The purpose of the DEP sewage facilities program is to implement the Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act (Act 537) in order to help address existing sewage disposal needs, and to help prevent future problems through the proper planning, permitting, and design of all types of sewage facilities.
What’s new in the Act 537 planning program?
- Regulation updates to Chapter 71, Administration of Sewage Facilities Planning Program, Chapter 72, Administration of Sewage Facilities Permitting Program, and Chapter 73, Standards for on-lot Sewage Treatment Facilities are being proposed. Why? The regulations have not been updated since 1997, updates to these regulations are needed to modernize the program, prevent pollution, safeguard drinking water supplies, and protect property values for homeowners that rely on on-lot systems. Check out this Fact Sheet for more information:
- Looking for more information? DEP has developed a webinar to address common questions about the proposed regulation update such as:
- The importance of the Act 537 Program
- The goals of the regulatory revisions
- Changes made to date based on Stakeholder Feed Back
- Where DEP is in the regulatory process
- How one can stay up to date on the process of revising these regulations
- Use this link, there is no login needed.
Act 537: The Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act
- An Overview of the Act 537 Sewage Facilities Program (PDF)
(3800-FS-DEP2716)
Describes the history and processes of the Act 537 sewage facilities program in Pennsylvania.
- Clean Streams Law (PDF)
The Pennsylvania Clean Streams Law.
- Act 537: Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act (PDF)
The Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act
Act 537: Sewage Facilities Planning
- DEP Regulations, Title 25, Chapter 71
"Administration of Sewage Facilities Planning Program"
- Updated Maps
- Act 537 Official Plan Status Map and related data
Depicts the relative age of Act 537 Official Plans throughout the Commonwealth.
- Municipal Onlot Sewage Service Areas Map and related data
Represents a tabulation of municipalities acting in coordination throughout the Commonwealth.
- Act 537 Official Plan Status Map and related data
- A Guide for Preparing a Municipal Act 537 Plan Update Revision (PDF)
(362-0300-003)
Used by DEP, municipal officials and consultants when preparing a comprehensive Act 537 Official Plan or plan update.
- Act 537 Sewage Disposal Needs Identification (PDF)
(3800-BK-DEP1949)
Used by consultants and municipal officials to identify and document sewage disposal needs when preparing an Act 537 Plan.
- Act 537 Plan Content and Environmental Assessment Checklist
(3850-FM-BCW0003)
Used by DEP and the regulated community to determine Act 537 Plan content requirements and completeness.
- Policy Establishing New Program Direction Policy for Act 537 Comprehensive Planning (PDF)
(362-2206-007)
Guidance document that describes DEP's position in support of sewage facilities planning in rural municipalities.
- Municipal Guidance for Reconstructive Planning (PDF)
(362-2208-002)
Guidance for municipal officials that discusses methods and actions necessary to address unplanned subdivisions.
- Review and Coordination of Chapter 94 Reports and Act 537 Planning (PDF)
(362-2206-001)
Used by municipal officials, consultants and DEP to coordinate the Municipal Wasteload Management Program with the Act 537 Planning Program.
- Water Quality Antidegradation Implementation Guidance
(391-0300-002)
Used by DEP and the regulated community when proposing or evaluating proposed discharges to waters classified as High Quality or Exceptional Value.
- Manual for Land Application of Treated Sewage and Industrial Wastewater (PDF)
(362-2000-009)
Used by consulting engineers, hydrogeologists, soil scientists, and DEP when proposing and evaluating land application proposals.
- Policy and Procedure for Evaluating Wastewater Discharges to Intermittent and Ephemeral Streams, Drainage Creeks and Swales, and Storm Sewers (PDF)
(386-2000-013)
Used by DEP and the regulated community when evaluating non-stream discharges.
- DEP Bureau of Clean Water- Infrastructure Finance
Used by municipal officials and consultants who plan to use PENNVEST as a funding source.
- Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST)
- Guidelines for the Uniform Environmental Review Process in Pennsylvania (PDF)
(381-5511-111)
Used by municipal officials and consultants for standard documentation of the environmental effects for projects requesting financial assistance from various federal funding agencies.
- Guidelines for the Uniform Environmental Review Process in Pennsylvania (PDF)
- Sewage Planning Electronic Forms