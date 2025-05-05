Act 537 Sewage Facilities Program

The purpose of the DEP sewage facilities program is to implement the Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act (Act 537) in order to help address existing sewage disposal needs, and to help prevent future problems through the proper planning, permitting, and design of all types of sewage facilities.

What’s new in the Act 537 planning program?

Regulation updates to Chapter 71, Administration of Sewage Facilities Planning Program, Chapter 72, Administration of Sewage Facilities Permitting Program, and Chapter 73, Standards for on-lot Sewage Treatment Facilities are being proposed. Why? The regulations have not been updated since 1997, updates to these regulations are needed to modernize the program, prevent pollution, safeguard drinking water supplies, and protect property values for homeowners that rely on on-lot systems. Check out this Fact Sheet for more information: Key Facts About Updating Pennsylvania's Sewage Facilities Regulations



Looking for more information? DEP has developed a webinar to address common questions about the proposed regulation update such as: The importance of the Act 537 Program The goals of the regulatory revisions Changes made to date based on Stakeholder Feed Back Where DEP is in the regulatory process How one can stay up to date on the process of revising these regulations Use this link, there is no login needed. Course: Sewage Facilities Proposed Regulation Revisions



Act 537: The Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act

Act 537: Sewage Facilities Planning