOC Emissions from Oil and Natural Gas Sources (PDF of PPT) Annex A (PDF)
- Report on Rulemakings and State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
October 14, 2021
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from May 17, 2021 Meeting (PDF)
- Minutes from June 10, 2021 Meeting (PDF)
- Proposed Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) Rulemaking (PDF of PPT) Annex A (PDF) (Revised on October 7, 2021)
- Climate Change Action Plan 2021 (PDF of PPT)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
- Meeting Dates for 2022 (PDF)
August 12, 2021
June 10, 2021
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from April 8, 2021 Meeting (PDF)
- PA Ambient Air Monitoring Network Plan (PDF of PPT)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
- MAREC Presentation for AQTAC Meeting (PDF of PowerPoint)
- Delta Institute AQTAC Presentation (PDF of PowerPoint)
May 17, 2021
- Meeting Agenda (PDF)
- CO2 Budget Trading Program Draft Final-Form Rulemaking (PDF)
- Powerpoint Presentation (PDF)
- Reference Case Results (Excel)
- Policy Case Results (Excel)
April 8, 2021
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from February 11, 2021 Meeting (PDF)
- Combined Heat & Power Application Technology and Benefits (PDF)
- Control of VOC Emissions from Gasoline Dispensing Facilities (Stage I and Stage II) Rulemaking (Presentation PDF & Annex PDF)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
- CO2 Budget Trading Program Draft Rulemaking Update (PDF)
February 11, 2021
2020 Meeting Schedule (PDF)
December 10, 2020
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from October 15, 2020 Meeting (PDF)
- Zero Emission Vehicle Memorandum of Understanding (PDF of PPT)
- How does Generation Dispatch Affect Coal Fired Electric Generating Units? (PDF of PPT)
- Revised Cross State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR) Update (PDF of PPT)
- DEP Update on Rulemakings and State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
October 15, 2020
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from August 13, 2020 Meeting (PDF)
- Draft Proposed Rulemaking: Large Petroleum Dry Cleaners, Shipbuilding and Repair Coatings Operations, and SOCMI Reactors, Distillation, and Air Oxidation Processes: Annex A (PDF) Presentation (PDF of PPT)
- PJM Generation: Dispatch, Resource Mix, and Emissions (PDF of PPT)
- Medium and Heavy Duty Zero Emission Vehicle Memorandum of Understanding (PDF of PPT)
- DEP Update on Rulemakings and State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
August 13, 2020
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from February 13, 2020 Meeting (PDF)
- Minutes from April 16, 2020 Meeting (PDF)
- Minutes from May 7, 2020 Meeting (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan (PDF of PPT)
- Annual Network Monitoring Plan (PDF of PPT)
- Ambient Air Quality in PA During COVID-19 Pandemic (PDF of PPT)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF of PPT)
May 7, 2020
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from February 13, 2020 (PDF)
- Draft Proposed RACT III Rulemaking: Annex A (PDF)
- Draft PRN CO2 Budget Trading Annex A (PDF)
- CO2 Budget Trading Program Presentation (PDF)
- Watch the Webinar (MP4)
April 23, 2020 Special Joint Informational Session
Meeting Documents:
- Modeling Results Presentation (PDF)
- Reference Case Results (Excel)
- Policy Case Results (Excel)
- Watch the Webinar (MP4)
In response to requests to provide more opportunities to learn about the Carbon Dioxide Budget Trading Program at the last meeting, the Department has rescheduled the virtual special joint informational meeting with the Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee and the Citizen’s Advisory Council for Thursday April 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The Department will provide a presentation to the committees on the modeling results associated with Pennsylvania’s participation in a CO2 budget trading program. The committee members will be able to ask questions after the presentation- and this webinar is open to members of the public.
April 16, 2020
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from February 13, 2020 (PDF)
- Draft Proposed RACT III Rulemaking: Annex A (PDF) Presentation (PDF)
- Concepts for the Phasedown of Hydrofluorocarbons (PDF)
- Report on Rulemakings/State Implementation Plan Revisions (PDF)
February 13, 2020
For records prior to these, please contact the AQTAC liaison, Kristina Snurkowski, at ra-epaqtac@pa.gov.